ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Maria Checkpoint Nets 10 Citations

2 drivers were arrested for DUI while conducting a DUI checkpoint on August 19, 2022. The checkpoint was held at the 900 block of west Main St. from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. 8 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, 171 vehicles were screened, and no drivers were arrested for other criminal charges.
oxnardpd.org

News Release – DUI Checkpoint Results (8-19-2022)

SUBJECT: DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint Results. Two impaired drivers arrested during a DUI checkpoint. On August 19, 2022, between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., Oxnard Police officers collaborated with the California Highway Patrol- Ventura Office and held a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Pleasant Valley Road near Jefferson Square. The checkpoint resulted in two DUI arrests and 41 traffic citations.
OXNARD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goleta, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Goleta, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
News Channel 3-12

Traffic collision between vehicle and motorcycle in Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif. — At approximately 11:12 am Camarillo Police Department responded to a traffic collision between the intersection of Santa Rosa Road and Woodcreek Road. CPD said a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Santa Rosa Road approaching the Woodcreek Road intersection. The motorcycle then collided with a vehicle traveling eastbound on Santa Rosa Road, which was The post Traffic collision between vehicle and motorcycle in Camarillo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CAMARILLO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Three "Ghost" Guns Confiscated and Suspect Arrested in Isla Vista

Deputies from the Isla Vista Foot Patrol station have arrested a Lompoc man for weapons charges and confiscated three un-serialized “ghost guns”. On August 14, 2022, at 12:15 a.m., the victim was holding a party in his Isla Vista residence when the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Raymond Rene Gaitan Jr. of Lompoc, joined the party. When the victim asked the suspect to leave, he brandished, assaulted, and criminally threatened the victim with a handgun. The suspect fled, and the victim called 911. Deputies searched the area for the suspect, but they were unable to locate him that night. Through their follow-up investigation, deputies were able to identify Gaitan as the suspect.
LOMPOC, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Police Sergeant#Labor Day
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash

A 38-year-old Santa Barbara man died after crashing his motorcycle on Highway 150 near Lake Casitas this week. At 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, Nicholas Ryan Cooper was riding eastbound on a 2012 Kawasaki Ninja when, for reasons still unknown, crossed over solid double-yellow lines into oncoming traffic as he approached a turn west of Rameli Ranch, according to the California Highway Patrol's Ventura office.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Daily Nexus

Armed subject inside building on Camino Pescadero

An armed individual at 761 Camino Pescadero is refusing to exit an apartment after threatening a victim with a knife, according to Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Raquel Zick. The UC Santa Barbara Police Department (UCPD) and the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office (SBSO) — around a dozen...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
Santa Barbara Independent

Isla Vista Man Arrested Following Three-Hour Standoff with Officers

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Isla Vista resident Thursday, following a three-hour standoff with deputies after the man refused to exit his apartment. Brandon Schaik, 41, allegedly lunged toward someone with a knife around 11 a.m. outside his apartment on the 700 block of Camino Pescadero, though the victim was not injured. After deputies arrived, Schaik retreated into his apartment and refused to leave, at one point allegedly threatening the deputies with a knife in hand.
ISLA VISTA, CA
Noozhawk

Coroner Keeps Missing Person Case Open for Montecito Debris Flow Victim Jack Cantin

After a lengthy investigation, the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau rejected the conclusions of a former UC Santa Barbara anthropologist that bone fragments found in 2021 are the remains of missing Montecito debris flow victim Jack Cantin. In doing so, the coroner announced that the missing person case remains...
Santa Barbara Edhat

Goleta Councilmember Kyle Richards Joins Complete Streets Champions Institute

In support of the Active People, Healthy Nation℠ Initiative, Smart Growth America (SGA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity and Obesity announced that Goleta City Councilmember Kyle Richards will be part of the third class of the Champions Institute. The program was created to help motivated local elected officials equitably define, design, build, and evaluate Complete Streets in their communities. Councilmember Richards was selected as one of the many local elected officials from across the United States (and its territories).
GOLETA, CA
KTLA

102-year-old woman crashes into home in Santa Barbara County

A 102-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when she crashed into her own home in northern Santa Barbara County Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. on the 3800 block of Berwyn Drive in the city of Santa Maria. The woman got her pedals confused and mistakenly accelerated into the side of her garage, according to […]
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Sick Sea Lion Near Silver Strand Beach

Updated--The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says they received multiple calls regarding what they described as a sick sea lion on the rocks near the sidewalk in the unincorporated community of Silver Strand Beach near Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard. They say Fish and Wildlife was aware of the situation and...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

School Gardens Program Receives $10,000 Grant

The school garden at La Honda STEAM Academy in Lompoc is brimming over with summer flowers, healthy fruit trees, and lots of delicious vegetables, all ready for the students' return to campus. On Saturday, August 27th, the garden will also be filled with volunteers from the local chapter of Moms Demand Action.
LOMPOC, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy