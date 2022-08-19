Cerro Gordo supervisors reject lone bid submitted for Clear Lake public approach improvement project, bid over twice estimated cost

CHARLES CITY — A Nashua woman has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle after an accident in Floyd County last year. A criminal complaint states that 46-year-old Carey Agnitsch of Nashua was driving on Timber Avenue in Floyd County last July 26th while doing her job as a rural route postal carrier when she collided with a semi at the intersection of 270th Street. Investigators stated the semi had the right of way, nothing blocked the view of the intersection, but there were no signs of braking or any attempt by Agnitsch to slow down before the collision.

FLOYD COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO