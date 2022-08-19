Read full article on original website
Indiana basketball is heading west in the nonconference slate this season, playing a marquee opponent in Las Vegas during the 2022-23 schedule. In a press release Tuesday, the Hoosiers revealed the team will face Arizona for the first time in the “Las Vegas Clash.” That game is set for Saturday, Dec. 10 and will have a prime-time broadcast on FOX.
Harrison High School football alum among survivors of Indiana State fatal crash
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Omarion Dixon, a standout running back at Harrison High School, was one of the two survivors of a Sunday morning accident that killed two members of Indiana State football team, according to the Associated Press. The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Riley, Ind., the AP reported, when the vehicle left a state highway and struck a tree. ...
'One step at a time': Rocked by tragedy, Indiana State football will move forward together
When Indiana State Sycamores football takes the field in 10 days, it will do so playing for their brothers – the ones no longer with them.
2 Indiana State football players among 3 killed in crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — (AP) — Two freshman members of the Indiana State University football team were among the three students who were killed in a weekend crash, officials said Monday. Two other football team members who were injured in the crash were out of intensive care but...
Following the Future: 2023 Indiana commits in action
Check here for our detailed report of how each member of the 2023 IU recruiting class performed in their most recent games, and what is next on the schedule for each player.
OHS girls soccer working through thin roster
When Owensboro High School coach Michael Lovett was asked to assess the girls soccer team in the preseason, he started with “we are a small team this year, but hopefully durable.”. Losing seven seniors from last season was a big hurdle for the Lady Devils, and with no JV...
Vote now: Who should be the SBLive Indiana High School Athlete of the Week (August 15-21)?
By Nate Latsch Here are the candidates for the SBLive Indiana High School Athlete of the Week for Aug. 15-21 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be ...
West Lafayette volleyball takes down Lafayette Jeff
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Jeff Bronchos took to the road to play West Lafayette in girls volleyball. The Red Devils were looking to stay undefeated while Jeff was looking to continue its winning streak. Only one of these teams could win, so let’s see how both teams...
