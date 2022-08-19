ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

1070 KHMO-AM

Is It Legal in Illinois To Drive With a Dog on Your Lap?

My two dogs LOVE hanging their head out the window, and sometimes they find their way onto my lap when driving. Looks like we won't be doing that anymore. What dog doesn't like sitting on its owner's lap while driving with its head out the window? However, if you do this you might want to rethink that next time you bring your pup in your car. Illinois Bill HB1581 states:
1070 KHMO-AM

A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri

There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
1070 KHMO-AM

Nevermind Fisherman Did NOT Break Missouri Fish Record

What Rich Porter thought was a catch of a lifetime turned about to be just a normal day of fishing. Last week I wrote about a story of Rich Porert who was announced as a Missouri recorded breaker for catching a 14-pound shortnose gar fish. After the first test results came back it was determined that the fish was purebred and not a hybrid. Well, the second round of testing was done and the results of that test determined that the fish WAS IN FACT a hybrid and not a purebred shortnose gar.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Illinois Residents Can Now Claim Part $35M Snapchat Settlement

Any Illinois resident who used a Snapchat filter or lenses anytime between November 17, 2015, and now is eligible to submit a claim. A $35 million settlement has been made after Snapchat was accused of breaking the new Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, which collected users' information without their knowledge. If you have Snapchat and have used wither lenses or filters (which I am sure all of us have at some point) now is the time to put in your claim.
ILLINOIS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die

There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
HANNIBAL, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

You Won’t Believe What Secret Was Found In Abandoned Illinois KFC

A big secret was discovered in this abandoned KFC restaurant in Illinois. Play The Fun New Game Called Name That Abandoned Chain Restaurant. When you're on a road trip with your friends and family, you can play a fun new game. It's called "Name That Abandoned Chain Restaurant." Unfortunately, there are way too many of them out there. Most chain restaurants, especially in the fast-food world design their building to look pretty much the same everywhere. So even if they remove the signs, you still know what it is.
DANVILLE, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

9 New Madrid Fault Quakes Past Week Including 1 Felt by Hundreds

It's been an active week along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri as the area has been hit by 9 different measurable quakes including 1 that was reported felt by hundreds. Still no reason for alarm, but it's worth mentioning that the New Madrid Fault has been a bit more active than usual with 9 quakes over the past 7 days as the USGS map shows.
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

