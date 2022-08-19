Read full article on original website
NC State football recruit Week 1 scoreboard
Record: 1-0. Result: beat Holly Springs (N.C.), 20-14. Daemon Fagan -- S -- Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage. Result: beat Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes, 38-20. Statistics: seven tackles, including two for loss. Javonte Vereen -- TE -- Havelock (N.C.) Record: 1-0. Result: beat Croatan, 42-0. Statistics: three receptions for 73 yards...
