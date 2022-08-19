Edie is the Pet of the Week from the Clark County Humane Society made possible by Creekside Kennels south of Black River Falls. Edie is the CCHS Pet of the Week! Edie came to CCHS when she was found as a stray in the Pittsville area. She has a short-haired black and white Tuxedo coat. Edie is about 4 years old and weighs 10 #. Edie is a very sweet kitty! She's an affectionate girl that loves to purr. She's curious and gentle, just a sweetheart!

CLARK COUNTY, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO