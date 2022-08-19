ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Yardbarker

Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB

On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs

Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To

Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
NFL
New York State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Quarterback Cut News

On Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback decision that had the football world scratching its collective head. No, it had nothing to do with the battle between Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett for the starting spot. Instead, Pittsburgh decided to release quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut

The San Francisco 49ers have been expected to part ways with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ever since they traded away multiple first-round picks to select Trey Lance. The Niners’ plan to trade the incredibly handsome passer has taken much longer than expected, with San Francisco expected to eventually release their former signal-caller. What could potentially be […] The post 49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Why Lamar Jackson hasn't accepted Ravens' $230M-plus offer

Lamar Jackson is staying the course when it comes to cashing in big with the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old former NFL MVP was offered an extension worth more than Kyler Murray's ($230.5 million) — a figure Jackson was allegedly adamant about surpassing — but nothing has come to fruition because the superstar quarterback wants the deal fully guaranteed, per FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Patriots Are Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade Option

The New England Patriots could be looking to move off of a former first-round pick according to Albert Breer. On Monday, the MMQB writer shared that the Pats have been engaged in trade talks for starting offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn. Penning:. New England’s really tight to the cap, and my...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Minnesota Vikings Are Cutting A Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

The Minnesota Vikings announced a significant roster cut this Monday afternoon. The NFC North franchise is released a veteran wide receiver. That receiver is 30-year-old Albert Wilson. The Vikings announced on Monday afternoon that they're cutting veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson. Wilson recently caught two touchdown passes from Kellen Mond...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Kayvon Thibodeaux’s timetable to return to Giants from knee injury, revealed

Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered an MCL injury following an aggressive hit in the New York Giants’ preseason Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The hit in question was labeled as “dirty” according to many Giants fans. However, coach Brian Daboll stated that the play was within “the rules.” Regardless, the Giants’ main focus following the incident was checking Thibodeaux’s health. NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported that Thibodeaux is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with a sprained MCL.
NFL
FanSided

Watch: Nasty brawl between Jaguars, Steelers fans got ugly really quick

A nasty brawl took place in the stands of TIAA Bank Stadium during the Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game. The start of the 2022 NFL regular season is a matter of weeks away. Before that, teams are participating in three preseason games each to get a look at which players are deserving to make the 53-player roster to start the campaign. Even though it is the preseason, you are still going to find fans fighting in the stands.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AthlonSports.com

New York Giants Rookie Reportedly Out For Season With Serious Knee Injury

The New York Giants were expecting big things out of rookie linebacker Darrian Beavers this upcoming season. Unfortunately, he's going to have to watch it from the sideline. Beavers, the rookie out of Cincinnati, has suffered a season-ending injury. Beavers tore his ACL during the Giants' preseason game on Sunday...
NFL
Yardbarker

Taylor Heinicke over Carson Wentz should seem obvious

Washington has been looking for a franchise quarterback for over a decade. Their attempts haven’t produced much. However, the Commanders believed they have found a quarterback who can lead them to a much-needed playoff victory. Carson Wentz is the offense’s leader, and yet, it seems he is still not the right quarterback for Washington. The right quarterback has been in the building for over two years, and his name is Taylor Heinicke.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Radio host: Mets 'worried' about Jacob deGrom after return from latest injury

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom missed the second half of the 2021 MLB season due to lingering elbow issues and was then sidelined throughout the opening half of the ongoing campaign because of a stress reaction in his right scapula. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner returned...
NFL
FOX Sports

Giants avoid further injury misfortune with Kayvon Thibodeaux update

This has been a decade of despair for the New York Giants, with insults constantly piled on top of injuries. But it's the injuries that have really been maddening for them. Any plans they might have had to rebuild their franchise were constantly undermined by a line of broken-down, unhealthy players.
NFL
The Spun

Report: 'Major' Cast Shakeup Coming At Fox Sports

Fox Sports is reportedly altering the casts of its biggest studio shows. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, the cable network plans on pairing Joy Taylor and Emmanuel Acho for a national afternoon show. Jason McIntyre is in line to replace Taylor as the co-host on "The Herd...

