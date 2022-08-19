ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Majic 93.3

The Top 10 Most Naughty Town Names In Texas

My wife looks at me often and accuses me of being 12, she's right of course, but I can't help myself, some things just make me snicker. These would fall into that category, the Naughtiest Town Names in the Great State of Texas. The numbers are subjective to one's taste...
TEXAS STATE
Majic 93.3

You Won’t Believe What Word Is The Most Misspelled In Arkansas

You will not believe what word is the most misspelled in the Natural State of Arkansas. We deal with it every day, our phones correcting our words in a text or an email or like I am doing right now with a plug-in that corrects my spelling mistakes. Most of my mistakes are from just trying to type so fast but sometimes I run across a word that I have to use Google for to get the correct spelling because the spell check has no idea what I am trying to say.
ARKANSAS STATE
Majic 93.3

Arkansas Is About to Be Repopulated With Collard Lizards

Here lizard lizard lizard! Thanks to the birth of 20 Eastern collared lizards at the Little Rock Zoo, Arkansas' population of lizards is about to get bigger. The Little Rock Zoo along with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the University of Central Arkansas, and the University of Arkansas have plans to repopulate the collard lizards in the Ozark Mountains as part of a conservation project for the state. The new young lizards are to be released in glade habitats in the Ozark Mountain region for the future species to strive and thrive for years to come.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Lone Star, TX
Majic 93.3

Dangerous and Massive Aussie Redclaw Crayfish Found In South Texas

The people at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are concerned about this new "Invasive Species" of crawfish called the Australian Redclaw Crayfish that has started showing up across south Texas in the Rio Grand Valley. Crayfish, crawfish... same thing. I know the TP&W says that these are a dangerous and invasive species and all, but let's be real here, East Texas and Louisianna wants to know... are they good eatin'?
TEXAS STATE
Majic 93.3

Chuck Norris Endorses New Texas iWatch Community Reporting System

As students and teachers start back to school, Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety have launched a public service announcement campaign promoting the new iWatchTexas community reporting system. The video below features "Walker, Texas Ranger" star Chuck Norris and is airing on television markets across the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
Majic 93.3

When It Comes To Beer Drinking, Texas Is Top 10, But What About Arkansas?

Are you a beer drinker? Exactly how much beer do we drink in Arkansas? How bout the amount they drink in Texas?. I don't know about you but my beer drinking has gone way down from the heyday of my youth. For me, it is the occasional beer when I am outside grilling for the family and the occasional family function. Other than that I don't do a lot of drinking.
TEXAS STATE
Majic 93.3

Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas

Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
KATY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Greg Abbott
Majic 93.3

Family Fun at The 82nd Arkansas State Fair Kicks Off in October

It's almost fair time in the great of Arkansas. Get ready for the 82nd Annual Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock this October. The fun all takes place from October 14 to October 23. At the 82nd Arkansas State Fair, there will, of course, be all the fun on the midway with carnival games and rides. Plus livestock, creative arts and tons of delicious food to enjoy. There will also be a lineup of free concerts with gate admission.
ARKANSAS STATE
Majic 93.3

What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?

Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
PROSPER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Texans#Twc#The U S Departm
Majic 93.3

Brother & Sister Reel in Two Gigantic Fish in Arkansas

Summer is lake time and it's definitely fishing time too. You hear people say they 'caught the big one' or 'almost caught the big one' and the fish in the story gets bigger and bigger every time the story is told. Well, a brother and sister in Arkansas really did catch the big one...each.
CONWAY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Majic 93.3

Majic 93.3

Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymajic933.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy