New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints trim their roster to 80 playersTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Brad Pitt managed to hush up a scandal that seriously damaged his reputationDaily Car NewsNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute to host two weeks of fun-filled fundraising eventsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NOLA.com
Louisiana lawmakers say hospital 'grossly misinterpreted' law that allows exceptions to abortion ban
After a Baton Rouge woman was denied an abortion for a fetus without a skull, state Sen. Katrina Jackson and 35 other lawmakers said the hospital “grossly misinterpreted” the state’s exceptions to the abortion ban in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. “We are issuing this statement today...
NOLA.com
Bikers' blood drive, eye screenings, a Toastmasters open house, and other metro area community news
Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. LIONS HEALTH SCREENINGS: Eye screening and information about hearing, autism, eye health and diabetes will be among the services available during Louisiana Lions Awareness Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in the center court of Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie.
NOLA.com
First 12 homes handed over to residents of Isle de Jean Charles resettlement site
SCHRIEVER – As his tribal chief burned sage in the doorway, Chris Brunet entered his new home, 40 miles inland from the storm-ravaged and sinking island where generations of Brunets have lived. “I knew this day was coming, but how I feel is different than I thought,” he said....
NOLA.com
The Gulf's first offshore wind energy zones prompt concerns from Texas, shrugs from Louisiana
Federal regulators have heard little from Louisiana about a wind energy zone proposed in the Gulf of Mexico near Lake Charles, part of a push by President Joe Biden's administration to generate 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2030. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has been asking...
NOLA.com
Sidney Torres' company paid $106k to employees after denying overtime in violation of labor laws
Sidney Torres IV has paid back wages to 105 employees of his IV Waste garbage-collection company after he improperly denied them bonuses and overtime while failing to accurately log some of their hours, federal officials said Tuesday. Torres paid his employees flat daily rates even when they worked more than...
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
Though a crowd of about 75 Flower Estates residents turned out for the proposed rezoning of 11 lots in that subdivision, it had little effect on the request’s denial. More influence was exerted by an agreement several years ago between Covington and the parish Police Jury that allowed the city and parish to share in sales tax revenues.
NOLA.com
Drought has killed the cotton crop in Texas. In wetter Louisiana, it's helping spark a revival.
A punishing drought in Texas could be a boon for cotton farmers in Louisiana and Mississippi, helping fuel a rebound in the fluffy fiber after historic lows in the previous two years. The dry spell affecting much of the West has wiped out hundreds of thousands of acres of cotton...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany second graders mistakenly confronted with map of 1964 school massacre
A map depicting the layout of a 1964 Germany school massacre was mistakenly presented to second graders during a social studies lesson at a St. Tammany Parish public elementary school on Monday, school district officials confirmed. School administrators said the image was used for a map-reading lesson and was not...
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Trina Edwards talks about her engagement to John Alario, forecasters track a disturbance in the Atlantic and the Saints' Blake Gillikin gets a notice for a random drug test after his 81-yarder. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Trina Edwards on...
NOLA.com
Entergy transmission line that brings power to New Orleans fixed a year after Ida toppled it
The Entergy transmission line that crosses the Mississippi River and brings power to metro New Orleans has been replaced, company officials said Wednesday, nearly a year after Hurricane Ida toppled the power line. The transmission line crosses the river from Avondale to Harahan and has two massive towers on either...
NOLA.com
Aspiring Leaders in Jefferson Parish Schools, and other metro area schools news
JEFFERSON PARISH SCHOOLS: The 22 members of the Aspiring Leaders Academy in the Jefferson Parish Schools have been selected. The academy supports educators as they advance in their career through professional development, on-the-job assignments and coaching. The participants in the 2022-23 Aspiring Leaders Academy cohort are: Charles Aboyoun, Lashara Allen-Smith, Kristen Burke, Nicole Butler, Jessica Chatelain, Nicole Craig, Kristina Daggs, Merri Davis, Monique Guitterrez, Jessica Harrison, Tiffany Hohensee, Devin Howard, Andrew Johnson, Valerie Johnson, Sharalynn Keju, Benjamin-David Legrand, Meagan Phillips, Erica Rosher, Ozzie Ross, Joshua Russell, Erika Russo and Michael Tardy.
NOLA.com
Funding dispute between St. Tammany parish government and north shore DA heads to court
A showdown over how much money St. Tammany Parish must provide for criminal prosecutions heads to court this week, when an ad hoc judge will hear arguments about whether the parish is legally obligated to fulfill 22nd Judicial District Attorney Warren Montgomery's budget request. Montgomery sued the parish in May,...
NOLA.com
In Metairie triple murder retrial, defendant, again, found guilty of executing friends
A Metairie defendant whose 2018 triple-murder conviction was overturned due to an unconstitutional split-jury verdict returned to court, last week, where a Jefferson Parish jury unanimously found him guilty following a new trial. Jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes Friday before voting 12-0 to convict Corey Woods, 37, of three...
NOLA.com
Kenner's boat launch on Lake Pontchartrain is slated for a $2 million makeover
The Jefferson Parish Council on Wednesday chose a contractor to demolish and rebuild the boat launch on Lake Pontchartrain at the end of Williams Boulevard in Kenner. The existing boat launch is in “complete disrepair,” and has long been a source of complaints for recreational boaters and law enforcement agencies, Parish Council member Dominick Impastato said.
NOLA.com
Huge riverfront development project gets approval from Convention Center board
A massive new riverfront development in downtown New Orleans has received formal approval to move forward, following years of haggling over how the roughly 45-acre tract of publicly-owned real estate controlled by the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center would be put to use. Developers of the neighborhood, known as the...
NOLA.com
Emporium Arcade Bar opening new venue in St. Roch next month
Emporium Arcade Bar, a tap room concept that incorporates music, art and an arcade with traditional bar games, is coming next month to the site of the former Art Garage on St. Claude Avenue in St. Roch. The new venue will be the seventh in the small Chicago-based chain, which...
NOLA.com
St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office opens SWAT complex in LaPlace
Law enforcement officers from throughout the region will be able to practice clearing buildings and active shooter and hostage situation responses in a new tactical training facility that the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office opened Aug. 8 behind the patrol headquarters in LaPlace. The Capt. Octavio “Ox” Gonzalez...
NOLA.com
Woman who stabbed children then broadcast herself on Facebook sent to mental facility
A magistrate judge in New Orleans ruled Wednesday that Jenee Pedesclaux, a mother accused of brutally stabbing her two toddlers then broadcasting herself on social media streaked in blood, was unfit to stand trial. She then ordered that Pedesclaux be transferred to a mental facility. The decision came during a...
NOLA.com
Teen carjacker was graduate of Cantrell internship program for juvenile offenders
As controversy continued to swirl over Mayor LaToya Cantrell's unexpected appearance last week in support of a 14-year-old offender in Orleans Parish Juvenile Court, more details came to light Monday about how she likely came to know the youth. Cantrell surprised juvenile court officials and the district attorney’s office with...
NOLA.com
Pearl River working to address blighted properties
On a mission to address blighted properties throughout the town, the Pearl River town council is working to adjust its 2022 budget to accommodate the potential costs of enforcing property maintenance. After dealing with a number of complaints throughout the town, the council introduced efforts at its Aug. 16 meeting...
