kbnd.com
Detectives Renew Fentanyl Warnings Ahead Of School Start
BEND, OR -- With Fentanyl distribution, use and overdoses reaching crisis levels in Oregon, drug detectives urge everyone to be aware of the dangers associated with the black market drug. "It’s become the modern-day version of Russian Roulette." And Detective Sgt. Kent Van der Kamp says it’s not a game...
Job Growth Slows In Central Oregon
BEND, OR -- Local unemployment levels held steady in July, following the post-pandemic rebound. Regional Economist Damon Runberg says year-over-year job growth shows the local economy is slowing, "We’re only up 670 jobs more in Deschutes County than we were this time last year. That’s dramatically slower growth than what we’ve seen in a long time - one of the slowest growing metro areas. Now, we are one of the only metro areas to have fully recovered, so you’d expect to be growing slower at that point. But, we’re at a growth rate over the last year of less than a percent."
OSP Actively Recruiting To Avoid Future Trooper Shortage
SALEM, OR -- Oregon State Police may soon have a shortage of troopers, if the agency can’t recruit more people to join its ranks. OSP Recruiting Sgt. Melody Richmond says the potential shortage is from attrition; mostly, anticipated retirements, "Back in the late 90s, we used to hire pretty big classes. You might have a class of 50 recruit troopers come in. And, we’re hitting a point in time where we’re going to start having these big classes ready to retire."
Water Year Ends, Outlook Mixed
BEND, OR -- Drought conditions continue in much of Central and Eastern Oregon, despite spring rains and recent storms. The water year officially ended in July and Larry O’Neill, with the Oregon Climate Office, says conditions didn’t improve much in the last two months, "The average temperature for the month of July, for most of the Pacific Northwest, was much above normal with even a few scattered patches of ‘record warmest.’ Precipitation, on the other hand, even though it seems like we’ve had a lot of thunderstorms in the Pacific Northwest, the last 60 days have actually been much drier than normal." While 17 Oregon counties remain under a drought declaration, he says conditions are slowly improving.
