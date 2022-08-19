Read full article on original website
Since July 16, over 535 Iowans have texted 988 to chat with a counselor
DES MOINES — The 9-8-8 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline launched in the middle of July and the volume of calls and texts from Iowans seeking assistance has grown significantly. “We thought it would take some time to build to a higher level,” said Peggy Huppert, executive director of the...
GOP candidate says State of Iowa should get out of booze business
DES MOINES — The Republican running for state auditor says he blew the whistle on profiteering in a state agency, but State Auditor Rob Sand’s office hasn’t launched an investigation. Todd Halbur, the former chief financial officer of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, sued the State of Iowa after he was fired in 2018.
Iowa State Fair ends run with big crowds and great weather
DES MOINES — The Iowa State Fair wrapped up Sunday after an 11-day run topping the one-million mark again. State Fair CEO Gary Slater says there were not many negatives. “The Fair is just tremendous this year — smooth running and whatnot, There’s a little devil in some of the details, but nothing that is any major thing,” he says.
Health Experts: Avoid Packing Sugary Drinks in School Lunches
DES MOINES — It’s back-to-school time for kids around Iowa, and some might gravitate toward soda and other drinks with lots of sugar. As parents start lunch planning for the academic year, they’re advised on what to consider and what to avoid. Health professionals say consuming sugary...
