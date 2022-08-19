Cerro Gordo supervisors reject lone bid submitted for Clear Lake public approach improvement project, bid over twice estimated cost

Read full article on original website
Related
mystar106.com
Jury selection today in Mason City murder case, trial moved to Mitchell County
OSAGE — Jury selection is scheduled to start this morning in Osage for a Chicago man accused of murdering a man in downtown Mason City last fall. 25-year-old Jelani Faulk is accused of repeatedly discharging a firearm at 35-year-old Christopher Tucker of Garner in the early morning hours of October 5th near the intersection of State and Federal. Tucker suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic hospitals in Rochester, where he died the next day.
mystar106.com
BREAKING — Osage man arrested for murder in death of missing Cerro Gordo County woman
OSAGE — An Osage man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with the discovery of a missing Mason City woman’s body in rural Mitchell County last summer. Authorities in February asked for the public’s help in finding 29-year-old Angela Bradbury of rural Cerro Gordo County, who had been last seen ten months earlier. In July 2021, a human skull which had been placed on a stick was found by a teenager, with additional remains being located in the Greenbelt River Trail Park in rural Mitchell County this past April.
mystar106.com
Minnesota man dead after two-vehicle crash between Buffalo Center, Rake
BUFFALO CENTER — A Minnesota man is dead after a two-vehicle accident in northwestern Winnebago County on Saturday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened shortly before 3 o’clock near the intersection of County Roads R-20 and A-30 between Buffalo Center and Rake. A vehicle traveling north on R-20 driven by 61-year-old Dean Balvance of Buffalo Center made a left turn into a residence and turned directly into a vehicle driven by 78-year-old Richard Hensel of Monticello Minnesota.
mystar106.com
Nashua woman pleads not guilty in Floyd County serious injury by vehicle case
CHARLES CITY — A Nashua woman has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle after an accident in Floyd County last year. A criminal complaint states that 46-year-old Carey Agnitsch of Nashua was driving on Timber Avenue in Floyd County last July 26th while doing her job as a rural route postal carrier when she collided with a semi at the intersection of 270th Street. Investigators stated the semi had the right of way, nothing blocked the view of the intersection, but there were no signs of braking or any attempt by Agnitsch to slow down before the collision.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mystar106.com
Mason City man pleads not guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon after July shooting incident
MASON CITY — A Mason City man arrested in July after a shooting incident in southeastern Mason City has pleaded not guilty. 39-year-old Dave Obregon was arrested and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure or provoke fear, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.
mystar106.com
First aid kit can be helpful for college students
CLEAR LAKE — While students may have a full fridge and all the other furnishing needed for their college dorm room or apartment, one thing they might not have thought of having is a good first-aid kit. Dr. Kristin Avery of the MercyOne Clear Lake Pediatric and Adolescent Care...
Comments / 0