‘This is not a new concept to us’: Austin schools police chief talks safety after Uvalde
In the three months since the Uvalde shooting, school safety has been among the leading priorities of parents sending their children back to school. Districts around the state have undergone security upgrades, re-evaluated their emergency protocols and implemented policies aimed at preventing shooters. One of these districts is the Austin...
Mexican American landmarks in East Austin are getting state historical markers
Of the more than 480 state historical markers in Travis County, only a handful commemorate Austin’s Mexican American heritage. That list is slowly growing now that the Texas Historical Commission has approved historical markers for four landmarks on the city’s East Side. They include Cisco’s Restaurant & Bakery,...
Four people test positive for West Nile virus, Austin Public Health says
Austin Public Health is urging precautions after four people tested positive for West Nile virus in Travis County. A West Nile-positive pool of mosquitoes was found in the 78759 ZIP code in Northwest Austin this week. Another pool of mosquitoes was found last month in the 78721 ZIP code east of U.S. Highway 183 in East Austin.
Travis County's program to provide lawyers at its downtown jail is (still) on hold.
The first court hearing is often the most crucial for people accused of a crime in Travis County. When defendants are booked downtown, they're charged and given options on how to get out of jail. In some cases, the first hearing determines whether someone spends a few hours locked up or days — even weeks.
PHOTOS: Austin hosts Pride Parade after two-year pandemic hiatus
Austin held its first Pride Parade in two years on Saturday. The event, which typically happens each August, has been canceled the last couple of years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade celebrating the city’s LGBTQ+ community is put on by the city and The Austin Pride Foundation. Colorful...
A flash flood warning is in effect for the Austin area until 7:15 p.m.
A flash flood warning has been issued for Austin and the surrounding area until 7:15 p.m. Monday. Thunderstorms across the area are producing as much as 3 inches of rain per hour, according to the National Weather Service. This could quickly lead to flooding. The NWS advises people to stay off the roads.
