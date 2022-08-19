Read full article on original website
Related
Did Chase Elliott Make a Blunder in His Postrace Comment or Hint at Payback in a Future Race?
Did Chase Elliott make a mistake in his postrace interview or was he thinking about retaliation with Kyle Larson at a later race? The post Did Chase Elliott Make a Blunder in His Postrace Comment or Hint at Payback in a Future Race? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MotorAuthority
Jeff Gordon coming out or retirement for a single weekend
Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon is coming out of retirement for one weekend to compete in a Porsche Carrera Cup North America race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, to be held over Labor Day Weekend. Gordon, who retired from full-time NASCAR racing after the 2015 season, will be reunited...
racer.com
Trans Am Series and SVRA to visit World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023
SpeedTour has announced the addition of World Wide Technology Raceway to the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli and Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) schedules in 2023. The track is located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis in Madison, Illinois. WWTR will host the SpeedTour Grand Prix Festival on September 22-24, 2023.
racer.com
Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion makes triumphant return
Enthusiasm ran at full throttle as the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion celebrated motorsport history with 400-plus incredible historic race cars, large enthusiastic crowds and a tribute to the 24 Hours of Le Mans to kick off its year-long centennial. From the moment guests arrived at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and drove by the large Le Mans sign, the stage was set for the enhancements created for a new welcoming and friendly experience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
racer.com
Jeff Gordon to join Porsche Carrera Cup field at IMS
Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon will briefly step out of retirement to race in the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) during the Porsche Sports Car Together Fest on Sept. 2-4. Not only will he be racing again, but the weekend will mark a reunion with longtime and storied crew chief Ray Evernham, the first time the championship-winning combination has teamed together since 1999.
Kaulig Racing, Kyle Busch represents a powerful pairing in 2023 and beyond
Kaulig Racing and Kyle Busch would represent a powerful partnership for the 2023 season and beyond. Why is this move intriguing for both parties at this point?
This Street Racer Died on the Set of 'Street Outlaws: Fastest in America'
It’s a sad day for the cast of Street Outlaws as they recently lost one of their own. The hardcore street racing series first premiered nearly a decade ago. Since then, the franchise has accumulated a cult following. For 13 seasons, viewers have watched the stars on Street Outlaws...
NASCAR: One driver eliminated from playoffs at Watkins Glen
Following Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International, Corey LaJoie no longer has any way to qualify for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. One race before the race that will eliminate 14 drivers ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, leaving the field at 16 to battle for the championship in a four-round, 10-race format, one full-time driver has already been eliminated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting
As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
5 worst wrecks in modern NASCAR history
NASCAR has its fair share of fun moments, but there are still terrible wrecks along the way. Let's dive into the top-5 worst wrecks in modern NASCAR history.
NASCAR driver clinches playoff spot without competing
Kurt Busch officially secured a spot in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs on Sunday afternoon at Watkins Glen International, despite the fact that he did not compete. 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch last competed in a NASCAR Cup Series race more than a month ago at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He has been sidelined since the following week after a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway left him suffering from concussion-like symptoms.
NASCAR: Notable omission from Daytona entry list
One driver who was slated to compete in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway will not have the chance to do so. The entry list for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7:00 p.m. ET, NBC), was revealed earlier this week.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Executive Produce USA’s ‘Race for the Championship,’ Hopes to ‘Impact the Perception’ of NASCAR (EXCLUSIVE)
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is stepping out of the driver’s seat and behind the camera for USA Network’s unscripted series “Race for the Championship.” The athlete will executive produce the series, premiering Sept. 1, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the drivers and teams competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. “I have such a passion and love for the sport that I feel like this type of content is something that our fans are starving for,” Earnhardt Jr. tells Variety. “It’s always a lot of fun to work on a project that is unique and about something you’re passionate about. So that...
Kyle Larson Has Found a Worthy Adversary Not Named Chase Elliott: ‘If He Was in Equipment Equal to Mine, He Would Be Winning Races Frequently’
Kyle Larson scored a pair of victories at Watkins Glen, holding off one of the best drivers on road courses. The post Kyle Larson Has Found a Worthy Adversary Not Named Chase Elliott: ‘If He Was in Equipment Equal to Mine, He Would Be Winning Races Frequently’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Fluke collision leads to unexpected sponsorship
Josh Bilicki’s participation in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International happened because of a fluke collision at Road America. Josh Bilicki made his sixth start of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season this past Sunday at Watkins Glen International. It was his fifth race with Alpha Prime Racing, but it wouldn’t have happened had it not been for a collision which took place in his third.
NASCAR: Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman Open Up About Hendrick Motorsports Meeting
After the physical finish on the track, the NASCAR world had questions. Now, we know… The post NASCAR: Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman Open Up About Hendrick Motorsports Meeting appeared first on Outsider.
racer.com
Andretti announces plans for new $200m headquarters
Andretti Global will invest $200,000,000 in a new 575,000 square-foot shop in Fishers, Indiana, with the goal of moving into the facility by 2025. According to the team, the shop will “occupy approximately 90-acres alongside the up-and-coming Nickel Plate Trail, the Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve and near the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport. The new global headquarters would add up to 500 jobs to the local community by early 2026.”
racer.com
VIDEO: Laguna Seca's Steve Fields
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Sr. VP of Sales Steve Fields discusses the growth and changes found at the beloved road course in Monterey.
NASCAR Penalty Report: August 2022 (Watkins Glen)
Three NASCAR crew members suspended for the next four races. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited the road course of Watkins Glen International. The New York track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Series. View the NASCAR penalty report from Watkins Glen International below. Two penalties have been...
racer.com
The RACER Mailbag, August 24
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
Comments / 0