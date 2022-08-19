ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfer news RECAP: Borussia Dortmund chief 'charmed by the idea' of Cristiano Ronaldo playing for the German club, while Chelsea complete move for teenage star Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan

By Sportsmail Reporter
 4 days ago

Here is Sportsmail's daily live blog for all the latest transfer news and new deals, with a number of high-profile players set to be on the move this summer.

The Merseyside club value Gordon at a minimum of £50million and will not consider offers below that mark.

Everton manager Frank Lampard insists Chelsea target Anthony Gordon is not for sale, but cannot offer any assurances the player will still be at the club at the end of the transfer window.

As Sportsmail revealed on Wednesday night, the Premier League club are on the verge of handing new head coach Erik ten Hag his biggest arrival of the window so far.

The Real Madrid midfielder has emerged as a late summer target for United, who were forced to look elsewhere after seemingly missing out on Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong.

Ronaldo has been hoping for a move away from Old Trafford this summer but has been turned down by a number of European clubs, including Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

Dortmund CEO claims he 'loves' Ronaldo but there has been 'no contact'

Arsenal last month offered Saka a new deal that would see him become one of the club's best paid players.

There are has been speculation over whether Bukayo Saka will agree new terms with Arsenal. However, Mikel Arteta has said he is 'very confident' the 20-year-old will sign a new long-term deal.

The 19-year-old has agreed a six-year deal with the Blues and is considered one of the most exciting talents to emerge from Italy in recent years.

12:45

The American winger has attracted plenty of interest this summer from Manchester United, Newcastle, Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

Christian Pulisic is reportedly preparing to hold talks with Chelsea in a bid to carve out a regular first-team role ahead of the World Cup - and will push for an exit if his demands are not met.

12:14

He said the player would not travel to Vigo for Madrid’s game Saturday while negotiations continued.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed on Friday morning that Carlos Casemiro wants to join Manchester United. He said that he had spoken to Casemiro and that he wanted a new challenge.

Howe has no problem with the likes of Real Madrid monitoring his player - who has no release clauses in his contract - and the Magpies boss insists he is going nowhere.

Manager Eddie Howe says Bruno Guimaraes will not be sold amid interest from Real Madrid. Howe wants Newcastle United to give Bruno, who joined in January, the stage to fulfil his ambitions.

Gibbs-White has completed his deal in time to be eligible to face Everton at Goodison Park tomorrow.

Nottingham Forest have completed the club record signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves, ensuring a 16th new arrival at the City Ground for the Premier League new boys.

Casemiro might be Old Trafford bound but the move appears to have come too late for him to face off against Liverpool in a huge Monday night clash.

The Brazilian star is set for a move to the Red Devils from Real Madrid after the clubs agreed a £60m fee for the 30-year-old but he is unlikely to make his debut at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Leeds are hoping to conclude a deal for the young attacker in the region of £4million with future bonus payments raising the price of the deal in the long-term.

Leeds United have made a transfer enquiry with FC Zurich for their Italy international striker Willy Gnonto as boss Jesse Marsch seeks to further bolster his side during the summer window.

The 25-year-old's last contract renewal was in August 2020 and worth about £100,000, which pushed him closer to top earners Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel.

As Sportsmail reported last month, Leicester are keen to ensure Maddison - the subject of two bids from Newcastle this summer - commits his future to them for the long term.

08:40

Casemiro may be sorting out their defensive midfield issues but United are not done yet as they still target a forward and also a back-up goalkeeper for David de Gea.

PETE JENSON and SIMON JONES: The 30-year-old Brazil international was informed by Madrid president Florentino Perez that he could choose whether he wished to stay or go.

'He's the most arrogant man I’ve ever spoken to': Mum of 14-year-old autistic boy whose phone was smashed by Cristiano Ronaldo at Everton claims the Man United star moaned about his own childhood in bizarre 10-minute phone call

The mother of the 14-year-old autistic boy whose phone was smashed by Cristiano Ronaldo has branded the superstar as 'arrogant' and plans to take him to court. Following Manchester United's defeat to Everton at Goodison Park last season, Ronaldo appeared to slap the hand of Jacob Harding as he stormed down the tunnel, damaging the boy's phone.
SOCCER
No rest for Manchester United stars after beating Liverpool... with coach Steve McClaren leading training as the Red Devils look to build momentum ahead of Saturday's clash at Southampton

Manchester United have returned to training less than 24 hours after their 2-1 triumph against bitter rivals Liverpool on Monday. Erik ten Hag's Red Devils squad were hard at work preparing for their next Premier League clash against Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday. Despite kick-starting Ten Hag's reign as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Are you serious? We lost 3-0': Chelsea fans fume at Christian Pulisic and his 'really poor timing' after he posted an Instagram snap with USA teammates - and Leeds rivals - in the wake of heavy defeat... but USMNT supporters back him

Footballers posting pictures with their friends isn't uncommon, but they usually don't do so if their friends play for an opposing team that battered them the past weekend. Following a 3-0 loss to Leeds United, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic posted an image with USMNT teammates Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams on Instagram.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi closes in on a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen... as Blues chiefs hold advanced talks with the German club over a season-long deal

Callum Hudson-Odoi is close to sealing a season-long loan move to Bayer Leverkusen. Chelsea and the Bundesliga side are in advanced talks over a temporary deal for the winger. Discussions are ongoing over the loan fee Leverkusen will pay Chelsea to borrow the 21-year-old, though they have agreed a wage split for Hudson-Odoi whose current deal is worth in excess of £100,000 per week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
Forgotten man Dele Alli set for this third club in a year as Frank Lampard confirms Besiktas move is 'very advanced', with Turks also closing in on Bournemouth winger Siriki Dembele

Dele Alli is closing in on a move to his third club in a year as he was left out of Everton's Carabao Cup match day squad against Fleetwood Town. The midfielder is set to join Turkish side Besiktas as a move is being finalised. Manager Frank Lampard confirmed that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Woman, 21, who plummeted to 5st after being obsessed with online fitness videos and was 'told to just eat a few more pies' by GP beats anorexia to become Miss England contestant

A former anorexic whose weight plummeted to five stone after being obsessed with online fitness videos is now in the running to be crowned Miss England after beating the disease. Jess Hynes, 21, from Chester, suffered from anorexia for two years after becoming obsessed with the perfect body image she...
WEIGHT LOSS
Anthony Joshua's body language showed that he was in a state of 'aggressive arousal' and was suffering from 'cognitive confusion' prior to his bizarre post-fight speech following defeat to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday

Anthony Joshua suffered the third defeat of his professional career on Saturday once again finding himself on the wrong side of a judges' decision against Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Looking to recapture his heavyweight gold, AJ produced a much-improved performance compared to the one seen in Tottenham back...
COMBAT SPORTS
Manchester United stars were spurred into action against Liverpool by Erik ten Hag's bold call to drop Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire as the new boss showed he was prepared to be ruthless

Early on Monday afternoon, sources close to Old Trafford were promising: 'You will see a different Manchester United tonight.'. It felt fanciful. Anything other than a third defeat to start the season was hard to envisage. But there was an assertiveness around the manager, Erik ten Hag, in the week building up to the Liverpool match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Borussia Dortmund#Barcelona#German#Merseyside#Everton#Real Madrid#United#Old Trafford#European#Atletico Madrid#Saka
Southampton veteran Oriol Romeu is keen to join Girona after being offered a three year contract by the LaLiga newcomers... but the two sides have yet to agree a fee for the ex-Barcelona and Chelsea defensive midfielder

Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu is keen to take up an offer from Girona in Spain. The 30-year-old has been offered a three year contract but Girona have still to agree a fee with Saints. An exit from St Mary's this summer would call an end to Romeu's seven-year spell at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Juventus 'turn down move for Barcelona's Memphis Depay in favour of Marseille's Arkadiusz Milik'... with £1.7m loan deal and option to buy 'set to be sealed' by Italian giants

Juventus have reportedly decided to pursue a move to sign Marseille striker Arkadiusz Milik over Barcelona star Memphis Depay. The Italian giants had been trying to sign the Dutchman from the Catalonians but had struggled to agree to a deal. During these negotiations, however, Juventus were reportedly able to agree...
SOCCER
West Ham fail in fresh bid for midfielder Hans Vanaken after Club Brugge reject £10.8m offer despite Belgian international reiterating his desire to join the Hammers

West Ham made an improved £9.2million offer for Club Brugge captain Hans Vanaken on Tuesday. The offer also included an extra £1.6m in add-ons but still isn't enough for Brugge. The 29-year-old Belgian international wants to join David Moyes' side during the current transfer window after stating it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea boosted by return of Mateo Kovacic as Croatian midfielder takes part in open training session at Stamford Bridge after recovering from knee injury

Mateo Kovacic provided Chelsea with a huge boost after taking part in training on Tuesday. The Croatian midfielder has yet to make an appearance this season after being troubled by a knee injury. However, the 28-year-old joined his team-mates for an open training session at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel's side...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Oxford 0-2 Crystal Palace: Second-half goals from Odsonne Edouard and Luka Milivojevic sees Patrick Vieira's Eagles edge past League One side in Carabao Cup

Patrick Vieira won three Premier League titles and five FA Cups as a player, but the EFL Cup is an omission from his glittering CV. Maybe he can put that right as manager of Crystal Palace. This slender win over League One Oxford United was their first win in this competition since 2018 and represents a start at least.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ten Hag didn't plan to sign a midfield 'destroyer' instead of De Jong but £70m Casemiro could be JUST what United need... so, will he be paired with creator Eriksen or Brazil partner-in-crime Fred?

Let's not kid ourselves here - Manchester United did not start the summer searching for a defensive midfield 'destroyer'. Erik ten Hag specifically set his parameters for his new club to sign a composed, ball-playing No 6 who could link back to front and get United moving forwards. That player very much resembled Frenkie de Jong.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Joe Root refuses to look back in anger as former England captain enjoys the high-octane era of 'Bazball' under new skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum

It says everything about Joe Root that he has never once stopped to wonder why England could not have played an ultra-positive brand of Test cricket under his captaincy. The contrast between Ben Stokes England and that of his friend and predecessor, at least until the setback of last week's emphatic defeat by South Africa, could not be greater. But Root refuses to take the apparent negative response of the players to his leadership personally.
SPORTS
Lille's Mohamed Bayo is exiled to reserves after being spotted clubbing the night before 7-1 thrashing by PSG... with club president Olivier Letang slamming the striker for 'a lack of respect'

Summer signing Mohamed Bayo has been exiled from Lille's first-team squad after he was spotted clubbing the night before the 7-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday. The Guinean was not selected to play in the match at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy by manager Paulo Fonseca due to his actions. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Max Verstappen is unquestionably the best driver in the world right now as Formula One returns at Spa this weekend… but will Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton or George Russell claim second place this year?

Formula One flung wide its factory gates on Monday after a fortnight summer break. Nine of the 22 races remain, starting with the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa this weekend. The concluding round comes in Abu Dhabi - the scene of last year's infamy - on November 20. Sportsmail looks...
MOTORSPORTS
