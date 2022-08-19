Between Seasons 3 and 4 of "Friday Night Lights," coach Eric Taylor's goals changed drastically as he went from coaching the championship-contending Dillon Panthers to building the East Dillon Lions from scratch. College football isn't much different, as some teams know a championship isn't in the cards before the first kickoff. What every school can play for, though, is the end-of-season trip that bowl game qualification provides.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO