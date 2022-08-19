Read full article on original website
The Tomahawk
Community rally for little Miss Ruby Payne
Ruby Payne, right, enjoys a visit from her great aunt Nancy Wills. Submitted photo. Correction: Please note the family’s correct Facebook page is MeganRFarley. Thank you. Demonstrating what a real community is made of, area residents are stepping up to the plate—quite literally—on behalf of a little girl and her family now facing hardship.
THP: 3 injured in 11-W crash
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three people were injured in a crash on Highway 11-W Wednesday night, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). In a preliminary crash report released by THP, investigators say that a Jeep carrying a driver and one passenger was traveling south along 11-W when a Ford Edge traveling along State Route […]
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
