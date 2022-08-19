ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

saturdaytradition.com

Indiana basketball announces key nonconference showdown in Las Vegas

Indiana basketball is heading west in the nonconference slate this season, playing a marquee opponent in Las Vegas during the 2022-23 schedule. In a press release Tuesday, the Hoosiers revealed the team will face Arizona for the first time in the “Las Vegas Clash.” That game is set for Saturday, Dec. 10 and will have a prime-time broadcast on FOX.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
960 The Ref

2 Indiana State football players among 3 killed in crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — (AP) — Two freshman members of the Indiana State University football team were among the three students who were killed in a weekend crash, officials said Monday. Two other football team members who were injured in the crash were out of intensive care but...
RILEY, IN
WLFI.com

West Lafayette volleyball takes down Lafayette Jeff

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Jeff Bronchos took to the road to play West Lafayette in girls volleyball. The Red Devils were looking to stay undefeated while Jeff was looking to continue its winning streak. Only one of these teams could win, so let’s see how both teams...
LAFAYETTE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
