Read full article on original website
Related
The Top 10 Most Naughty Town Names In Texas
My wife looks at me often and accuses me of being 12, she's right of course, but I can't help myself, some things just make me snicker. These would fall into that category, the Naughtiest Town Names in the Great State of Texas. The numbers are subjective to one's taste...
You Won’t Believe What Word Is The Most Misspelled In Arkansas
You will not believe what word is the most misspelled in the Natural State of Arkansas. We deal with it every day, our phones correcting our words in a text or an email or like I am doing right now with a plug-in that corrects my spelling mistakes. Most of my mistakes are from just trying to type so fast but sometimes I run across a word that I have to use Google for to get the correct spelling because the spell check has no idea what I am trying to say.
Heavy Rains Moving Across Texas – Texarkana Flood Watch Through Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a "FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING." Includes Texarkana and the surrounding area. From the National Weather Service: This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for south central Arkansas, southwest Arkansas, north central Louisiana, northwest Louisiana,. east Texas and northeast Texas. Today and tonight:. A...
Arkansas Is About to Be Repopulated With Collard Lizards
Here lizard lizard lizard! Thanks to the birth of 20 Eastern collared lizards at the Little Rock Zoo, Arkansas' population of lizards is about to get bigger. The Little Rock Zoo along with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the University of Central Arkansas, and the University of Arkansas have plans to repopulate the collard lizards in the Ozark Mountains as part of a conservation project for the state. The new young lizards are to be released in glade habitats in the Ozark Mountain region for the future species to strive and thrive for years to come.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dangerous and Massive Aussie Redclaw Crayfish Found In South Texas
The people at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are concerned about this new "Invasive Species" of crawfish called the Australian Redclaw Crayfish that has started showing up across south Texas in the Rio Grand Valley. Crayfish, crawfish... same thing. I know the TP&W says that these are a dangerous and invasive species and all, but let's be real here, East Texas and Louisianna wants to know... are they good eatin'?
Chuck Norris Endorses New Texas iWatch Community Reporting System
As students and teachers start back to school, Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety have launched a public service announcement campaign promoting the new iWatchTexas community reporting system. The video below features "Walker, Texas Ranger" star Chuck Norris and is airing on television markets across the Lone Star State.
When It Comes To Beer Drinking, Texas Is Top 10, But What About Arkansas?
Are you a beer drinker? Exactly how much beer do we drink in Arkansas? How bout the amount they drink in Texas?. I don't know about you but my beer drinking has gone way down from the heyday of my youth. For me, it is the occasional beer when I am outside grilling for the family and the occasional family function. Other than that I don't do a lot of drinking.
Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas
Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
RELATED PEOPLE
Family Fun at The 82nd Arkansas State Fair Kicks Off in October
It's almost fair time in the great of Arkansas. Get ready for the 82nd Annual Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock this October. The fun all takes place from October 14 to October 23. At the 82nd Arkansas State Fair, there will, of course, be all the fun on the midway with carnival games and rides. Plus livestock, creative arts and tons of delicious food to enjoy. There will also be a lineup of free concerts with gate admission.
What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?
Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Texas – My Bucket List Grows
The biggest problem with making Bucket Lists is my list keeps getting longer the older I get. If God allows me to live out most of my list, I will be here a long, long time. Fingers crossed. Today we go in search of the 10 oldest restaurants in the...
Farmers’ Almanac Winter Forecast For Arkansas, Will We See A Perfect Winter?
It's been a hot summer, so what are the chances of us having a cold winter? Will we see snow? If so how much? Or will it be warmer than normal? No need to wait because now we know or at least have an idea of what our winter will be like thanks to the Farmers Almanac.
IN THIS ARTICLE
State Fair of Texas 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards Finalists Announced
The final countdown to three of the most coveted food titles in all of Texas begins. The State Fair of Texas is proud to present the 18th Annual Big Tex® Choice Awards finalists. It won't long now, Sunday, August 28, three winners will be crowned:. “Best Taste - Savory”
Brother & Sister Reel in Two Gigantic Fish in Arkansas
Summer is lake time and it's definitely fishing time too. You hear people say they 'caught the big one' or 'almost caught the big one' and the fish in the story gets bigger and bigger every time the story is told. Well, a brother and sister in Arkansas really did catch the big one...each.
How Bad Will This Winter Be in Texas According to Farmer’s Almanac?
Can we just get some seasonable weather around here?. If you’re like me, you’re sick and tired of all of this extreme weather. Sure, we live in North Texas where it’s always hot as hell during the summer. But this one has been particularly brutal. However, other...
Stay in Cool Tiny House in Arkansas Featured on Popular TV Show
You’ve heard the saying “Big Things Come in Small Packages.” Well, an award-winning tiny house in Arkansas featured on the Netflix TV show “Tiny House Nation” packs quite a punch for being so tiny. This Airbnb tiny house named the AMP House located in Fayetteville,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Geek’d Con Brings The Stars Of The Original ‘Scream’ To Louisiana
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is coming back for another big year in Downtown Shreveport. The show started in 2015, and has grown into one of the premiere events in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Not only that, the show has been the largest consistently active comic con style show in the entire state of Louisiana.
Popular Blanchard Springs Cavern in Arkansas Back Open Aug. 18
It's been a long time coming but one of Arkansas' best-known caves is back up and running! Blanchard Springs Caverns is located in the Mountain View area in the Ozark National Forest. The popular cavern for tourists has been closed for over two years and plans to open back up...
Majic 93.3
Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT
Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymajic933.com/
Comments / 0