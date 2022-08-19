ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

kut.org

Four people test positive for West Nile virus, Austin Public Health says

Austin Public Health is urging precautions after four people tested positive for West Nile virus in Travis County. A West Nile-positive pool of mosquitoes was found in the 78759 ZIP code in Northwest Austin this week. Another pool of mosquitoes was found last month in the 78721 ZIP code east of U.S. Highway 183 in East Austin.
kut.org

PHOTOS: Austin hosts Pride Parade after two-year pandemic hiatus

Austin held its first Pride Parade in two years on Saturday. The event, which typically happens each August, has been canceled the last couple of years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade celebrating the city’s LGBTQ+ community is put on by the city and The Austin Pride Foundation. Colorful...
kut.org

A flash flood warning is in effect for the Austin area until 7:15 p.m.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Austin and the surrounding area until 7:15 p.m. Monday. Thunderstorms across the area are producing as much as 3 inches of rain per hour, according to the National Weather Service. This could quickly lead to flooding. The NWS advises people to stay off the roads.
