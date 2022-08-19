ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, TN

The Tomahawk

Community rally for little Miss Ruby Payne

Ruby Payne, right, enjoys a visit from her great aunt Nancy Wills. Submitted photo. Correction: Please note the family’s correct Facebook page is MeganRFarley. Thank you. Demonstrating what a real community is made of, area residents are stepping up to the plate—quite literally—on behalf of a little girl and her family now facing hardship.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

THP: 3 injured in 11-W crash

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three people were injured in a crash on Highway 11-W Wednesday night, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). In a preliminary crash report released by THP, investigators say that a Jeep carrying a driver and one passenger was traveling south along 11-W when a Ford Edge traveling along State Route […]
GREENEVILLE, TN

