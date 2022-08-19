ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

theScore

10 players to watch in college football for the 2022-23 season

College football is just around the corner with Week 0 marking the unofficial kickoff of the 2022 season. As we turn our attention to the college gridiron, we'll look at 10 players to watch ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, including the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and the biggest name to enter the transfer portal.
theScore

CFB Week 0 best bets: Starting the season even cooler on Frost

We made it all the way through college football's offseason with nine different previews to get you set for a new campaign. While Week 0 is little more than a modest appetizer, there are still five games worth betting Saturday. Northwestern vs. Nebraska (-13, 50.5) Nebraska had one win over...
theScore

Power 5 preview: 1 reason each SEC team will succeed in 2022

The nation's preeminent conference will once again be a powerhouse charging toward two likely College Football Playoff berths in December. In fact, it's easy to see another rematch of last year's title game between Alabama and Georgia given how talented both rosters are heading into the 2022 season. While the...
theScore

CFB win total betting: Relying on teams' 2022 bowl goals

Between Seasons 3 and 4 of "Friday Night Lights," coach Eric Taylor's goals changed drastically as he went from coaching the championship-contending Dillon Panthers to building the East Dillon Lions from scratch. College football isn't much different, as some teams know a championship isn't in the cards before the first kickoff. What every school can play for, though, is the end-of-season trip that bowl game qualification provides.
theScore

Giants' top pick Thibodeaux injures knee in preseason game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall choice in the draft, left the New York Giants' preseason game in the second quarter Sunday night and was ruled out with a knee injury. The Giants also lost kicker Graham Gano to a concussion, while returner-wide...
theScore

Power 5 preview: The biggest challenge facing each Pac-12 team

The offseason headlines weren't positive for the Pac-12, as big-time Los Angeles programs USC and UCLA announced they're departing the conference for the Big Ten within the next three years. That's created great uncertainty surrounding the conference, but the show must go on until the Trojans and Bruins officially leave.
theScore

NFL season-long props: Most points scored

Before we look at the odds for the NFL's highest-scoring team, a quick exercise: Without looking, who led the league in points scored last season?. Hint #1: They weren't one of the favorites last campaign, and they aren't the favorites this year. Hint #2: They finished in the middle of...
theScore

Pitt names Slovis starting QB for season opener

Pittsburgh named former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis as its starter ahead of the team's season opener against West Virginia on Sept. 1, head coach Pat Narduzzi announced Wednesday. Slovis beat out fellow senior Nick Patti to earn the top spot on the Panthers' passing depth chart. The pair battled to...
The Associated Press

Lions may have double digits in losses for 5th year in a row

DETROIT LIONS (3-13-1) New faces: DE Aidan Hutchinson, WR Jameson Williams, WR DJ Chark Jr., S DeShon Elliott, LBs Jarrad Davis. Key losses: OLB Trey Flowers, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, DT Nick Williams. Strengths: The Lions will lean on their offensive line, hoping their five starters stay together after not playing one game as a group last year. They invested first-round picks in OTs Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell along with C Frank Fragnow. P Jack Fox has ranked among the NFL’s top three in yards per punt during each of his two seasons.
theScore

Panthers announce Baker Mayfield as starter for Week 1 vs. Browns

Baker Mayfield is officially QB1 in Carolina. The former No. 1 overall pick, acquired in a July trade with the Cleveland Browns, will start Week 1 after beating out Sam Darnold in training camp, the Panthers announced Monday. Mayfield's first start will come against his former team, as Carolina hosts...
theScore

Report: Thunder fear rookie Holmgren suffered ligament damage in foot

The Oklahoma City Thunder are concerned that rookie Chet Holmgren has sustained ligament damage in his foot, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft is seeking further opinions after initial exams revealed potential torn ligaments, adds Charania. "Chet is in the process...
theScore

Molina returns after leaving Cards to head home for basketball title

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina's other sporting pursuit led to his brief absence from the team this past weekend. After he missed the previous two contests, the Cardinals reinstated Molina from the restricted list ahead of Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs. The 40-year-old said he left the club to return to Puerto Rico to watch the basketball team he owns, the Vaqueros de Bayamon, play for a championship.
theScore

Scorching hot Cardinals beat D-Backs for 7th straight win

PHOENIX (AP) — Nolan Arenado quickly fell behind against a hard-throwing pitcher with a knack for painting corners. Instead of tensing up, the seven-time All-Star shortened up, found a pitch he could hit, and shot the ball through the right side of the infield. Arenado hit a go-ahead two-run...
