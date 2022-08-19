ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Olympian Katie Archibald tried to save dying partner Rab Wardell

Olympian Katie Archibald said she tried desperately to save her partner Rab Wardell as he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in bed beside her. The champion cyclist expressed her devastation after Wardell, a mountain biker, died aged 37 on Tuesday morning. His death came two days after he won the...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Cyclist Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish title

Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep aged 37 - just two days after winning the Scottish championship. Wardell won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend. The rider appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday...
SPORTS
BBC

Wales thrash Switzerland 8-0 in EuroHockey qualifier

Gareth Furlong scored four goals and Rupert Shipperley hit a hat-trick as Wales enjoyed a resounding 8-0 win over Switzerland in a EuroHockey Championship qualifier. Furlong's goals included two in the space of a minute in Glasgow. Jolyon Morgan was also on the scoresheet as Wales made the perfect start...
HOCKEY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
BBC

Moment superyacht sinks off the coast of Italy

Footage has emerged of the moment a superyacht completely sank into the Mediterranean Sea. The 40-metre vessel got into difficulty about 15km off the Catanzaro Marina in Italy. The Italian coastguard rescued all nine people on board - four passengers and five crew - which was heading from Gallipoli to...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Yordanos Brhane: How teenager's dream of security turned to tragedy

Yordanos Brhane was 15 years old when she fled Eritrea, crossing Africa and Europe in the hope of finding a better life and re-uniting with her family. Years later, the long and difficult journey brought her to the UK, where she was fatally stabbed just months after settling. Yordanos's sister has spoken about how a young woman's dream of security ended in tragedy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ann-Katrin Berger: Chelsea goalkeeper says cancer has returned

Chelsea and Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger says her thyroid cancer has returned after four years of being cancer free. Berger, 31, was first diagnosed in 2017 while playing for Birmingham City. She returned to football 76 days later and went on to be named in the PFA's Team of the...
SOCCER
BBC

Champions League: 'Dogged Rangers fight way to place with big boys'

Football's capacity to punish the profligate is alive and well, as are Rangers in the Champions League. Antonio Colak - or Goalak as we may as well call him given the wonderful beginning to his life as a Rangers man - did what a battalion of PSV men singularly failed to do in an increasingly slapstick fashion, as a dramatic evening in Eindhoven wore on.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy