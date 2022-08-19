Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Families find help at DTLA free food distribution events
LOS ANGELES — For several weeks, a team of community organizers has been hosting a free food box distribution in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, where thousands of boxes have been given out to families in need. The demand is so great, the line of cars waiting for the drive through caused a mini traffic jam along Spring Street.
outlooknewspapers.com
Luther Burbank Hit Hard From Enrollment Declines
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Declining enrollment has been an issue for schools throughout all of California, and the Burbank Unified School District has not been immune to the problem. There are nearly 1,000 fewer students on Burbank campuses in the 2022-23 academic...
outlooknewspapers.com
Pasadena-Altadena Links Awards High School Seniors $33,000 in Scholarships
First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Pasadena-Altadena chapter of the Links Inc. recently announced monetary awards to scholarship recipients. Special awards were given in collaboration with the Pasadena Altadena Community Endowment Fund. Local high school seniors and college students were awarded a total...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Rent relief program opens Monday
The City of Santa Monica announced it would open up applications for rent-burdened residents to apply for relief beginning this Monday, Aug. 29, at 8 a.m. The program is designed for residents in rent controlled units who are unable to afford this year’s Rent Control General Adjustment, which is set to increase rents for all rent controlled tenants 6% (up to $140 per month) beginning Sept. 1 — the highest hike in more than 30 years.
outlooknewspapers.com
Pasadena Educational Foundation Announces 7 New Board Members
First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Seven new members were recently elected to the Pasadena Educatonal Foundation’s board of directors: Karen Burgess, Karina Montilla Edmonds, Carina Jacob, Richard Kidd, Steven Miller, Mabell Garcia Paine and Patrick Zarifian. The election was held at the...
Santa Monica Daily Press
New interest-free loan program launches in LA County to help prevent homelessness
New assistance is available in LA County to people facing the prospect of losing their homes. The Short Term Eviction Prevention (STEP) Fund, a program funded by the nonprofit, 1p.org, is launching a pilot program to give out 1,000 micro loans of up to 2,500 dollars to individuals at risk of eviction or dealing with other housing-related challenges.
outlooknewspapers.com
Family-Owned Kabob Joint Expands Outside the Mall
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. After more than four decades of grilling up its signature plates, Massis Kabob is changing things up a little bit. The family-owned local brand, which has amassed six mall-based locations since launching in the Glendale Galleria in 1976,...
outlooknewspapers.com
BUSD Students Return With Renewed Energy
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burbank students made their way back to campuses Monday with an energy that had not been seen in years. The Burbank Unified School District managed to keep its doors open in 2021-22 despite the fluidity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that experience gave teachers, administrators and parents a sense of optimism this year.
outlooknewspapers.com
LCF in a Pickle Over Popular Sport
First published in the Aug. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Dozens of community members flocked to La Cañada Flintridge’s City Hall chambers Tuesday, and it had nothing to do with the housing element or a proposed residential development being on the agenda. The item of...
outlooknewspapers.com
Eager Students Return to Glendale Campuses
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The atmosphere in Grandview, which is part of Glendale, was a bit more kinetic than usual Wednesday morning, as eager and excited children weaved their way through the neighborhood grid with their possibly more excited parents to kick off their first day of the school year.
outlooknewspapers.com
GCC Budget Ready for Trustees’ Adoption
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Glendale Community College is poised to adopt a $115.9 million budget for the current fiscal year, a plan that calls for bridging the $833,426 deficit using cash reserves and bolstering that reserve with a state grant. After being...
What To Know About The 25 Community Fridges Now Operating Across LA County — From Giving To Receiving
It works like this: Anyone can drop food items off, or take what they need.
randomlengthsnews.com
Public Health Notice: Posting of Personal Information in Mobile Food Facility Inspection Reports
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health or Public Health environmental health division has provided notice that mobile food facility official inspection reports containing personal information of approximately 806 mobile food facility “Persons-In-Charge” and permittees were posted on the Environmental Health Division website. The mobile food facility...
With Rents Soaring Across LA, Bell Gardens Becomes The Latest City To Move Towards Rent Control
The Bell Gardens city council voted to advance a plan that caps annual rent hikes at 4%, joining Pomona in adopting new rent controls.
pasadenanow.com
Kaiser Permanente School of Medicine in Pasadena Ranked Sixth Most Diverse Medical School In Nation
Two years after its founding, Kaiser Permanente’s medical school has been recognized as the sixth most diverse medical school in the nation – and the second most diverse in California. Dr. Mark Schuster, Founding Dean and CEO of the Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine in...
Santa Clarita Radio
Metrolink Cancels Some Train Services Through Santa Clarita
Metrolink is canceling some train services, including those traveling through Santa Clarita, for at least a week due to mechanical issues. Metrolink is experiencing mechanical issues with some of its locomotives, forcing the train company to reduce services until at least next Monday. The following trains are canceled effective today,...
outlooknewspapers.com
Students Return to School; Hopes High for ‘Normal’ Year
First published in the Aug. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. It was the first day of a new school year full of new faces for the La Cañada Unified School District on Monday, and with it came a feeling Superintendent Wendy Sinnette had not sensed since before the coronavirus pandemic.
Santa Monica Mirror
Police Release More Details About Santa Monica High School Slashing
Police have released updates about the weapon used in a slashing at Santa Monica High School last week that sent a student to the hospital. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on Thursday around 12:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Santa Monica High School campus for a fight involving multiple students.
Antelope Valley Press
City OKs permit for cannabis facility
LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit to allow for the operation of a cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility and construction of a 22,843 square-foot building on vacant property between Forbes Street and Sierra Highway, south of Enterprise Parkway. The project site is 1.06 acres...
outlooknewspapers.com
Public Comment at City Council
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. If we have learned nothing else from events of the last few years, we have learned that people want their government leaders to listen to them. And so, it was remarkable that on July 26 the Burbank City...
