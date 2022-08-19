Read full article on original website
Why Illinois Residents Get More from the $92 Million TikTok Suit
There are some things you need to know if you have shared videos on TikTok. One of those involves how Illinois residents are going to get more money than anyone else from a $92 million dollar TikTok lawsuit settlement. As NBC Chicago reported, anyone that shared videos on TikTok prior...
Rockford’s Apparently One Of The Best Places To Stay Entertained In Illinois
It's definitely hard to wrap my brain around how Rockford has been making so many different lists that shed a POSITIVE light on the city. I realized after doing a lot of research about Illinois, it surprisingly has a lot of history behind it. There seems to be so much to explore, too, like hiking trails, state parks, and even hidden waterfalls!
You Feeling Okay? Life Expectancy In Illinois Drops By 2 Years
According to a new report from the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), across the United States, life expectancy dropped to 77 years in 2020, down from 78.8 in 2019. Not one state saw an increase in life expectancy in 2020. Some states, Illinois being one of them, saw an...
These 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters Have Stood the Test of Time
Technology may have pushed some of these outdoor cinemas to the brink, but the passion of movie fans has proven greater in some parts of Missouri as I've learned of two more drive-in theaters that have stood the test of time. Over the weekend, I shared 2 Missouri drive-in movie...
See Inside One of the Oldest Restaurants You’ll Find in Illinois
It first opened in 1898. I believe it was the first restaurant in Illinois to be given a liquor license. Now, you can see inside what was one of the first eateries in Illinois that is still going strong today on the Loop in Chicago. Have you ever eaten at...
Is It Legal in Illinois To Drive With a Dog on Your Lap?
My two dogs LOVE hanging their head out the window, and sometimes they find their way onto my lap when driving. Looks like we won't be doing that anymore. What dog doesn't like sitting on its owner's lap while driving with its head out the window? However, if you do this you might want to rethink that next time you bring your pup in your car. Illinois Bill HB1581 states:
A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri
There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US
A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
10 Rare & Sometimes Strange Missouri Collectibles I Found on Ebay
I don't recommend you do what I just did. I just completed an adventure where I've searched out some rare and often strange Missouri collectibles on Ebay and I have the pictures to prove it. First, let me be clear that I have no interest or connection to any of...
What It’s Like to Stay in a Tiny Cube Home in the Missouri Woods
Have you ever daydreamed about staying in a home that looks like a tiny ice cube in the middle of the Missouri woods? If you answered yes, that daydream could be a reality as I found a tiny cube home in the Show Me State that really does look like a small ice cube.
Nevermind Fisherman Did NOT Break Missouri Fish Record
What Rich Porter thought was a catch of a lifetime turned about to be just a normal day of fishing. Last week I wrote about a story of Rich Porert who was announced as a Missouri recorded breaker for catching a 14-pound shortnose gar fish. After the first test results came back it was determined that the fish was purebred and not a hybrid. Well, the second round of testing was done and the results of that test determined that the fish WAS IN FACT a hybrid and not a purebred shortnose gar.
Illinois Residents Can Now Claim Part $35M Snapchat Settlement
Any Illinois resident who used a Snapchat filter or lenses anytime between November 17, 2015, and now is eligible to submit a claim. A $35 million settlement has been made after Snapchat was accused of breaking the new Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, which collected users' information without their knowledge. If you have Snapchat and have used wither lenses or filters (which I am sure all of us have at some point) now is the time to put in your claim.
Vintage Retro Video Shows Illinois Electric Railroad 70 Years Ago
There was an era when Illinois had a method of transportation unlike any before or after it. It was the electric railroad and there's a vintage video showing what this railroad was like in action. It was known as the Illinois Terminal Railroad. Wikipedia shows this unique transportation network was...
See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die
There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
Study: Missouri Part of “Heat Belt” by 2053, See 125 Degree Days
For all of our sakes, hope and pray this study is wrong. The claim is that in the next 30 years Missouri will become a part of what is being referred to as a "Heat Belt" that will see some days reach temperatures of 125 and higher. I saw this...
See Inside the Missouri Hotel Maybe Haunted by Al Capone’s Ghost
If you look at the places in Missouri that are said to have the most supernatural activity, you'll notice one in particular that also has a famous gangster connection. It was a regular hangout of convicted mobster Al Capone and there are many who believe that he never really left.
This Illinois City is Testing $500-a-Month Guaranteed Income Plan
Guaranteed income has been a controversial issue that has been discussed in many parts of America over the past couple years. One Illinois city is taking that concept and implementing a plan that would provide $500-a-month for residents. Their test for this plan has just begun. I saw this plan...
Quincy is a part of one of the 16 Top Romantic Getaways in IL
A website put together a list of the top 16 Romantic Getaways you can take here in the Land of Lincoln, and Quincy, Illinois is a part of one of the getaways that make the list! Here are the details on the list and how Quincy is involved. According to...
You Won’t Believe What Secret Was Found In Abandoned Illinois KFC
A big secret was discovered in this abandoned KFC restaurant in Illinois. Play The Fun New Game Called Name That Abandoned Chain Restaurant. When you're on a road trip with your friends and family, you can play a fun new game. It's called "Name That Abandoned Chain Restaurant." Unfortunately, there are way too many of them out there. Most chain restaurants, especially in the fast-food world design their building to look pretty much the same everywhere. So even if they remove the signs, you still know what it is.
9 New Madrid Fault Quakes Past Week Including 1 Felt by Hundreds
It's been an active week along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri as the area has been hit by 9 different measurable quakes including 1 that was reported felt by hundreds. Still no reason for alarm, but it's worth mentioning that the New Madrid Fault has been a bit more active than usual with 9 quakes over the past 7 days as the USGS map shows.
