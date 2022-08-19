A motorcycle accident in Waushara County claimed the life of a 25-year-old Plainfield man early Sunday morning. Sheriff Wally Zuehlke says Tanner T.R. Lipke was heading north on 5th Avenue, south of State Highway 73 in the Town of Plainfield and failed to negotiate a curve. His bike left the roadway and went in the west ditch. The Waushara County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced Lipke dead at the scene. It is believed that speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. The accident was reported just before 3:30 Sunday morning.

WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO