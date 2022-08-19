Read full article on original website
Lenvatinib/Pembrolizumab for mRCC Shows Efficacy and Limited Treatment Discontinuation
During a live virtual event, Thomas Hutson, DO, PharmD, discussed the outcomes of the CLEAR trial of lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab for patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. CASE. A 59-year-old Black woman received a diagnosis of clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC). She underwent left radical nephrectomy in December 2019
Pelabresib and Ruxolitinib Combination Proves Durable in Patients With Myelofibrosis
Results from the MANIFEST study of pelabresib and ruxolitinib in myelfibrosis are positive. The phase MANIFEST-2 study continue to explored the combination in JAK inhibitor–naïve patients with myelofibrosis. The combined use of pelabresib (CPI-0610) and ruxolitinib (Jakafi) demonstrated durable responses beyond week 24 in patients with myelofibrosis who...
HER2 Doublet Induces Durable Responses in HER2+ mCRC
Recent data reported from the MOUNTAINEER will support a new drug application for tucatinib in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. Tucatinib (Tukysa) in combination with trastuzumab (Herceptin) led to significant responses and survival outcomes among patients with previously treated HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) treated in the phase 2 MOUNTAINEER trial (NCT03043313), according to findings presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2022.1,2.
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
Methotrexate reduces functional burden of disease in patients with arthralgia at-risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis
1. Compared to placebo, methotrexate did not significantly reduce the risk of the development of clinical arthritis in at-risk patients. 2. Methotrexate significantly improved patient-reported symptoms, MRI-detected join inflammation, and physical impairments compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease which...
Lenvatinib Plus Pembrolizumab Improves Time to Deterioration in QOL Over Chemo in Endometrial Cancer
According to patient-reported outcomes for those with endometrial cancer, the combination of lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab was favored over treatment of physician's choice. The combination of lenvatinib (Lenvima) plus pembrolizumab (Keytruda) was favored in most patient-reported outcomes (PROs) compared with treatment of physician’s choice (TPC) in patients with advanced endometrial cancer, according to a post hoc analysis of time to deterioration of quality of life (QOL) presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Gynaecological Cancers Congress 2022.1.
FDA OKs First Oral NMDA Receptor Antagonist for Depression
The FDA approved combination dextromethorphan and bupropion extended-release tablets (Auvelity) for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), Axsome Therapeutics announced on Friday. Dextromethorphan-bupropion is an oral N-methyl D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, and "represents the first new oral non-monoamine-based mechanism of action approved to treat major depressive disorder in over sixty...
What's to know about hemoglobin levels?
Hemoglobin is an iron-rich protein in red blood cells. Oxygen entering the lungs attaches to hemoglobin in the blood, which carries it to tissues in the body. When someone has insufficient red blood cells or the ones they have do not work properly, the body does not have enough of the oxygen it needs to function. This condition is anemia.
Impact of lung function impairment after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
Late-onset noninfectious pulmonary complications (LONIPC) are a major cause of morbidity and mortality after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). However, the clinical impact of lung function deterioration itself in long-term adult survivors of HSCT remains to be fully investigated. This retrospective, longitudinal study aimed to investigate pulmonary function following HSCT in terms of its change and the clinical significance of its decline. We examined 167 patients who survived for at least 2Â years without relapse. The median follow-up period was 10.3Â years. A linear mixed-effects model showed that the slope of pulmonary function tests values, including percent vital capacity (%VC), percent forced expiratory volume in one second (%FEV1), and FEV1/forced VC ratio (FEV1%), decreased over time. The cumulative incidence of newly obstructive and restrictive lung function impairment (LFI) at 10Â years was 15.7% and 19.5%, respectively. Restrictive LFI was a significant, independent risk factor for overall survival (hazard ratio 7.11, P"‰="‰0.007) and non-relapse mortality (hazard ratio 12.19, P"‰="‰0.003). Our data demonstrated that lung function declined over time after HSCT and that the decline itself had a significant impact on survival regardless of LONIPC.
Botensilimab and Balstilimab Stimulate Deep Responses in Population with MSS CRC
A combination of novel PD-1 and CTLA-4 checkpoint inhibitors led to durable responses and encouraging tolerability in heavily pretreated patients with microsatellite stable (MSS) metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC), according to expanded data from the phase 1b C-800-01 study (NCT03860272). These findings were presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer.1.
Insulin use, older age raise risk for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia
Insulin use, older age, lower fasting glucose and lower estimated glomerular filtration rate are associated with increased odds for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in older adults with type 2 diabetes, according to study data. “In this study, we investigated multiple risk factors for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in geriatric patients...
Selinexor Decreases Risk of Progression in Certain Subtypes of Endometrial Cancer
In the SIENDO clinical trials, selinexor show progression-free survival benefit in patients with select endometrial cancer subtypes. Patients with endometrial cancer who received selinexor (Xpovio) demonstrated a 30% decrease in the risk of disease progression or death compared with patients who received placebo during the phase 3 ENGOT-EN5/GOG-3055/SIENDO trial (NCT03555422), according to results presented by Vicky Makker, MD, at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Gynaecological Cancers Congress 2022 in June.1.
Mepolizumab cuts exacerbations in children with severe asthma
Asthma exacerbations are reduced for children and adolescents with exacerbation-prone eosinophilic asthma who are living in socioeconomically disadvantaged urban neighborhoods and receive mepolizumab therapy, according to a study published in the Aug. 13 issue of The Lancet. Daniel J. Jackson, M.D., from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and...
Novo Nordisk's Subcutaneous Semaglutide Shows Positive Action In Type 2 Diabetes
In the trial, the mean baseline HbA1c was 8.4%, and the mean baseline body weight was 106 kg. After 32 weeks, people treated with CagriSema achieved an HbA1c reduction of 2.18%-points compared to a reduction of 1.79%-points for people treated with semaglutide and 0.93%-points with cagrilintide alone. Novo Nordisk Shares...
Durable Responses Observed With Pralsetinib in RET Fusion-Positive Cancers
Results from the phase 1/2 ARROW trial showed robust and durable responses in patients with RET fusion–positive cancer treated with pralsetinib. Pralsetinib (Gavreto) yielded long-lasting, robust responses in patients with RET fusion–positive solid cancers, according to results from the phase 1/2 ARROW trial (NCT03037385), published in Nature Medicine.1.
Cervical cancer prognosis and related risk factors for patients with cervical cancer: a long-term retrospective cohort study
This study aims to explore the recurrence rate and overall survival for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment and the related risk factors. A retrospective cohort study was conducted on cervical cancer patients enrolled in a cancer specialist hospital in Hunan Province, China from January 1992 to December 2005 and followed up until December 2010. Kaplan"“Meier survival analysis was used to estimate the cumulative recurrence rate, and Cox proportional hazards model was utilized to identify risk factors associated with prognosis. A total of 4358 patients were enrolled with a median follow-up of 7.4Â years (range 5"“19Â years), and 372 (8.5%) patients had cancer recurrence. The cumulative recurrence rate showed a rapid increase from 3.8% in the first year after discharge to 8.0% in the fifth year, and the recurrence rate remained relatively stable afterward reaching 9.7% and 10.8% in the 10th and the 15th year, respectively. The median time to recurrence was 15.5Â months with an IQR of 5.5"“40.0Â months. The Cox regression showed that miscarriage, clinical stage, and treatment received were significantly associated with cervical cancer recurrence after adjustment for confounders. Patients with recurrence showed a significantly higher risk for mortality than those without recurrence (HR 2.79, 95% CI 2.42"“3.22). This study depicted the long-term recurrence rate and survival after recurrence for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment, and reported time to recurrence and risk factors related to recurrence. These findings may provide important evidence for designing targeted interventions for the treatment of cervical cancer.
Disease recurrence linked to cessation of DMTs in patients with relapsing-remitting MS
In patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, disease reactivation occurred within months of cessation of disease-modifying therapy but was reduced after starting a new treatment, according to a study published in Neurology. “Treatment interruptions are common in patients with multiple sclerosis. Disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) may be stopped or switched for reasons...
Role of genetics studied in rheumatoid arthritis development
Genetic predisposition is increased across patients with pre-rheumatoid arthritis (RA), according to a study published online Aug. 12 in Arthritis & Rheumatology. Marc P. Maurits, from the Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands, and colleagues examined whether established genetic predictors for RA differentiate healthy controls (HC), clinically suspect arthralgia (CSA), and RA (1,015, 479, and 1,146 participants, respectively, in the Dutch population). CSA patients were assessed for conversion to inflammatory arthritis for a period of two years and were classified as converter (CSAc) or nonconverter (CSAnc; 84 and 395, respectively).
Lower Dose Tofacitinib Provides Remission for Ulcerative Colitis
Endoscopic subscores can determine whether a patient is a suitable candidate for dose reduction. A new analysis shows a dose reduction of tofacitinib still will likely achieve remission for patients with ulcerative colitis. A team, led by Peter M. Irving, MD, IBD Unit, Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital, examined existing...
Study Suggests Risk of Cognitive Decline, Dementia Is Not Impacted by RA Status
While past research suggests patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) are at increased risk for dementia, a Mayo Clinic study claims this is not the case. Risk of cognitive decline and dementia are similar between patients with and without rheumatoid arthritis (RA), according to results from the Mayo Clinic Study of Aging (MCSA) and published in Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.
