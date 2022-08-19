Alexandria, La - On August 17th , 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Task Force Officers, with the assistance of the RPSO Crime Suppression Unit, conducted a traffic stop in the 2200 Block of LA Highway 1 in Alexandria for a traffic violation. Contact was made with the driver of the vehicle, identified as Corey Cardell Quinney, 31, of Pineville. Agents were familiar with Quinney as he had been the subject of an active 3 month long narcotics investigation by the RADE Task Force.

