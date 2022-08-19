Transfer news RECAP: Borussia Dortmund chief 'charmed by the idea' of Cristiano Ronaldo playing for the German club, while Chelsea complete move for teenage star Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan

Here is Sportsmail's daily live blog for all the latest transfer news and new deals, with a number of high-profile players set to be on the move this summer.

The Merseyside club value Gordon at a minimum of £50million and will not consider offers below that mark.

Everton manager Frank Lampard insists Chelsea target Anthony Gordon is not for sale, but cannot offer any assurances the player will still be at the club at the end of the transfer window.

As Sportsmail revealed on Wednesday night, the Premier League club are on the verge of handing new head coach Erik ten Hag his biggest arrival of the window so far.

The Real Madrid midfielder has emerged as a late summer target for United, who were forced to look elsewhere after seemingly missing out on Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong.

Ronaldo has been hoping for a move away from Old Trafford this summer but has been turned down by a number of European clubs, including Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

Dortmund CEO claims he 'loves' Ronaldo but there has been 'no contact'

Arsenal last month offered Saka a new deal that would see him become one of the club's best paid players.

There are has been speculation over whether Bukayo Saka will agree new terms with Arsenal. However, Mikel Arteta has said he is 'very confident' the 20-year-old will sign a new long-term deal.

The 19-year-old has agreed a six-year deal with the Blues and is considered one of the most exciting talents to emerge from Italy in recent years.

The American winger has attracted plenty of interest this summer from Manchester United, Newcastle, Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

Christian Pulisic is reportedly preparing to hold talks with Chelsea in a bid to carve out a regular first-team role ahead of the World Cup - and will push for an exit if his demands are not met.

He said the player would not travel to Vigo for Madrid’s game Saturday while negotiations continued.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed on Friday morning that Carlos Casemiro wants to join Manchester United. He said that he had spoken to Casemiro and that he wanted a new challenge.

Howe has no problem with the likes of Real Madrid monitoring his player - who has no release clauses in his contract - and the Magpies boss insists he is going nowhere.

Manager Eddie Howe says Bruno Guimaraes will not be sold amid interest from Real Madrid. Howe wants Newcastle United to give Bruno, who joined in January, the stage to fulfil his ambitions.

Gibbs-White has completed his deal in time to be eligible to face Everton at Goodison Park tomorrow.

Nottingham Forest have completed the club record signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves, ensuring a 16th new arrival at the City Ground for the Premier League new boys.

Casemiro might be Old Trafford bound but the move appears to have come too late for him to face off against Liverpool in a huge Monday night clash.

The Brazilian star is set for a move to the Red Devils from Real Madrid after the clubs agreed a £60m fee for the 30-year-old but he is unlikely to make his debut at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Leeds are hoping to conclude a deal for the young attacker in the region of £4million with future bonus payments raising the price of the deal in the long-term.

Leeds United have made a transfer enquiry with FC Zurich for their Italy international striker Willy Gnonto as boss Jesse Marsch seeks to further bolster his side during the summer window.

The 25-year-old's last contract renewal was in August 2020 and worth about £100,000, which pushed him closer to top earners Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel.

As Sportsmail reported last month, Leicester are keen to ensure Maddison - the subject of two bids from Newcastle this summer - commits his future to them for the long term.

Casemiro may be sorting out their defensive midfield issues but United are not done yet as they still target a forward and also a back-up goalkeeper for David de Gea.

PETE JENSON and SIMON JONES: The 30-year-old Brazil international was informed by Madrid president Florentino Perez that he could choose whether he wished to stay or go.