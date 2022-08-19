Read full article on original website
Related
DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue steep decline
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s number of new COVID-19 continues the steep decline seen over the last month, decreasing by 22.1% over the previous week, and 35.1% compared to the previous month, according to data released Wednesday by the state’s health agency. There were 10,052 new cases reported to the state, compared to 2,213 […]
wach.com
As the Latin Festival approaches, more vendors are applying for South Carolina events
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — This weekend will see the Main Street Latin Festival back for it's second straight year, and event officials are already expecting a good year. With more South Carolinians looking to be apart of fairs and festivals, state revenue officials says it’s another sign that people are getting more comfortable the country moves past the pandemic.
crbjbizwire.com
Frampton Construction selected as third among “Best Places to Work in South Carolina”
Charleston, S.C. -- Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has made the 2022 list of “Best Places to Work in South Carolina.” Frampton ranked number three on this year’s list of medium-sized companies with between 50 and 249 employees. This is Frampton’s third time making the list, now in its 17th consecutive year. In total, 119 companies were honored.
South Carolina life expectancy dropped by two years in 2020
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolinians are not living as long as they used to, according to a new study. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report Tuesday detailing life expectancy rates across all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Average life expectancy in the U.S. dropped to 77 years […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abccolumbia.com
SCDEW: Workers in SC quitting jobs at near record pace
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– South Carolinians are quitting their jobs at a near record pace. According to the Department of Employment and Workforce, more than 82,000 people quit their jobs in June. The agency says that’s one in every 27 people working in the state. That being said, the...
JOBS・
cbs17
USGS issues rare earthquake advisory for South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (WNCN) – An ongoing earthquake swarm in South Carolina has led the United States Geological Survey to issue an advisory about the chance of larger earthquakes in the future. The USGS defines an earthquake swarm as “a prolonged sequence of earthquakes that lacks any clear primary event...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Six Collins & Lacy, P.C. Attorneys Selected as 2023 South Carolina Best Lawyers® List
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Six Collins & Lacy, P.C. attorneys have been named 2023 Best Lawyers® for work in their respective practice areas. Below is each Collins & Lacy, P.C. attorney selected, as well as the practice areas in which their work is being recognized. Columbia – 2023 Best...
lonelyplanet.com
Swamps, forests and steeples await on South Carolina’s 5 best hikes
The swampy trails of Congaree National Park make a fantastic family outing © Daniela Duncan / Getty Images. From the most leisurely of oceanside strolls to vigorous treks through the Blue Ridge Mountains, an entire spectrum of hikes awaits in the Palmetto State. Its northern neighbor may receive plenty...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: South Carolina patrons among the best tippers
Despite inflation, a recent report says people are tipping more at restaurants than last year.
3 South Carolina drug dealers convicted of running ring that sold fentanyl in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Rock Hill men have been found guilty of running a multi-state drug operation, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, Darrell Larod Crockett and Carl Michael Mann ran the operation out of the Rock Hill and Charlotte areas. They were convicted […]
live5news.com
SCDNR to hold public meeting ahead of deer season
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources wants to hear from deer hunters ahead of the upcoming hunting season. The agency will host a public meeting on Sept. 8 to discuss deer population and deer hunting in the Francis Marion National Forest. Officials will also...
myrtlebeachsc.com
USGS.gov: Earthquake advisory for central South Carolina
The U.S. Geological Survey has issued an Earthquake advisory for central South Carolina. In a press advisory submitted to MyrtleBeachSC News today:. ELGIN, South Carolina — The USGS is providing scenarios to estimate the chance of larger earthquakes as part of an ongoing swarm in the region. The swarm...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SC and NC Ranked High on This List for Their Food
SC and NC both ranked high on this list for the best food in the U.S.Family Cookbook Project website. One of the biggest questions that any foodie has is, "which states have the best culinary scenes?". Although there is no cut-and-dry answer for that, one website was bold enough to answer the bell and attempt to answer that question. The website, farandwide.com, stepped up to the plate and ranked all 50 states from best to worst and then explained their reasoning for each ranking. We will be taking a look at where South Carolina and North Carolina ranked on the list, and let's just say they both had very strong showings. Let's first take a look at what farandwide.com's criteria were for their rankings.
Top South Carolina public high schools for parent, teacher and student satisfaction
An opinion survey released by South Carolina's Department of Education shows how well parents, teachers and students are satisfied with their public high school.
AAA: South Carolina’s average gas price dips to 43 cents below national average on Sunday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Gas prices in South Carolina were 43 cents a gallon less than the national average on Sunday, with a gallon of unleaded gas costing $3.47 on average in the Palmetto State, according to AAA. The average price in neighboring North Carolina on Sunday was $3.60, 30 cents less a gallon […]
wfxb.com
Gas Prices in South Carolina, Nation Continue to Decline
Gas prices in South Carolina and the nation continue to decline. According to AAA, gas prices in the Palmetto State were 43 cents a gallon less than the national average yesterday with a gallon of gas coming in at $3.47. The average price in North Carolina yesterday was $3.60 which is 30 cents less than the national average which is coming in at $3.90 a gallon. The average price in South Carolina has dropped since the record high of $4.61 a gallon on June 11th and has fallen 12.2% in the past month.
The Post and Courier
Hicks: Is anyone shocked to learn that politics seeps into state agencies?
Many South Carolina residents coming home from Georgia on I-95 probably mutter the same curse every time. @$#%! Department of Transportation. That’s because there at the state line, where we have that big fancy welcome sign, the road narrows from eight to six and finally to four lanes of sad, cracked, pothole-laden asphalt. Which is why traffic is always backed up.
WYFF4.com
Earthquakes in South Carolina: What is the likelihood of more larger earthquakes?
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What is the likelihood that a larger earthquake will be felt in South Carolina as part of the ongoing "swarm" in the region?. It's a question a lot of people have been asking and now the United States Geological Survey is providing some scenarios. (Video above...
myhorrynews.com
Aynor’s Friday game canceled; Grand Strand shut out of state football polls
Tuesday afternoon, the Williamsburg County School District ruled that Kingstree would not be allowed to play Aynor this week as punishment for the Blazers’ on-field altercation with players from Manning near the end of their game over the weekend. The game, which was stopped with time left on the...
South Carolina court rejects 25 appeals regarding James Brown’s estate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Court of Appeals has once again rejected appeals from the former trustee of legendary singer James Brown’s estate. The decision, published Wednesday, is what the court referred to as the newest in “the voluminous litigation” following Brown’s death more than a decade ago. The ruling addressed 25 arguments […]
Comments / 1