Lane closure on Hwy. 51 due to vehicle fire
Traffic is down to one lane along a portion of Hwy. 51 Wednesday morning due to a vehicle fire, officials said. Initially, all lanes were blocked and traffic was completely rerouted. Southbound lanes at mile marker 200 in the Village of Maine are impacted, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of...
WSAW
Portion of Highway 51 north of Wausau reopens following trailer fire
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The southbound lane of Highway 51 north of Wausau that was closed for several hours during the early morning and morning hours Wednesday has now reopened. Southbound 51 was down to one lane until just before noon. The fire was reported around 2 a.m. The...
WJFW-TV
Overnight tractor-trailer fire caused delays on Highway 51 in Marathon Co. Wed. morning
MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - Crews are cleaning up the remains of a tractor-trailer fire from overnight on southbound Highway 51. An overnight tractor trailer fire occurred on Southbound Highway 51 between mile markers 200 and 202. The fire has been put out and clean-up efforts are continuing at this time. Traffic will be reduced to one lane until the trailer is removed and clean-up is complete. No injuries were reported.
cwbradio.com
Milk Truck Overturns at Roundabout on Highway 10 East South of Marshfield
A milk truck overturned at the roundabout on Highway 10 East, just south of Marshfield. According to the Wood County Sheriff's Department, a truck with a milk trailer tipped at the roundabout around 8:46am this morning. With the heavy liquid, the truck tipped going around the roundabout. There were no major injuries in the incident.
Crews battle blaze at Wausau-area garage
Crews from at least two fire departments were called to battle a blaze at a town of Texas garage. Firefighters were paged at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Shady Lane, near Utopia Lane, where an unattached garage was reported on fire. At least one vehicle is inside the garage.
cwbradio.com
City of Marshfield Reminds Residents that Decorations Must be Removed From Hillside Cemetery by October 1st
All decorations, containers, shepherd hooks, solar lights and other adornments at Hillside Cemetery in Marshfield must be removed by October 1st for fall clean-up. Items affixed to headstones may stay, (i.e. grave saddles, monument-mounted vases), but any loose trinkets or items stuck in the ground around the stone must be removed.
cwbradio.com
Wausau Man Cuts Fiber-Optic Cables Causing Outage
A Wausau man was arrested after intentionally damaging fiber-optic cables. The cables provided internet and telecommunications in downtown Wausau. This created a Spectrum cable outage this past Saturday morning in Wausau. The man responsible was identified as 55-year-old George Wood. Wood appeared in Marathon County Court on Monday for the...
Three killed in Wisconsin crash between semi, SUV
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. According to the State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection. The Jeep driver began pulling slowly onto Highway 21 when it was struck by the semi which swerved and rolled into a ditch.
WSAW
1 arrested for causing weekend Spectrum outage in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 55-year-old man is charged with intentionally causing a weekend internet outage. The Spectrum outage impacted the west side of Wausau and surrounding communities Saturday morning. George Wood remains in custody on a $5,000 signature bond. Just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Wausau Police were notified...
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/23/22 Fatal Accident In Waushara County
A motorcycle accident in Waushara County claimed the life of a 25-year-old Plainfield man early Sunday morning. Sheriff Wally Zuehlke says Tanner T.R. Lipke was heading north on 5th Avenue, south of State Highway 73 in the Town of Plainfield and failed to negotiate a curve. His bike left the roadway and went in the west ditch. The Waushara County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced Lipke dead at the scene. It is believed that speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. The accident was reported just before 3:30 Sunday morning.
947jackfm.com
Three Dead In Adams County Crash
FRIENDSHIP, WI (WSAU) — There were three fatalities after a traffic crash in Adams County on Monday afternoon. The accident happened at the intersection of County Hwy Z and State Highway 21 near Friendship around 3:35pm. According to a report from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a Jeep Cherokee driven...
UPDATE: Body discovered in Rib Mountain field, investigation underway
Police are investigating after a body was discovered Monday in Rib Mountain, according to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department news release. Sheriff’s officials say the discovery was made just before noon in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodchuck Lane in the town of Rib Mountain.
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff's Department Investigating Body Found in Rib Mountain
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in Rib Mountain. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office received a call just before noon on Monday of a body found in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodduck Lane, just off of Rib Mountain Drive.
1 dead in Plainfield motorcycle crash
A 25-year-old man is dead after an early morning motorcycle crash Sunday in Plainfield, police said. The crash was reported at about 3:30 a.m. on Fifth Avenue, south of Hwy. 73 in Waushara County. The driver has been identified as Tanner Lipke, of Plainfield. Police say Lipke was driving north...
947jackfm.com
Multiple Reports of Property Damage in Lincoln County
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A string of property damage complaints have been reported in Lincoln County. Sheriff’s Officers say they received over a dozen reports including damage to mailboxes and street signs. Many of the damaged items appear to have been intentionally hit by a car. Damage was...
Wausau senior living facility to close, residents to relocate
A Wausau senior living facility with 13 residents will close its doors after the owner sold the property to a group that is using the facility for a new purpose, company officials tell Wausau Pilot & Review. Artisan Senior Living, 111 Bellis St., is also known as Starlight Senor Homes...
WBAY Green Bay
Manawa teen injured in Waupaca Co. crash making progress, still critical
WAUPACA COUNTY (WBAY) - “Just hoping for the best. He is making progress, so we are happy with that. Not sure of the outcome but he’s a tough kid,” said Jacquelyn and Corey Durrant, the parents of Cylus Durrant. It’s that toughness the Durrants are hoping Cylus...
WBAY Green Bay
Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash
PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office believes speed and alcohol contributed to a motorcycle crash that killed a man over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says Tanner T.R. Lipke, 25, from Plainfield, was going north on 5th Ave. near Highway 73 and failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went off the road and into a ditch on the west side of the road.
Wausau area obituaries August 22, 2022
James Orville Young, Wausau, WI, died unexpectedly on August 12, 2022 at the age of 73. Jim was born on May 14, 1949 in Wausau, WI to Norris and Evelyn (Herrick) Young. He grew up in Wausau and graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1967. Jim married Nancy (Treu) on...
WSAW
Police investigate reports of shooting near Downtown Wausau Monday morning
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police say one person will receive help after firing a gun inside a home near the 800 block of Grant Street. Wausau Police were notified of the incident around 4 a.m. No one, including the person who fired the gun, was injured. The damage was contained inside the home.
