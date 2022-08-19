Read full article on original website
mprnews.org
Vehicle access to popular Minnesota state park will be limited in September
Vehicle access to a popular Minnesota state park near the Twin Cities will be very limited for two weeks in September. The Department of Natural Resources says a bridge repair project will close most of the main road into Afton State Park, along the St. Croix River, from Sept. 12 through Sept. 26.
No Injuries Reported After Rough Crash Landing in Minnesota Field
Cambridge, MN (KROC-AM News) The pilot of the small plane and his teenage passenger came away unscathed after a rough crash landing in a Minnesota cornfield last night. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred around 8 PM near Cambridge and east-central Minnesota. The responding deputies found the 40-year-old pilot and 18-year-old passenger outside of the single-engine aircraft when they arrived at the scene.
Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota
Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
Unidentified Baby at MSP Airport Reunited with Mother
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A statewide alert regarding an unidentified baby was issued Tuesday night then canceled early Wednesday morning after authorities located the child’s mother. The BCA issued the statewide alert after Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport Police couldn’t identify an infant believed to be around 10 months old that...
Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores
This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
knsiradio.com
Minneapolis Restaurants Are Empty, Crippled By Safety Concerns
(KNSI) – Violence is keeping people away from restaurants. Nowhere is that more true than in the Twin Cities. The reservation service OpenTable uses 2019 as a baseline for its ‘State of the Industry‘ data. In July, bookings to eat out in Minneapolis were down 54 percent compared to three years ago.
Take A Look Inside Minnesota’s Only Level 5 Maximum Security Prison
Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
Motorcyclist killed as he merged onto I-694 in Twin Cities
A motorcyclist was killed in Brooklyn Center Sunday evening when he was struck by another driver as he merged onto I-694. The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of a Harley Davidson attempted to enter eastbound I-694 from northbound I-94 "at a high speed." He proceeded to cross traffic, and...
Minnesota cities weigh temporary bans, rules on newly legal THC edibles
Cities across Minnesota are debating how to handle recently legalized THC edibles.Driving the news: A growing number of cities – including Robbinsdale, Wayzata and Shakopee – have temporarily banned the sale of the products while they weigh their options.Others are implementing ordinances to regulate sales. The big picture: Minnesota's new law allowing the sale of food and drinks containing up to 5mg of hemp-derived THC per serving came as a surprise to many local officials – and even some of the state lawmakers who voted for it.The statute, which quietly passed the Legislature this spring, didn't include many rules regulating...
140 MPH Motorcycle Chase on I-494 Captured by MnDOT Cameras
South St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was arrested Sunday morning following an ultra high-speed chase in the Twin Cities. The website MN Crime posted the video of the chase using Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras that shows the pursuit near where it began near South St. Paul when the motorcyclist passed a State Trooper on I-494 at more than 100 mph. At one point during the chase, the State Trooper informs the dispatcher that the pursuit was continuing in moderate traffic on eastbound I-494 at 140 mph.
WEAU-TV 13
UW-Eau Claire gets food-delivering robots on campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - At the start of the fall semester, UW-Eau Claire will have food-delivering robots, or Kiwibots, on campus. 15 Kiwibots will be joining the UW-Eau Claire campus. The bots will deliver food, drinks and snacks to students. “So, the students actually upload or download the Everyday...
Pickup Stopped on Minnesota Highway Triggers Fatal Crash
Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting another deadly crash on the western side of the Twin Cities. A 67-year-old man suffered fatal injuries last night in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 169 in Plymouth. The State Patrol says Glenn Miller of New Hope was driving in the right-hand lane on southbound Highway 169 when his vehicle crashed into a pickup truck that was stopped on the roadway.
Big money will soon be available for Minnesota farmers to fight climate change
KIMBALL, Minn. – There's big money for farmers to fight climate change and curb water pollution. There is $20 billion tucked inside the new Inflation Reduction Act, and Minnesota farmers will soon be able to apply for grants that they can use to purchase and install technology to help curb pollution.Mill Creek Dairy in Kimball uses both a giant liquid holding tank and another holding area for solids to store manure and keep it from seeping into a culvert -- which flows into Mill Creek, which then flows to the Sauk River, and then on to...
Eye in the Sky: State Patrol’s aerial enforcement monitors speeding on I-90 in Sauk County
LAKE DELTON, Wis.- The Wisconsin State Patrol cracked down harder on drivers speeding down I-90 Monday, using aerial enforcement over the interstate in Sauk County. Before many fast drivers may have even realized they were going over the speed limit, the State Patrol’s eye in the sky recorded their speed: “clocked 26-83 at 5:17…he’s alongside the lime semi at your...
Man Thought He Had A Good Excuse To Break Into A Wisconsin House
A man visiting Wisconsin broke into a house but he thought it was a good excuse. Is There Ever A Good Reason To Break Into A House?. Do you think there is ever a good excuse to break into a house? I would say maybe one. That's when you're locked out of your own house and it's the only way to get in. Otherwise, I say no way. It's definitely not worth the risk. I don't know about you but personally, I would like to avoid going to jail. A man visiting Wisconsin might disagree.
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
Minnesota Man Killed in Seven Vehicle, Chain Reaction Crash
Rogers, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed and his passenger was seriously injured following a seven-vehicle crash that involved eight people in a northwest Twin Cities suburb Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol was among agencies that responded to the chain-reaction crash in the right lane of Interstate 94...
Faribault Fire Chief Gives Lithium Ion Battery Safety Tips
Dustin Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief, told KDHL AM Minnesota listeners Monday they have seen an increase in fires started or believed to be started by lithium ion batteries. Dienst says the batteries are very common because they can deliver a lot of electricity in a compact way. Dienst says, "Generally,...
Fleckenstein Bluffs Park in Faribault is Officially Open
Flecks Brewery started it's beer brewing operations in Faribault in 1856. It closed in 1964. Today the Fleckenstein Bluffs Park in Faribault was dedicated during a brief ceremony in the park that concluded with a ribbon cutting by a descendant of one of the final Fleckenstein family members to run the brewery.
United Way of Rice County ‘Day of Caring’ Coming Soon
Rice County United Way will host Day of Caring Friday, September 23rd. This is the first time the event will be held in Rice County, but it has been a beloved event held for many years around the world by United Ways. Faribault, Northfield and Lonsdale will host teams of...
