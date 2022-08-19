ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killer cop Wayne Couzens charged with two more counts of exposure before murdering Sarah Everard

By Jemma Carr
 3 days ago

KILLER cop Wayne Couzens has been charged with two further counts of exposure.

The two alleged offences took place in June 2015 and November 2020 - before the abduction, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

Wayne Couzens has been charged with two further counts of exposure Credit: PA

Couzens, 49 - who is currently serving a life sentence - will appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 2.

In March, Couzens was charged with four counts of indecent exposure for incidents between January and February 2021.

Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “The CPS has authorised two further charges of exposure against Wayne Couzens, following a referral of evidence by the Metropolitan Police.

“The two alleged offences took place in June 2015 and November 2020.

“Wayne Couzens will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 2 September 2022.

“The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges to a court to consider.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Wayne Couzens are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

Couzens - who worked in the parliamentary and diplomatic protection command - lured marketing executive Sarah into his car by fake arresting her using his warrant card in March 2021.

He then drove her 80 miles to Kent where he raped her then used his police-issue belt to strangle her.

Couzens last year joined the grim ranks of criminals in the UK who will die behind bars after receiving a whole life tariff.

Lord Justice Fulford imposed the rare order, which just 61 criminals in the UK have, as he abused his position as a police officer.

Sarah Everard was abducted, raped and murdered by Couzens Credit: PA

