Wisconsin hit with another class-action lawsuit over delays in getting attorneys for the poor
Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin’s Public Defender Board are facing a class-action lawsuit over the state’s longstanding difficulties appointing public defenders for people who can’t afford a lawyer. The eight named plaintiffs in the case, some of whom have been in custody for months without a lawyer,...
Biggest sources of immigrants to Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Wisconsin from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WATCH NOW: Gov. candidate Michels, Rep. Steil tour Kenosha, attend discussion on 2020 unrest
Wisconsin Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Rep. Bryan Steil toured portions of Kenosha that were damaged during the historic Aug. 2020 unrest and then attended a roundtable discussion on the matter Tuesday morning. Michels and Steil, R-Janesville, were joined by Eric Toney, the Republican candidate for attorney general, and...
Biggest sources of immigrants to Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Minnesota from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Biggest sources of immigrants to South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to South Dakota from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
USDA plans ‘historic’ funding to help struggling farmers and develop new ag leaders
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack talks international trade at a Woodward farm on Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch.) The U.S. Department of Agriculture will distribute up to $550 million to expand certain farmers’ access to land, money and markets and to create educational opportunities for the students of higher-education institutions that cater to racial and ethnic minorities.
Insurance claims being denied in Minnesota
(Undated)--The state of Minnesota is reporting a spike in complaints from homeowners whose insurance claims were denied following recent storms, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce. The department is issuing an alert, asking Minnesotans to review their insurance policies, particularly in the areas of hail and wind damage.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (two, seven, ten, twenty-seven, forty-seven) (one, four, eleven, nineteen, twenty-nine)
Denison ethanol plant owner to pay $209,000 settlement with Environmental Protection Agency
DENISON, Iowa — The owner of a Denison ethanol plant has agreed pay more than $209,000 to settle violations of reporting requirements to federal regulators. The agreement between Andersons Marathon and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency settles 32 violations and includes a $209,241 civil penalty. The payment is part...
Home foreclosures on the rise in Minnesota
(Minneapolis, MN)--Home foreclosures are on the rise across the country, nearly double where we were last year at this time. Joe Mahon of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis says high energy prices are playing a role. He says while gas prices have been trending downward, they’re still higher than they were a year ago. And homeowners might also be reeling from other energy price hikes, including natural gas and the cost of heating their homes. As for foreclosure filings, Minnesota has seen a rise in the number of foreclosures, and we are in the middle of the pack among states for the first half of 2022. More than 2,100 properties around the state were in foreclosure during that period.
