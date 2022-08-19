ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

UI Asking To Move Ahead With Plans For New Meat Science & Innovation Center-ROTC Facility-Paving Dome Parking Lot

The University of Idaho’s latest capital construction request is being reviewed by the Idaho State Board of Education this week. The UI’s proposed capital construction funding request to the Idaho Legislature for the next fiscal year will be considered by the board. The top capital funding priority for the Moscow campus is the Meat Science and Innovation Center. The facility would include space for meat production and processing, classrooms, events and a Vandal Brand Meats store with outdoor seating and a BBQ. The center would be constructed across the parking lot from the Kibbie Dome and the new ICCU Arena. The facility would replace the Animal Pavilion and Meat Lab. the UI administration is asking the board to approve a 4 million dollar funding request to state lawmakers. The nearly 11,000 square foot building is expected to cost about 13.5 million dollars which includes federal funds, donations and university money.
Pullman’s Economy Continues To Rebound From Pandemic During 1st Quarter Of 2022

Pullman’s economy continues to rebound from the pandemic. The Washington State Department of Revenue has released its 1st quarter sales numbers. The agency reports that total sales in Pullman increased 25% during the 1st quarter of this year compared to 2021. Total sales topped 150 million dollars in Pullman to start the year. Retail sales and trade activity increased over 7% in Pullman during the 1st quarter at about 60 million dollars.
Spokane County Prosecutor reacts to Freeman shooter’s sentencing

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell has released a statement in the wake of Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe’s sentencing. “I’d like to thank all the County, Spokane City, State, and Federal agents that responded to, investigated, interviewed, and helped the students and parents on the day of the shooting. I thank them for their support and assistance throughout the entire legal process.
Fire crews respond to wildland fire that started near Spangle

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District #3 responded to a brush fire near Spangle Sunday afternoon. According to SCFD #3, they received a call about the fire near Philleo Lake and Cedar Roads around 12:40 p.m. According to SCFD #3 Fire Chief Cody Rohrbach, the fire burned about...
Clarkston man Dies After Motorcycle Crash Near Enterprise

ENTERPRISE - A Clarkston man died following a motorcycle crash in northeast Oregon last weekend. On Saturday, August 20, Wallowa County Dispatch received a 911 call that there was a single-vehicle, motorcycle crash with injuries on Zumwalt Road near Enterprise. Deputies, Medics, Oregon State Police and Life Flight responded to the scene.
Deputies investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash near

VALLEYFORD, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday morning, just north of Valleyford. According to SCSO, a caller reported the crash just before 10 a.m. on the 11500 block of south Madison Rd. off of east Gibbs Rd. The caller told dispatch the rider was not moving and requested medics.
