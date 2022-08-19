Average LA County gas price drops to lowest amount in months

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Thursday for the 65th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping 1.5 cents to $5.35, its lowest amount since March 5.

The average price has dropped $1.112 since rising to a record high of $6.462 on June 14, including 1.5 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 6.2 cents less than one week ago and 61 cents lower than one month ago, but 95.7 cents more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price dropped for the 64th time 65 days, decreasing 1.3 cents to $5.23, its lowest amount since March 4. It has dropped $1.178 over the past 65 days and $1.18 since rising to a record $6.41 on June 12.

The Orange County average price is 7.3 cents less than one week ago and 62.4 cents lower than one month ago, but 86.8 cents more than one year ago. It dropped for 58 consecutive days, was unchanged Friday and resumed dropping Saturday.

The national average price dropped for the 65th consecutive day since rising to a record, falling 1.2 cents to $3.931. It has dropped $1.085 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 5.9 cents less than one week ago and 59 cents lower than one month ago, but 75.1 cents more than one year ago.