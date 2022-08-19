Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Cheap, high capacity, and fast: New aluminum battery tech promises it all
There's a classic irony with new technology, that adopters are forced to limit themselves to two of the three things everyone wants: fast, cheap, and good. When the tech is batteries, adoption is even more challenging. Cheap and fast (charging) still matter, but "good" can mean different things, such as light weight, low volume, or long life span, depending on your needs. Still, the same sorts of trade-offs are involved. If you want really fast charging, you'll probably have to give up some capacity.
Ars Technica
“Far out”: Apple confirms iPhone-focused launch event on September 7
Apple has officially confirmed the date and time for this year's iPhone-centric product launch event: September 7 at 10 am PDT (1 pm EST). This is the same date that was leaked in a Bloomberg report last week, though members of the media are being invited to the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's campus to cover the event and go hands-on with devices in person (the report suggested it would be entirely livestreamed, as many of Apple's pandemic-era product reveals have been). Apple's invitation was characteristically cryptic, but it's safe to assume that the company plans to announce an updated iPhone lineup and a release date for iOS 16.
Ars Technica
Fitbit announces new Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3 fitness trackers
Today, Fitbit announced the availability of three new fitness trackers: the Inspire 3, Versa 4, and Sense 2. All successors to previous-generation devices, the three run the gamut from Fitbit’s highest-equipped to most basic fitness wearables. “Basic” is a relative term among fitness trackers, as they all continuously edge...
PSA: TestFlight not working for users running macOS Ventura beta
The first beta version of iOS 16 had some compatibility issues with TestFlight, which was later fixed with an update. Now Mac users running macOS Ventura beta are also experiencing problems with TestFlight, which no longer lets people install or update beta apps. For those unfamiliar, TestFlight is an Apple-owned...
Ars Technica
Today’s best deals: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless, Google Chromecast, and more
It's Wednesday, which means it's time for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes a new low on HyperX's Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset, which is currently down to $140 at Amazon with an on-page coupon. While that's still not quite cheap for a pair of gaming headphones, it is $60 off HyperX's MSRP and $20 below the previous best price we've seen.
Ars Technica
Samsung announces 990 PRO SSDs for PCIe 4.0 with big speed bump
Samsung's 990 PRO, its latest NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD, aims to give gamers, 3D-renderers, and 4K/8K video editors a decent ratio of price to performance if this top-of-the-line drive can get close to its promised specs in real-world testing. The 990 PRO is touted as offering "nearly the highest speed...
Ars Technica
Lightweight Linux laptop crams a 99 Wh battery inside
Ultralight laptops are great for slipping into a bag and traveling with, and they look pretty stylish. However, a trim build often comes with trade-offs. Battery capacity is a common one, as companies struggle to fit larger batteries into machines that are under an inch thick. German PC-maker Tuxedo Computers' latest ultralight InfinityBook Pro 14 seeks to address that challenge with a massive battery.
