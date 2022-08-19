Read full article on original website
Related
cwbradio.com
Clark County Board of Supervisors Approves Participation in Fish and Wildlife Program
The Clark County Board of Supervisors approved the county’s participation in a fish and wildlife program. The Board approves sending in the application to the program, which looks to improve the habitat of fish and wildlife in Clark County. The resolution also states that the county will budget and match funds provided by the state for the program.
cwbradio.com
City of Marshfield Looking for Residents Interested in Serving as a Commissioner on Utility Commission
The Municipal Code of the City of Marshfield provides that a five-member Utility Commission is elected by the Common Council. The Commissioners serve staggered five-year terms. Mayor Lois Te Strake is seeking city residents, but others in the area may be considered based on background and qualifications interested in serving as a commissioner on the Utility Commission.
cwbradio.com
City of Marshfield Reminds Residents that Decorations Must be Removed From Hillside Cemetery by October 1st
All decorations, containers, shepherd hooks, solar lights and other adornments at Hillside Cemetery in Marshfield must be removed by October 1st for fall clean-up. Items affixed to headstones may stay, (i.e. grave saddles, monument-mounted vases), but any loose trinkets or items stuck in the ground around the stone must be removed.
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Public Information Officer Warns of Scam
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) -A new scam is targeting Marathon County residents, and Public Information Officer Sarah Severson says they are continuing to get creative to get you to turn over sensitive information. "The person does have some information on them, the scammer does, and they're able to provide the call...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cwbradio.com
Wausau Man Cuts Fiber-Optic Cables Causing Outage
A Wausau man was arrested after intentionally damaging fiber-optic cables. The cables provided internet and telecommunications in downtown Wausau. This created a Spectrum cable outage this past Saturday morning in Wausau. The man responsible was identified as 55-year-old George Wood. Wood appeared in Marathon County Court on Monday for the...
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff's Department Investigating Body Found in Rib Mountain
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in Rib Mountain. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office received a call just before noon on Monday of a body found in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodduck Lane, just off of Rib Mountain Drive.
cwbradio.com
Milk Truck Overturns at Roundabout on Highway 10 East South of Marshfield
A milk truck overturned at the roundabout on Highway 10 East, just south of Marshfield. According to the Wood County Sheriff's Department, a truck with a milk trailer tipped at the roundabout around 8:46am this morning. With the heavy liquid, the truck tipped going around the roundabout. There were no major injuries in the incident.
cwbradio.com
RIb Lake Ending Long-Time Football Co-op With Prentice
The Rib Lake school district is ending it's long football co-op with Prentice, and will field it's own eight-man football team starting in the fall of 2024. Rib Lake and Prentice have co-opped for football since the late 1980's, but Rib Lake is dissolving the partnership so that more Rib Lake student-athletes will be able to compete, and to reduce travel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cwbradio.com
Elderly Man Dies in ATV Accident in Trempealeau County
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) An elderly man from western Wisconsin has died after the ATV he was driving rolled over and pinned him underneath. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department stated the man went out to check on his hunting land on Wednesday and never returned.
cwbradio.com
Wood County Woman Arrested After Execution of Search Warrant
On August 18th, the Wood County Sheriff's Department and members of the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Kester Road in the Town of Saratoga, Wood County, Wisconsin. Investigators seized quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription medication inside the residence. 32-year-old Casondra McCracken was arrested at...
cwbradio.com
Pet of the Week: Edie
Edie is the Pet of the Week from the Clark County Humane Society made possible by Creekside Kennels south of Black River Falls. Edie is the CCHS Pet of the Week! Edie came to CCHS when she was found as a stray in the Pittsville area. She has a short-haired black and white Tuxedo coat. Edie is about 4 years old and weighs 10 #. Edie is a very sweet kitty! She's an affectionate girl that loves to purr. She's curious and gentle, just a sweetheart!
Comments / 0