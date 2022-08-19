She-Hulk: Attorney at Law viewers all say the same thing as new Marvel series finally hits Disney+

NEW DISNEY+ series She-Hulk makes HUGE impact addressing female empowerment and "already making history" after the first episode.

Fans praise the new heroine that "could have defeated Thanos" after watching episode one of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The heroine makes an impact with female empowerment in episode one Credit: Disney+

Jennifer Walters plays a lawyer in the new She-Hulk TV series Credit: Disney+

She-Hulk centres around Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who just so happens to be the cousin of the Hulk himself, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

After an injury, Bruce is forced to give Jennifer a blood transfusion and so She-Hulk is born.

The superhero-comedy series will see Bruce teach Jennifer how to be a good Hulk.

Jennifer surprises Bruce as she doesn't have an alter ego like Bruce does and she is able to control her anger.

Taking to Twitter, viewers are all saying the same thing about the scene where Jennifer talks to Bruce about controlling her anger.

One viewer said: "The scene where Jen explains how she’s able to control her anger was easily my favorite moment of this episode.

"As a man it’s something I didn’t think about. Also makes me appreciate how this show was was written and directed by women."

Another wrote: "She-Hulk ep. 1 was genuinely so phenomenal. The way they talked about women's issues was just so amazing, and the dynamics are just so good."

A third penned: "I love how they incorporated real issues that women go through on a daily basis like being catcalled or being seen as emotional. It just highlights how women are truly masters of their anger."

Fans also react to Bruce mentioning Tony Stark and Natasha Romanova, leaving them feeling emotional, as one said: "Every reference to Tony and Natasha broke my heart into pieces."

Chris Evans reacted to the post-credit scene that joked about Captain America losing his virginity.

Mark replied to Chris's tweet with laughing emojis by saying: "Sorry bro. It was under extreme duress."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law airs new episodes every Thursday only on Disney+.

Mark reacts to Chris's tweet about Captain America joke Credit: Twitter

Jennifer surprises Bruce by not having an alter-ego Credit: AP

