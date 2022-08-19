Read full article on original website
Driver injured in rollover ATV crash kept warm by rescue crews in Colorado
Crews from the Custer County Search and Rescue team were deployed to Rainbow Trail near Poncha Springs on Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of a roll over ATV crash at about 3 PM. According the officials, the crash occurred between the Macey Lake trailhead and North Colony Lakes trailhead. "Three...
Colorado State Patrol responds to accident, one dead
AGUILAR, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to an accident that occurred on August 20, 2022 near Aguilar, Colorado. At approximately 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound near mile post 31 on Colorado 25 when it lost control. The vehicle crossed the median and collided with a northbound truck.
Greeley man arrested in connection with southern Colorado shooting
COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — A Greeley man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in southern Colorado. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a release that a warrant was issued for 25-year-old Rondell Brown, who was arrested at his home Friday evening. He was taken...
Five injured in possible distracted driving crash
MONTE VISTA– Distracted driving is suspected to be a contributing factor in a four-vehicle crash Thursday just east of Monte Vista that sent five people to hospitals, two with life-threatening injuries, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP). All four vehicles involved were eastbound on U.S. 160 about 3:30 p.m.,...
Driver reportedly swerves to miss deer on I-25 in Colorado resulting in a deadly crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and a second is seriously injured following a rollover crash on I-25 Friday morning. Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash happened along the highway near Walsenburg on the south side of the state at about 5:20 a.m. “[The driver] swerved...
