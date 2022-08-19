Read full article on original website
Lindsey Buckingham Announces Fall US Tour Dates
Lindsey Buckingham has announced a run of fall U.S. tour dates, scheduled to commence after his previously announced shows in Europe. The acclaimed guitarist and singer will hit the road for 17 Stateside concerts, beginning with an Oct. 26 performance in Bristol, Tenn. After largely sticking to the western part of the country during his spring tour, Buckingham will wind through the Midwest, East Coast and South during his fall trek, which wraps on Nov. 19 in Augusta, Ga. The full list of dates can be found below.
Footage of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Recording Terrifying ‘Iowa’ Screams Emerges
Slipknot lead vocalist Corey Taylor is such an accomplished singer that it's often easy to forget he can also shred his throat with terrifying metal screams. And we mean shred. That's what's so entertaining about newly shared vintage footage that shows Taylor laying down scream tracks for Slipknot's Iowa, the...
BLACKPINK share new song “Pink Venom”
BLACKPINK have shared the lead single from their upcoming album Born Pink. The track, “Pink Venom,” comes with a new music video that can be seen below. The K-pop girl group's second album is out September 16 as announced last week alongside details of a world tour. Those dates kick off in October in Seoul, SK and take the group across the United States, Europe, Asia, and Oceania before finishing in Auckland, New Zealand on June 21 of next year.
Billy Idol Announces New EP ‘The Cage,’ Shares Title Track
Billy Idol has announced the forthcoming release of his new EP, The Cage, and to celebrate, has released the record’s titular single. The new single also comes with a new accompanying music video, directed by Steven Sebring. Idol’s new EP is slated to drop later this fall on September...
Watch: The Killers Cover The Smiths With Johnny Marr
The Killers kicked off a highly anticipated North American tour this weekend alongside opener Johnny Marr with two shows in Vancouver and Seattle. After finishing his own set, Marr joined the headliners onstage both nights, for a suite of covers of The Smiths – “Stop Me If You Think You’ve Heard This One Before,” “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” and “What She Said.”
