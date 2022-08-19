Read full article on original website
UI Asking To Move Ahead With Plans For New Meat Science & Innovation Center-ROTC Facility-Paving Dome Parking Lot
The University of Idaho’s latest capital construction request is being reviewed by the Idaho State Board of Education this week. The UI’s proposed capital construction funding request to the Idaho Legislature for the next fiscal year will be considered by the board. The top capital funding priority for the Moscow campus is the Meat Science and Innovation Center. The facility would include space for meat production and processing, classrooms, events and a Vandal Brand Meats store with outdoor seating and a BBQ. The center would be constructed across the parking lot from the Kibbie Dome and the new ICCU Arena. The facility would replace the Animal Pavilion and Meat Lab. the UI administration is asking the board to approve a 4 million dollar funding request to state lawmakers. The nearly 11,000 square foot building is expected to cost about 13.5 million dollars which includes federal funds, donations and university money.
Pullman’s Economy Continues To Rebound From Pandemic During 1st Quarter Of 2022
Pullman’s economy continues to rebound from the pandemic. The Washington State Department of Revenue has released its 1st quarter sales numbers. The agency reports that total sales in Pullman increased 25% during the 1st quarter of this year compared to 2021. Total sales topped 150 million dollars in Pullman to start the year. Retail sales and trade activity increased over 7% in Pullman during the 1st quarter at about 60 million dollars.
Whitman County Treasurer’s Office & Assessor’s Office Reopen In Newly Renovated Courthouse In Colfax Wednesday
Whitman County offices are starting to return to the newly renovated courthouse in Colfax. The Treasurer’s Office and the Assessor’s Office have moved back into the courthouse and are reopening to the public Wednesday at their normal locations. All other Whitman County offices are continuing to operate from...
Cheney motel that caught on fire shows previous history of complaints from locals
CHENEY, Wash. — Early Tuesday morning, a huge fire tore through a motel in Cheney, prompting everyone to evacuate the building. After looking deeper into the property’s history, it turns out that people in the neighborhood have been filing complaints with police and code enforcement for months. From...
Crews Achieve 60 Percent Containment of Wildland Fire off Tammany Creek Road Sunday Night
LEWISTON - Firefighters were called to the scene of a wildland fire reported around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon just south of Lewiston off Tammany Creek Road, near 5 Mile Lane. As of about 8:00 p.m. Sunday, the fire was estimated at about 50 acres in size, and 60% contained.
Palouse Pathways invites 9th and 10th grade families to Path to College event
Palouse Pathways presents a Path to College event for 9th and 10th grade families on Wednesday from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm at the 1912 Center in Moscow. Special guests include middle and high school teachers with advice on how to plan ahead for college and what to expect. There...
Spokane County Prosecutor reacts to Freeman shooter’s sentencing
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell has released a statement in the wake of Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe’s sentencing. “I’d like to thank all the County, Spokane City, State, and Federal agents that responded to, investigated, interviewed, and helped the students and parents on the day of the shooting. I thank them for their support and assistance throughout the entire legal process.
Man living at Cheney motel says he had seconds to escape the intense fire
Fire destroyed a motel in Cheney overnight on Tuesday. Firefighters are now concerned the building could collapse.
Fire crews respond to wildland fire that started near Spangle
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District #3 responded to a brush fire near Spangle Sunday afternoon. According to SCFD #3, they received a call about the fire near Philleo Lake and Cedar Roads around 12:40 p.m. According to SCFD #3 Fire Chief Cody Rohrbach, the fire burned about...
New Mexican Restaurant Nayarit Opens In Downtown Pullman
A new Mexican restaurant has opened in downtown Pullman. Nayarit is in the Town Centre building on Main Street near Sam Dial Jewelers. Nayarit is open daily from 11:00 to 9:30.
Spokane Man Accused In Major Shoplifting Case In Colfax Wanted On Arrest Warrant After Failing To Show Up To Court
The 43 year old Spokane man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Rosauers in Colfax is now wanted on an arrest warrant after he failed to show up to court. Jesse Aldrich missed his Whitman County Superior Court hearing on Friday. Aldrich is now wanted on a...
Lewiston School District Announces 2022-23 'Teacher of the Year' Award Winners
LEWISTON - At its Teacher's Back-to-School Assembly held Monday, the Lewiston Independent School District announced its 2022-23 'Teacher of the Year' award winners. Each year, three awards are handed out for the district's 'Overall Teacher of the Year,' 'Elementary Teacher of the Year,' and 'Secondary Teacher of the Year.'. The...
Clarkston man Dies After Motorcycle Crash Near Enterprise
ENTERPRISE - A Clarkston man died following a motorcycle crash in northeast Oregon last weekend. On Saturday, August 20, Wallowa County Dispatch received a 911 call that there was a single-vehicle, motorcycle crash with injuries on Zumwalt Road near Enterprise. Deputies, Medics, Oregon State Police and Life Flight responded to the scene.
Deputies investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash near
VALLEYFORD, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday morning, just north of Valleyford. According to SCSO, a caller reported the crash just before 10 a.m. on the 11500 block of south Madison Rd. off of east Gibbs Rd. The caller told dispatch the rider was not moving and requested medics.
Winchester Man Arrested for Possession of Meth After Being Pulled Over for Broken Taillight
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Idaho County deputies on routine patrol notified a vehicle with a broken taillight traveling southbound on Highway 95, near Cottonwood, ID. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the driver, who was identified as 69-year-old Rosaire Desrochers, of...
