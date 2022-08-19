Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Ridge Outdoors is looking for the top adventure town of 2022, and several Upstate and Western North Carolina cities are in the running. Blue Ridge Outdoors has narrowed the field down to 100 contenders spanning from tiny towns to large cities with numerous trails, public greenspaces, water recreation, and an abundance of parks.
the828.com
Asheville Tunnel to Towers 5k
Register now for the 2022 Asheville Tunnel to Towers Run & Walk – The City of Asheville (ashevillenc.gov) The Asheville Tunnel to Towers 5K was created to honor the heroic life and death of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter who lost his life on September 11, 2001 after strapping on his gear and running through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers. The Asheville run is September 3rd at 8am starting at Pack’s Tavern. Honor all of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 and support our first responders and military who make extraordinary sacrifices in the line of duty! Sign up for the Asheville Tunnel to Towers 5K at runsignup.com.
Centre Daily
Asheville brewery breaks into distillery business
A WNC brewery is tapping into the spirited industry of distilling. In 2016, UpCountry Brewing Company opened in West Asheville, and a Brevard taproom opened two years later. This year, a collaboration motivated reintroduction as not only a craft brewery but as a craft distillery. UpCountry Brewing Company has rolled...
iheart.com
Bullets Fly in AVL-4 Shot, Car Drives Off Bridge , Social Districts in HVL
(Asheville, NC) -- Asheville police are continuing to investigate a downtown shooting. Four people were taken to the hospital after gunfire erupted on Grove Street early Saturday morning. WLOS-TV reports three of them had been released from care before the end of the day. It's unclear if any suspects have been charged.
my40.tv
Woman robbed at knifepoint in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help finding the man who robbed a woman at knifepoint Saturday morning. Authorities said the woman was walking in the area of Ralph Street and French Broad Avenue about 1:04 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, when she was approached by a man who pulled a knife and held it to her throat while demanding money. After taking the woman's cash, the robber got into a truck and took off.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Outdoors: Connecting the Community with Mud Creek
Community Foundation of Henderson County has awarded a grant totaling $28,700 to the environmental nonprofit RiverLink to help implement its “Connecting the Community with Mud Creek” project. The project expands RiverLink’s stewardship of the French Broad Paddle Trail to the section of Mud Creek between Hendersonville and the confluence with the French Broad River. The organization will use volunteers and staff to remove trash and select woody vegetation on the stretch of river, allowing for safer and more comfortable recreation by paddlers and anglers.
The Post and Courier
Site cleared for new Spartanburg police HQ construction
SPARTANBURG — A site for the new Spartanburg Police Department headquarters at the corner of West Saint John and North Forest streets has been cleared of trees ahead of construction. The $15 million project is expected to be completed in 2023. "We are looking at one year of construction...
Homeowners on lookout after 2 reports of bobcats in Burke, Caldwell counties
MORGANTON — Some homeowners in Burke and Caldwell counties are on the lookout after reports of two bobcats in the area. They sent Channel 9 a picture on Monday of what they believe is a large cat just south of Morganton. The two sightings are more than 20 miles...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar announces Greenville opening
Greenvillians will have a new place to satisfy their sweet tooths. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, a dessert restaurant chain based in Myrtle Beach, will open its Greenville location on Aug. 23 at 3 p.m., the eatery announced on social media. The restaurant at 942 S. Main St. will offer...
Power restored to hundreds in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said hundreds were experiencing a power outage early Sunday morning in Greenville County. Previously, there were almost 2,000 customers were experiencing an outage. The first outage was reported around 4:27 a.m. The outage was from Boiling Springs Road to Rolling Green Circle. The utility company said the outage […]
abcnews4.com
'We get to see this full circle': Former NC brewery to become space for ministry, recovery
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A former Hendersonville brewery will soon be a space for ministry and recovery. Triskelion Brewing Company closed in June after the owners, Jon and Becky Ayers, opened up on Facebook about their struggles with mental health and alcohol. Their vulnerability elicited a huge response on social media, with many applauding their candor about issues that are often difficult to speak about.
Mountain Xpress
Council to consider $1 land sale to private developer for affordable housing
While a dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, it might be all that a private developer needs to purchase 5.5 acres of city-owned land near downtown Asheville. During their meeting of Tuesday, Aug. 23, members of Asheville City Council will consider a resolution allowing the sale of city-owned property to Charlotte-based developer Laurel Street Residential for $1, in exchange for the construction of affordable housing in Asheville’s South Slope.
Mountain Xpress
Public weighs in on hospital applicants
Three hospital systems — AdventHealth, HCA Healthcare/Mission Health and Novant Health — are jousting for the opportunity to build a facility in Western North Carolina. During an Aug. 12 public hearing at A-B Tech, members of the public got to voice their opinions on who should provide the area’s newest hospital beds.
tribpapers.com
Hotel Remains Unfinished, Supply Chain Issues Says Owner
Woodfin – The owner of an unfinished hotel in Woodfin, which began construction in 2018 with a permit pulled for the project in 2017, said the building remains incomplete due to the inability to get materials. The building is located at 4 Reynolds Mountain Blvd, off of the Weaverville Hwy.
WLOS.com
Morning closures coming up for Clingmans Dome, Cades Cove Loop roads
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced upcoming partial-day closures Clingmans Dome Road and Cades Cove Loop Road for a special curriculum-based education program. The seven-mile roadway of Clingmans Dome Road will be closed until 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 and Wednesday, Sept. 7.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Henderson County authorities say an extensive search for a reported plane crash Sunday afternoon found nothing. Authorities now say a strong storm in the area caused a large tree to fall on a high voltage power line, causing an explosion sound and electrical flash just seconds after a small aircraft had flown over a residential area.
my40.tv
JK's Kitchen, beloved breakfast, lunch spot in south Asheville, to close doors
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A beloved breakfast, lunch and brunch spot for south Asheville has announced it will be closing its doors. JK's Kitchen, located off Long Shoals Road, made a post on Facebook Saturday evening, Aug. 20, that they "hope to remain open" until Sunday, Aug. 28. The...
my40.tv
Buncombe County sues former manager Greene again
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has filed a new civil lawsuit against former county manager Wanda Greene and her family, trying to recoup money they said she owes taxpayers. The complaint is asking for documents to try and prove Greene transferred large assets to her son Michael and...
asheville.com
Historic Black Asheville Landmarks Listed on National Register of Historic Places
A gathering of church and local elected and civic leaders will unveil a plaque on the St. John “A” Baptist Church on August 27 at 3:00 pm. Mr. George Gibson, aged 94, will be recognized for his efforts. As a young man, Gibson worked alongside George Avery the freed slave who was the first caretaker of the cemetery digging graves and assisting with burials.
scoopcharlotte.com
Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards
September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
