ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage, IA

Comments / 0

Related
mystar106.com

New round of grants go out to 10 schools for therapeutic classrooms, Charles City included in grants

CHARLES CITY — Ten school districts, including one in north-central Iowa are starting the new school year with grants from the Iowa Department of Education to establish therapeutic classrooms. The Ed Department’s consultant for social-emotional-behavioral health Barb Anderson says these classrooms help students whose social, emotional or behavioral needs...
CHARLES CITY, IA
mystar106.com

Mason City council meeting on overpass postponed

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night was scheduled to hold a special session to decide on moving forward with an overpass proposal over the Canadian Pacific Railway in the eastern portion of the community, but that meeting was canceled after two councilmen were not able to make the meeting.
MASON CITY, IA
mystar106.com

Jury selection today in Mason City murder case, trial moved to Mitchell County

OSAGE — Jury selection is scheduled to start this morning in Osage for a Chicago man accused of murdering a man in downtown Mason City last fall. 25-year-old Jelani Faulk is accused of repeatedly discharging a firearm at 35-year-old Christopher Tucker of Garner in the early morning hours of October 5th near the intersection of State and Federal. Tucker suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic hospitals in Rochester, where he died the next day.
MASON CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Osage, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
Osage, IA
Government
mystar106.com

BREAKING — Osage man arrested for murder in death of missing Cerro Gordo County woman

OSAGE — An Osage man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with the discovery of a missing Mason City woman’s body in rural Mitchell County last summer. Authorities in February asked for the public’s help in finding 29-year-old Angela Bradbury of rural Cerro Gordo County, who had been last seen ten months earlier. In July 2021, a human skull which had been placed on a stick was found by a teenager, with additional remains being located in the Greenbelt River Trail Park in rural Mitchell County this past April.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
mystar106.com

Minnesota man dead after two-vehicle crash between Buffalo Center, Rake

BUFFALO CENTER — A Minnesota man is dead after a two-vehicle accident in northwestern Winnebago County on Saturday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened shortly before 3 o’clock near the intersection of County Roads R-20 and A-30 between Buffalo Center and Rake. A vehicle traveling north on R-20 driven by 61-year-old Dean Balvance of Buffalo Center made a left turn into a residence and turned directly into a vehicle driven by 78-year-old Richard Hensel of Monticello Minnesota.
BUFFALO CENTER, IA
mystar106.com

First aid kit can be helpful for college students

CLEAR LAKE — While students may have a full fridge and all the other furnishing needed for their college dorm room or apartment, one thing they might not have thought of having is a good first-aid kit. Dr. Kristin Avery of the MercyOne Clear Lake Pediatric and Adolescent Care...
CLEAR LAKE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy