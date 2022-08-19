ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsey Buckingham Announces Fall US Tour Dates

Lindsey Buckingham has announced a run of fall U.S. tour dates, scheduled to commence after his previously announced shows in Europe. The acclaimed guitarist and singer will hit the road for 17 Stateside concerts, beginning with an Oct. 26 performance in Bristol, Tenn. After largely sticking to the western part of the country during his spring tour, Buckingham will wind through the Midwest, East Coast and South during his fall trek, which wraps on Nov. 19 in Augusta, Ga. The full list of dates can be found below.
BLACKPINK share new song “Pink Venom”

BLACKPINK have shared the lead single from their upcoming album Born Pink. The track, “Pink Venom,” comes with a new music video that can be seen below. The K-pop girl group's second album is out September 16 as announced last week alongside details of a world tour. Those dates kick off in October in Seoul, SK and take the group across the United States, Europe, Asia, and Oceania before finishing in Auckland, New Zealand on June 21 of next year.
Watch: The Killers Cover The Smiths With Johnny Marr

The Killers kicked off a highly anticipated North American tour this weekend alongside opener Johnny Marr with two shows in Vancouver and Seattle. After finishing his own set, Marr joined the headliners onstage both nights, for a suite of covers of The Smiths – “Stop Me If You Think You’ve Heard This One Before,” “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” and “What She Said.”
