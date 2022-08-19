ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Garland, CO

nbc11news.com

Colorado State Patrol responds to accident, one dead

AGUILAR, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to an accident that occurred on August 20, 2022 near Aguilar, Colorado. At approximately 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound near mile post 31 on Colorado 25 when it lost control. The vehicle crossed the median and collided with a northbound truck.
AGUILAR, CO
KKTV

1 killed after driving into the wrong lanes on I-25

AGUILAR, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was killed on I-25 after driving into the wrong lanes and crashing into a pickup. State Patrol says the driver was heading southbound on the interstate when he lost control of his vehicle and veered into the grassy median splitting the roadway. His car kept going, ending up in the northbound lanes where he collided with the oncoming pickup. He died at the scene, and both people in the truck were hurt.
PUEBLO, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

Five injured in possible distracted driving crash

MONTE VISTA– Distracted driving is suspected to be a contributing factor in a four-vehicle crash Thursday just east of Monte Vista that sent five people to hospitals, two with life-threatening injuries, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP). All four vehicles involved were eastbound on U.S. 160 about 3:30 p.m.,...
MONTE VISTA, CO
KXRM

One dead, two injured in fatal traffic crash

AGUILAR, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal traffic crash that left one man dead and two injured Saturday afternoon. At 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was driving southbound on Colorado 25 milepost 31 near Aguilar. The car lost control and crossed through the median colliding with a northbound truck. The […]
AGUILAR, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

Center opens season by defeating Antonito

CENTER – The Center High School volleyball team opened its season by hosting Antonito Tuesday at the Lady Vikings’ gym. The Lady Vikings ended up winning but the young Lady Trojans gave them all they could handle as the match was decided in four sets. Center won the...
CENTER, CO
KXRM

Fatal crash near Walsenburg kills woman

WALSENBURG, Colo. — Early Friday morning Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a fatal crash on I-25. CSP says at 5:30 a.m. on August 19, a vehicle driving south on I-25 swerved to avoid a deer, ran off the road, and rolled onto I-25 northbound lanes. A 60-year-old woman was killed, and a 63-year-old man […]
WALSENBURG, CO

