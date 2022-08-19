Read full article on original website
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
The entity has been shuttering locations since June. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, Cleveland19.com, News Journal, and Yahoo.com.
US News and World Report
Jackson Hole Takes Center Stage as the Center of the Economic Universe This Week
Forget Wall Street or Main Street. All eyes will be on the idyllic hamlet of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this week as economists, politicians, market watchers and others gather in the Grand Tetons beginning Thursday for the Federal Reserve’s summer economic symposium. [. READ:. Report: U.S. Economy Could See Recession...
US News and World Report
Ford Cutting 3,000 White-Collar Jobs in Bid to Lower Costs
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles. Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers.
US News and World Report
Cuban Entrepreneurs Hope for Room to Grow as the Government Ponders Reform
HAVANA (Reuters) - For those seeking proof that even modest foreign investment can help propel Cuba's fledgling entrepreneurs, look no further than Oscar Fernandez's Havana-based dried fruit business. Thanks to a $40,000 loan from abroad, the family-run company, registered last year after a government rule change that authorized small businesses,...
US News and World Report
Texas Judge Blocks Biden Administration Emergency Abortion Guidance
(Reuters) -A federal judge in Texas late on Tuesday blocked President Joe Biden's administration from enforcing new guidance in the Republican-led state requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortions to women regardless of state bans on the procedure. U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix in Lubbock agreed with Republican Texas Attorney...
US News and World Report
Canada Says Lawmakers' Taiwan Trip Is No Pretext for Chinese Aggression
OTTAWA (Reuters) -China should not use a planned visit to Taiwan by Canadian lawmakers as pretext for either military or economic aggression, a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Wednesday. China warned on Tuesday it would take "forceful measures" if Canada interfered in Taiwan, after news that a...
US News and World Report
U.S. Pending Home Sales Fall Less Than Expected in July
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes fell less than expected in July as mortgage rates eased a bit, pulling some buyers back into the housing market. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Wednesday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, dropped 1.0%...
US News and World Report
Explainer-How Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Will Impact U.S. Consumers
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday a long-awaited plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, making good on a campaign promise to aid debt-strapped younger Americans even as some Republicans argue the move could worsen inflation. HOW MUCH WILL BE CANCELED AND FOR WHOM? The government...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Meagre Medicine Cabinet Leaves Sanofi Unloved
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Sanofi's recent stock rout underscores the pressure on the French drug maker to redouble its efforts in the hunt for new medicines. Chief Executive Paul Hudson is entering his fourth year at the helm next month and has presided over a number of setbacks, most recently the failure of breast cancer pill amcenestrant, which Sanofi had touted as having strong commercial potential.
US News and World Report
Marketmind: U.S. Bond Yields, Dollar Turn the Screw on Asia
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. An interest rate decision in South Korea grabs the spotlight in Asia on Thursday, as wider market sentiment continues to be clouded by rising U.S. bond yields, a buoyant dollar and deepening concern over China's economy.
US News and World Report
Biden Announces Student Loan Debt Relief Plan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday his administration would forgive student loan debt for many borrowers and would extend a pause on student loan repayments until Dec. 31 of this year. Biden said on Twitter his administration would forgive $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers...
Biden ‘catch-and-release’ policies fomenting illegal immigration, former DHS boss says
Joe Biden is killing the incentive for people to legally migrate to the United States – and in process sinking the morale of agents charged with protecting the nation’s borders – by failing to address the illegal immigration crisis, a former top Trump administration official says.
US News and World Report
Argentina Mulls Requesting IMF Loan From Resilience Trust -Source
LONDON (Reuters) - Argentina is considering asking for an International Monetary Fund loan under its new Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST), designed to help countries ensure sustainable growth, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Wednesday. The government could formally request funding from the RST as early as October,...
US News and World Report
Moderna Seeks FDA Nod for Booster Shot Aimed at Omicron BA.4, BA.5
(Reuters) - Moderna Inc on Tuesday sought U.S. authorization for its COVID-19 booster shot tailored against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron and said if cleared it would be ready to deliver the doses in September. Its application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is based on...
US News and World Report
German Exporters Pinched by 70-Billion-Euro Price Squeeze - DIHK
BERLIN (Reuters) - German exporters are in an "extreme price squeeze" and incurred extra costs of 70 billion euros ($69 billion) this year due to soaring producer and import prices, the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) said on Wednesday. According to surveys and calculations made by...
US News and World Report
Tuvalu Minister Says Both China, U.S. Needed for Climate Change Action
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Both the United States and China need to be on board to ensure peace and bring action on climate change, Tuvalu's foreign minister said on Thursday. Simon Kofe told Reuters at a virtual Newsmaker event that Tuvalu was mindful when approaching geopolitics in the Pacific that China needs to be involved to address challenges facing his country and the broader region.
US News and World Report
Student Debt Relief Package Could Lead to Deflation, U.S. Official Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A plan unveiled by the Biden administraton to forgive $10,000 in federal student debt and defer payments through year end could have a neutral impact on consumer prices or even be deflationary, a senior administraton official said on Wednesday. Speaking on a call previewing President Joe Biden's...
US News and World Report
China Exerting Growing Pressure on Foreign Companies, Study Finds
BERLIN (Reuters) - China is exerting increasing pressure on foreign companies doing business in its markets to bring them into line with its political agenda, broadening the "red lines" for issues to which it is allergic, a German study seen by Reuters shows. A survey of more than 100 companies...
US News and World Report
Biden Forgives Millions of Student Loans; Critics Fear Inflation
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the U.S. government will forgive $10,000 in student loans for millions of debt-saddled former college students, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House. The move could boost support for his fellow Democrats in the November congressional...
