ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law viewers all say the same thing as new Marvel series finally hits Disney+

By Henna Sharma
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

NEW DISNEY+ series She-Hulk makes HUGE impact addressing female empowerment and "already making history" after the first episode.

Fans praise the new heroine that "could have defeated Thanos" after watching episode one of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37UD8e_0hNjh6Iw00
The heroine makes an impact with female empowerment in episode one Credit: Disney+
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=395wRf_0hNjh6Iw00
Jennifer Walters plays a lawyer in the new She-Hulk TV series Credit: Disney+

She-Hulk centres around Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who just so happens to be the cousin of the Hulk himself, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

After an injury, Bruce is forced to give Jennifer a blood transfusion and so She-Hulk is born.

The superhero-comedy series will see Bruce teach Jennifer how to be a good Hulk.

Jennifer surprises Bruce as she doesn't have an alter ego like Bruce does and she is able to control her anger.

Taking to Twitter, viewers are all saying the same thing about the scene where Jennifer talks to Bruce about controlling her anger.

One viewer said: "The scene where Jen explains how she’s able to control her anger was easily my favorite moment of this episode.

"As a man it’s something I didn’t think about. Also makes me appreciate how this show was was written and directed by women."

Another wrote: "She-Hulk ep. 1 was genuinely so phenomenal. The way they talked about women's issues was just so amazing, and the dynamics are just so good."

A third penned: "I love how they incorporated real issues that women go through on a daily basis like being catcalled or being seen as emotional. It just highlights how women are truly masters of their anger."

Fans also react to Bruce mentioning Tony Stark and Natasha Romanova, leaving them feeling emotional, as one said: "Every reference to Tony and Natasha broke my heart into pieces."

Chris Evans reacted to the post-credit scene that joked about Captain America losing his virginity.

Mark replied to Chris's tweet with laughing emojis by saying: "Sorry bro. It was under extreme duress."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law airs new episodes every Thursday only on Disney+.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZcZG_0hNjh6Iw00
Mark reacts to Chris's tweet about Captain America joke Credit: Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Al8me_0hNjh6Iw00
Jennifer surprises Bruce by not having an alter-ego Credit: AP

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The Sun Showbiz team?

Email digishowbiz@the-sun.co.uk or call us direct on 0207 782 4220 .

We pay for videos too. Click here to upload yours.

Comments / 81

Jax Seoul
1d ago

the author didn't watch the show because it wasn't a blood transfusion. it was accidental exposure at the scene of the accident.

Reply(7)
34
Christopher Rosselli
1d ago

you should have put the 27 minutes of effort into it and watched the episode. it make your article a little more meaningful. you wrote the book report without reading the book, and it shows....

Reply(1)
9
Michael Williams
1d ago

it's about time they quit stereotyping men as angry hulks and started mirroring reality by showing women with the same behavior. 🤣🤣🤣🤣😍

Reply
9
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Hulk
Person
Tatiana Maslany
Person
Mark Ruffalo
BGR.com

Wakanda Forever plot leak reveals Marvel’s new Black Panther

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the only MCU movie left this year, and it’ll be the final film in Phase 4. The revelation came at Comic-Con this past Saturday, when Marvel revealed its roadmap through the end of 2025, a year that will give us two Avengers movies. Marvel also released the first emotional Wakanda Forever trailer without disclosing who will take up the Black Panther mantle in the sequel.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Comedy Series#She Hulk
Washington Examiner

From woke to woker: Disney casts drag queen in new Marvel series

Drag queen Shea Couleé will reportedly star in an upcoming Marvel series on Disney+ . The RuPaul's Drag Race alumnus has landed a role on the series Ironheart, which will premiere in fall 2023. The reports have not yet been confirmed, and Marvel did not respond to the Washington...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Admits Being Replaced by Gal Gadot's Felt 'Strange'

For decades, fans of the DC universe only acknowledged one live-action version of Wonder Woman and that is Lynda Carter who pretty much defined the character through her brilliant performance in the timeless series from the 1970s. Obviously, that would all change when Patty Jenkins reimagined the iconic DC superhero in 2017, introducing fans to Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
ComicBook

Underrated Eddie Murphy Movie Climbing the Netflix Ranks

When August arrived, the Men in Black and Spider-Man trilogies stood out as the biggest movies being added to Netflix's streaming roster. It came as no surprise to see both Men in Black 3 and Spider-Man 2 appear on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list just one day after arriving on the service. What's much more surprising, however, is that another new addition has risen even higher in the Netflix ranks than both of those beloved franchises.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
MOVIES
StyleCaster

Florence Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Olivia After She Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Harry While Still With Jason

Click here to read the full article. Pretty awkward. Florence Pugh isn’t so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling stars and director seem to have an “uncomfortable” relationship, according to an insider. Florence and Harry star as the leads of Olivia’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere on September 23, 2022. An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence was unhappy after Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of the film around the same time as Olivia’s split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “I can tell you...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Lucy Liu Didn’t Even Realize ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Star Cameron Diaz Had Retired for Eight Years

Cameron Diaz may be officially un-retired with a new Netflix film in the works, but her former “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Lucy Liu had no idea she had even left Hollywood. Diaz announced her retirement in 2018 with her last film role to date being 2014’s “Annie.” The “Holiday” alum formerly appeared alongside Liu in 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” and its sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in 2003.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
688K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy