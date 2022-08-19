ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Government
USDA plans 'historic' funding to help struggling farmers and develop new ag leaders

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack talks international trade at a Woodward farm on Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch.) The U.S. Department of Agriculture will distribute up to $550 million to expand certain farmers' access to land, money and markets and to create educational opportunities for the students of higher-education institutions that cater to racial and ethnic minorities.
IOWA STATE
Insurance claims being denied in Minnesota

(Undated)--The state of Minnesota is reporting a spike in complaints from homeowners whose insurance claims were denied following recent storms, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce. The department is issuing an alert, asking Minnesotans to review their insurance policies, particularly in the areas of hail and wind damage.
MINNESOTA STATE
MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (two, seven, ten, twenty-seven, forty-seven) (one, four, eleven, nineteen, twenty-nine)
MINNESOTA STATE
Joe Biden
Robin Vos
Robin
Donald Trump
Home foreclosures on the rise in Minnesota

(Minneapolis, MN)--Home foreclosures are on the rise across the country, nearly double where we were last year at this time. Joe Mahon of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis says high energy prices are playing a role. He says while gas prices have been trending downward, they're still higher than they were a year ago. And homeowners might also be reeling from other energy price hikes, including natural gas and the cost of heating their homes. As for foreclosure filings, Minnesota has seen a rise in the number of foreclosures, and we are in the middle of the pack among states for the first half of 2022. More than 2,100 properties around the state were in foreclosure during that period.
MINNESOTA STATE

