BEND, OR -- Drought conditions continue in much of Central and Eastern Oregon, despite spring rains and recent storms. The water year officially ended in July and Larry O’Neill, with the Oregon Climate Office, says conditions didn’t improve much in the last two months, "The average temperature for the month of July, for most of the Pacific Northwest, was much above normal with even a few scattered patches of ‘record warmest.’ Precipitation, on the other hand, even though it seems like we’ve had a lot of thunderstorms in the Pacific Northwest, the last 60 days have actually been much drier than normal." While 17 Oregon counties remain under a drought declaration, he says conditions are slowly improving.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO