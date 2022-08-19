Read full article on original website
University of Mississippi to Dedicate Ole Miss Student Union Name, Present Concerto Award
Both events pay tribute to late Gertrude C. Ford and her foundation. The University of Mississippi will formally dedicate the new name of the Ole Miss Student Union on Friday, August 26, paying tribute to late Gertrude C. Ford and her foundation that continues to have a transformative impact on the Oxford and Medical Center campuses.
Three University of Mississippi Alumni Recognized for Outstanding Reporting
Ole Miss graduates earn awards for reporting in the Mississippi Free Press. University of Mississippi alumni Torsheta Jackson, Nick Judin, and Grace Marion have been recognized at the 2022 Diamond Journalism Awards for reporting published by the Mississippi Free Press. The awards, sponsored by the Arkansas Pro Chapter of the...
Vehicle Burnout in Oxford Parking Garage Leads to Foot Chase and Felony Arrest
Officers came in contact with a vehicle on the top floor and subsequently got the passenger, Marico Fondren, 28, of Sardis, Mississippi out of the vehicle. Fondren attempted to flee but was caught after a short foot chase. A firearm was located in Fondren’s possession. Fondren was arrested and...
Columbus, Mississippi Man Arrested at The Links in Oxford for Kidnapping, Weapons, and Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute
On August 17, 2022, members of the Oxford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston (32 of Columbus, Mississippi) at the Links Apartments following an investigation stemming from a call earlier in the morning of the August 17th. Officers were able to recover narcotics, two weapons, and over $6,000 cash.
