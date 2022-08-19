Apple has officially confirmed the date and time for this year's iPhone-centric product launch event: September 7 at 10 am PDT (1 pm EST). This is the same date that was leaked in a Bloomberg report last week, though members of the media are being invited to the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's campus to cover the event and go hands-on with devices in person (the report suggested it would be entirely livestreamed, as many of Apple's pandemic-era product reveals have been). Apple's invitation was characteristically cryptic, but it's safe to assume that the company plans to announce an updated iPhone lineup and a release date for iOS 16.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 HOURS AGO