Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Maria Checkpoint Nets 10 Citations
2 drivers were arrested for DUI while conducting a DUI checkpoint on August 19, 2022. The checkpoint was held at the 900 block of west Main St. from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. 8 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, 171 vehicles were screened, and no drivers were arrested for other criminal charges.
Noozhawk
New High-Low Sirens Will Help Law Enforcement Alert Residents to Evacuations
Santa Barbara County is no stranger to the kinds of natural disasters — mainly wildfires and floods — that prompt evacuation orders for residents. When they occur, the task of notifying residents to flee to safety typically falls to law enforcement. Sheriff’s deputies, police officers and Search &...
oxnardpd.org
News Release – DUI Checkpoint Results (8-19-2022)
SUBJECT: DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint Results. Two impaired drivers arrested during a DUI checkpoint. On August 19, 2022, between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., Oxnard Police officers collaborated with the California Highway Patrol- Ventura Office and held a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Pleasant Valley Road near Jefferson Square. The checkpoint resulted in two DUI arrests and 41 traffic citations.
Noozhawk
Hope Ranch Vehicle Rollover Crash Sends 4 People to Santa Barbara Hospital
Four people were injured in a rollover vehicle crash in Hope Ranch early Sunday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The collision was reported around 2:03 a.m. on Las Palmas Drive near Paloma Drive in the neighborhood near the city of Santa Barbara. Two of the four...
Traffic collision between vehicle and motorcycle in Camarillo
CAMARILLO, Calif. — At approximately 11:12 am Camarillo Police Department responded to a traffic collision between the intersection of Santa Rosa Road and Woodcreek Road. CPD said a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Santa Rosa Road approaching the Woodcreek Road intersection. The motorcycle then collided with a vehicle traveling eastbound on Santa Rosa Road, which was The post Traffic collision between vehicle and motorcycle in Camarillo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office provides attacker training to community
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Training Bureau is partnering with local businesses and schools to provide active attacker training to staff. The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office provides attacker training to community appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Three "Ghost" Guns Confiscated and Suspect Arrested in Isla Vista
Deputies from the Isla Vista Foot Patrol station have arrested a Lompoc man for weapons charges and confiscated three un-serialized “ghost guns”. On August 14, 2022, at 12:15 a.m., the victim was holding a party in his Isla Vista residence when the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Raymond Rene Gaitan Jr. of Lompoc, joined the party. When the victim asked the suspect to leave, he brandished, assaulted, and criminally threatened the victim with a handgun. The suspect fled, and the victim called 911. Deputies searched the area for the suspect, but they were unable to locate him that night. Through their follow-up investigation, deputies were able to identify Gaitan as the suspect.
4 people hurt in Hope Ranch crash
Four people were hurt in a car crash in Hope Ranch early Sunday morning. It happened at about 2 a.m. on Las Palmas Dr. near Paloma Dr.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash
A 38-year-old Santa Barbara man died after crashing his motorcycle on Highway 150 near Lake Casitas this week. At 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, Nicholas Ryan Cooper was riding eastbound on a 2012 Kawasaki Ninja when, for reasons still unknown, crossed over solid double-yellow lines into oncoming traffic as he approached a turn west of Rameli Ranch, according to the California Highway Patrol's Ventura office.
Daily Nexus
Armed subject inside building on Camino Pescadero
An armed individual at 761 Camino Pescadero is refusing to exit an apartment after threatening a victim with a knife, according to Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Raquel Zick. The UC Santa Barbara Police Department (UCPD) and the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office (SBSO) — around a dozen...
Noozhawk
Multi-Vehicle Injury Crash Snarls Commuter Traffic on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara
A multi-vehicle collision snarled commuter traffic on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara on Friday afternoon. The four-vehicle crash occurred around 4:55 p.m. in the southbound lanes just south of the Milpas Street onramp, according to Battalion Chief Robert Mercado of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Two people sustained minor...
Deputies arrest 20-year-old man in Isla Vista for possession of three “ghost guns,” six other felonies
Deputies arrested a 20-year-old Lompoc man in Isla Vista for the possession of three "ghost guns" as well as six other felonies, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post Deputies arrest 20-year-old man in Isla Vista for possession of three “ghost guns,” six other felonies appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc neighbors weigh in on city's historic, but aging trees
Some people in Lompoc are concerned about the city's historic trees and the hazards they say they are creating.
Santa Barbara Independent
Isla Vista Man Arrested Following Three-Hour Standoff with Officers
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Isla Vista resident Thursday, following a three-hour standoff with deputies after the man refused to exit his apartment. Brandon Schaik, 41, allegedly lunged toward someone with a knife around 11 a.m. outside his apartment on the 700 block of Camino Pescadero, though the victim was not injured. After deputies arrived, Schaik retreated into his apartment and refused to leave, at one point allegedly threatening the deputies with a knife in hand.
Noozhawk
Coroner Keeps Missing Person Case Open for Montecito Debris Flow Victim Jack Cantin
After a lengthy investigation, the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau rejected the conclusions of a former UC Santa Barbara anthropologist that bone fragments found in 2021 are the remains of missing Montecito debris flow victim Jack Cantin. In doing so, the coroner announced that the missing person case remains...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Councilmember Kyle Richards Joins Complete Streets Champions Institute
In support of the Active People, Healthy Nation℠ Initiative, Smart Growth America (SGA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity and Obesity announced that Goleta City Councilmember Kyle Richards will be part of the third class of the Champions Institute. The program was created to help motivated local elected officials equitably define, design, build, and evaluate Complete Streets in their communities. Councilmember Richards was selected as one of the many local elected officials from across the United States (and its territories).
102-year-old woman crashes into home in Santa Barbara County
A 102-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when she crashed into her own home in northern Santa Barbara County Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. on the 3800 block of Berwyn Drive in the city of Santa Maria. The woman got her pedals confused and mistakenly accelerated into the side of her garage, according to […]
kvta.com
Sick Sea Lion Near Silver Strand Beach
Updated--The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says they received multiple calls regarding what they described as a sick sea lion on the rocks near the sidewalk in the unincorporated community of Silver Strand Beach near Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard. They say Fish and Wildlife was aware of the situation and...
Santa Barbara Edhat
School Gardens Program Receives $10,000 Grant
The school garden at La Honda STEAM Academy in Lompoc is brimming over with summer flowers, healthy fruit trees, and lots of delicious vegetables, all ready for the students' return to campus. On Saturday, August 27th, the garden will also be filled with volunteers from the local chapter of Moms Demand Action.
One man dead after structure fire in Ventura
One man was found dead after a structure fire tore through a single-story home in Ventura on Sunday afternoon. The post One man dead after structure fire in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
