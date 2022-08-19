ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

WausauPilot

Lane closure on Hwy. 51 due to vehicle fire

Traffic is down to one lane along a portion of Hwy. 51 Wednesday morning due to a vehicle fire, officials said. Initially, all lanes were blocked and traffic was completely rerouted. Southbound lanes at mile marker 200 in the Village of Maine are impacted, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of...
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Milk Truck Overturns at Roundabout on Highway 10 East South of Marshfield

A milk truck overturned at the roundabout on Highway 10 East, just south of Marshfield. According to the Wood County Sheriff's Department, a truck with a milk trailer tipped at the roundabout around 8:46am this morning. With the heavy liquid, the truck tipped going around the roundabout. There were no major injuries in the incident.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Crews battle blaze at Wausau-area garage

Crews from at least two fire departments were called to battle a blaze at a town of Texas garage. Firefighters were paged at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Shady Lane, near Utopia Lane, where an unattached garage was reported on fire. At least one vehicle is inside the garage.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Wausau Man Cuts Fiber-Optic Cables Causing Outage

A Wausau man was arrested after intentionally damaging fiber-optic cables. The cables provided internet and telecommunications in downtown Wausau. This created a Spectrum cable outage this past Saturday morning in Wausau. The man responsible was identified as 55-year-old George Wood. Wood appeared in Marathon County Court on Monday for the...
WAUSAU, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Three killed in Wisconsin crash between semi, SUV

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. According to the State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection. The Jeep driver began pulling slowly onto Highway 21 when it was struck by the semi which swerved and rolled into a ditch.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Plainfield motorcycle crash

A 25-year-old man is dead after an early morning motorcycle crash Sunday in Plainfield, police said. The crash was reported at about 3:30 a.m. on Fifth Avenue, south of Hwy. 73 in Waushara County. The driver has been identified as Tanner Lipke, of Plainfield. Police say Lipke was driving north...
PLAINFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries August 22, 2022

James Orville Young, Wausau, WI, died unexpectedly on August 12, 2022 at the age of 73. Jim was born on May 14, 1949 in Wausau, WI to Norris and Evelyn (Herrick) Young. He grew up in Wausau and graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1967. Jim married Nancy (Treu) on...
WAUSAU, WI

