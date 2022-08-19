Read full article on original website
Related
Ars Technica
Google Pixel sees huge sales growth, has 2% of North American market
Canalys' North American smartphone market share numbers are out, and the big mover for Q2 2022 is once again Google, which is seeing huge growth numbers thanks to the Pixel 6. Last quarter, Canalys had Google up 380 percent year over year, and this quarter, the company is up 230 percent.
Ars Technica
Samsung announces 990 PRO SSDs for PCIe 4.0 with big speed bump
Samsung's 990 PRO, its latest NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD, aims to give gamers, 3D-renderers, and 4K/8K video editors a decent ratio of price to performance if this top-of-the-line drive can get close to its promised specs in real-world testing. The 990 PRO is touted as offering "nearly the highest speed...
Ars Technica
Intel leans on more E-cores for performance boosts in leaked 13th-gen CPU lineup
Our understanding of Intel's 13th-generation Core CPUs, codenamed "Raptor Lake," continues to take shape ahead of their planned launch this fall. Motherboards for current-gen Alder Lake chips have been adding preliminary support for them, and now a supposed list of the desktop CPU lineup (as reported by Tom's Hardware) suggests that Intel will be leaning on its CPUs' small efficiency cores (E-cores) for much of their performance gains.
Ars Technica
“Far out”: Apple confirms iPhone-focused launch event on September 7
Apple has officially confirmed the date and time for this year's iPhone-centric product launch event: September 7 at 10 am PDT (1 pm EST). This is the same date that was leaked in a Bloomberg report last week, though members of the media are being invited to the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's campus to cover the event and go hands-on with devices in person (the report suggested it would be entirely livestreamed, as many of Apple's pandemic-era product reveals have been). Apple's invitation was characteristically cryptic, but it's safe to assume that the company plans to announce an updated iPhone lineup and a release date for iOS 16.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ars Technica
Sony enters the high-end custom controller arena with the DualSense Edge
As long rumored, Sony announced details about its plans to enter the high-end controller game with the DualSense Edge, an advanced cousin to the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller with added customization options and features. If you've seen or used Microsoft's Xbox Elite Series 2 or controllers from SCUF or others...
Ars Technica
Devs are making progress getting macOS Ventura to run on unsupported, decade-old Macs
Skirting the official macOS system requirements to run new versions of the software on old, unsupported Macs has a rich history. Tools like XPostFacto and LeopardAssist could help old PowerPC Macs run newer versions of Mac OS X, a tradition kept alive in the modern era by dosdude1's patchers for Sierra, High Sierra, Mojave, and Catalina.
Ars Technica
Apple expands self-service repair program to M1 MacBooks
Tomorrow, Apple will start providing repair manuals, parts, and tools for US customers to repair their own M1-based MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops. M2-based Macs will not be supported at that time, but Apple said the program will extend to more Mac models "later this year." Apple launched its...
Ars Technica
Today’s best deals: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless, Google Chromecast, and more
It's Wednesday, which means it's time for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes a new low on HyperX's Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset, which is currently down to $140 at Amazon with an on-page coupon. While that's still not quite cheap for a pair of gaming headphones, it is $60 off HyperX's MSRP and $20 below the previous best price we've seen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ars Technica
Fitbit announces new Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3 fitness trackers
Today, Fitbit announced the availability of three new fitness trackers: the Inspire 3, Versa 4, and Sense 2. All successors to previous-generation devices, the three run the gamut from Fitbit’s highest-equipped to most basic fitness wearables. “Basic” is a relative term among fitness trackers, as they all continuously edge...
Ars Technica
VESA wants to replace monitor response time specs with ‘ClearMR’ stamps
Let's say you're buying a new PC monitor, TV, or laptop and want an idea of how clear fast movement would appear on it. What information would you consider? Specs like response time and refresh rate provide an idea of display speed. But if you think about it, a measurement of time isn't a particularly straightforward answer to the question of, "How much motion blur will I see?" In response, the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA), which makes other display standards, including DisplayPort and Adaptive-Sync, today announced a new specification program that puts a label on displays quantifying their expected motion blur performance.
Ars Technica
Lightweight Linux laptop crams a 99 Wh battery inside
Ultralight laptops are great for slipping into a bag and traveling with, and they look pretty stylish. However, a trim build often comes with trade-offs. Battery capacity is a common one, as companies struggle to fit larger batteries into machines that are under an inch thick. German PC-maker Tuxedo Computers' latest ultralight InfinityBook Pro 14 seeks to address that challenge with a massive battery.
Ars Technica
How to make HomeKit see more of your gadgets with Home Assistant
I've been buying and tinkering with smart home devices for years. As a result, my home network resembles a kind of Model UN of devices, bridges, protocols, assistants, and apps. I try to broker alliances, resolve disputes, and assure everybody, myself included, that this whole complicated thing is still worth it.
Ars Technica
Once again, Apple calls workers back to the office—once again, workers fight back
Apple has asked its employees to spend more time in the office as pandemic restrictions continue to loosen, but it has again been met with organized resistance and an internal petition advocating for more time working from home, according to a report from the Financial Times. A week ago, Apple...
Comments / 0