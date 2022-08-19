Read full article on original website
Lenvatinib/Pembrolizumab for mRCC Shows Efficacy and Limited Treatment Discontinuation
During a live virtual event, Thomas Hutson, DO, PharmD, discussed the outcomes of the CLEAR trial of lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab for patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. CASE. A 59-year-old Black woman received a diagnosis of clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC). She underwent left radical nephrectomy in December 2019
Selinexor Decreases Risk of Progression in Certain Subtypes of Endometrial Cancer
In the SIENDO clinical trials, selinexor show progression-free survival benefit in patients with select endometrial cancer subtypes. Patients with endometrial cancer who received selinexor (Xpovio) demonstrated a 30% decrease in the risk of disease progression or death compared with patients who received placebo during the phase 3 ENGOT-EN5/GOG-3055/SIENDO trial (NCT03555422), according to results presented by Vicky Makker, MD, at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Gynaecological Cancers Congress 2022 in June.1.
Pelabresib and Ruxolitinib Combination Proves Durable in Patients With Myelofibrosis
Results from the MANIFEST study of pelabresib and ruxolitinib in myelfibrosis are positive. The phase MANIFEST-2 study continue to explored the combination in JAK inhibitor–naïve patients with myelofibrosis. The combined use of pelabresib (CPI-0610) and ruxolitinib (Jakafi) demonstrated durable responses beyond week 24 in patients with myelofibrosis who...
Botensilimab and Balstilimab Stimulate Deep Responses in Population with MSS CRC
A combination of novel PD-1 and CTLA-4 checkpoint inhibitors led to durable responses and encouraging tolerability in heavily pretreated patients with microsatellite stable (MSS) metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC), according to expanded data from the phase 1b C-800-01 study (NCT03860272). These findings were presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer.1.
Lenvatinib Plus Pembrolizumab Improves Time to Deterioration in QOL Over Chemo in Endometrial Cancer
According to patient-reported outcomes for those with endometrial cancer, the combination of lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab was favored over treatment of physician's choice. The combination of lenvatinib (Lenvima) plus pembrolizumab (Keytruda) was favored in most patient-reported outcomes (PROs) compared with treatment of physician’s choice (TPC) in patients with advanced endometrial cancer, according to a post hoc analysis of time to deterioration of quality of life (QOL) presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Gynaecological Cancers Congress 2022.1.
Elotuzumab Triplet Improves Overall Survival in R/R Multiple Myeloma
Final overall survival results of the phase 2 ELOQUENT-3 trial reveal benefit with elotuzumab plus pomalidomide, and dexamethasone in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The combination of elotuzumab (Empliciti), pomalidomide (Pomalyst), and dexamethasone (EPd) demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) vs pomalidomide and dexamethasone (Pd) alone in...
Burkett on Treatment Options for Endometrial Cancer
Wesley Burkett, MD, discusses treatment options for endometrial cancer. Wesley Burkett, MD, a fellow in gynecologic oncology at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, discusses treatment options for endometrial cancer. Immune and targeted therapy are the go-to options for patients with endometrial cancer. According to Burkett, even with...
