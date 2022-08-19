Read full article on original website
Incredible run for Massapequa Coast is over with 7-1 loss
The dream season has unfortunately come an end for the Massapequa Coast as the Little League team suffered its second and final loss of the tournament, 7-1, against Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.
'Pequa Positivity:' Massapequa optimistic ahead of Sunday’s Little League World Series game
Massapequa Coast lost to Honolulu in their first Little League World Series game on Friday night, but their fans rallying behind them ahead of Sunday’s contest.
Yankees legend Mariano Rivera opens Port Jefferson Honda dealership
Yankee great Mariano Rivera cut the ribbon Saturday as the new owner of Mariano Rivera Honda in Port Jefferson.
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
New Italian restaurant, Pulcinella, opens at Wading River golf course
The dining room at Pulcinella’s on the Green in Wading River. (Credit: Tara Smith) A well-loved Italian restaurant has migrated east from Massapequa. Pulcinella Neapolitan Restaurant recently opened a second location, Pulcinella on the Green, at The Rock Golf Club in Wading River. The restaurant is the brainchild of...
'Race Track Not Street' drag racers bring top speeds to Calverton
More than 200 hot rods participated in a sanctioned racing event in Calverton on Saturday organized by Race Track Not Street.
New Levittown director of facilities announced
Craig Cammarata has been announced as the new director of facilities for the Levittown Public School District. Mr. Cammarata comes to Levittown from the East Meadow School District, where he has served as the director of facilities since 2019. Mr. Cammarata began his educational career at Lawrence School District and subsequently served in the Oceanside School District before returning to Lawrence to serve as the maintenance supervisor, and later as the supervisor of school facilities and operations and finally the director of facilities. He holds several certifications, including a school facilities management certification from Hofstra University.
Long Island Festival season is HERE
The Feast is back after a 2 year hiatus! The 49th Annual Feast of Mother Cabrini will take place at Suffolk Community College – Grant Campus from Friday through Sunday, August 26th – 28th & Thursday through Labor Day, September 2nd – 5th. This annual two weekend-long...
POB Middle School will have new principal in fall
Kerry Farrell will be taking on a new role this upcoming school year. The longtime vice principal of Plainview-Old Bethpage Middle School, will be taking over as the new principal of the school on August 1st. Farrell, a Bellmore resident, said that she has many goals and aspirations in her...
District 30 is not quite like all the rest
As the population of Long Island has grown, so has its racial diversity. Not just in neighborhoods, but also in public schools. Today, roughly half of Long Island students are white, a sharp decline from the turn of the 21st century, when white students outnumbered all other races 7-to-1. Hispanic students make up a third of classrooms today, compared to just 11 percent in 2000, while Asian students represent 10 percent — just ahead of Black students.
LI Pride flag ripped down by duo yelling 'anti-LGBTQ slurs,' Hochul directs state police to assist with probe
Two suspects ripped down an LGBTQ Pride flag from a tree at a Patchogue home in May and yelled “anti-LGBTQ slurs,” police said Friday as they released video of the duo seen riding their bikes nearby.
As Lifeguards Leave, Some Town Beaches to Close to Swimming
Huntington lifeguards have begun heading off to college, leading to limitations on what beaches will stay open for the rest of the summer. Starting Saturday, only these beaches will have lifeguard coverage:
NY begins offering tuition assistance to part-time CUNY, SUNY students
Part-time CUNY and SUNY students can now apply for state tuition assistance, a move that advocates believe could be “transformative” for low-income students eyeing college. The aid is also available to students attending private, nonprofit colleges.The $150 million initiative will expand the state’s Tuition Assistance Program, or TAP, to reach 75,000 more students who are earning between six to 11 credits per semester, state officials said. The program’s expansion was proposed by Gov....
'Slap in the face': Indigenous Long Islanders say they are being priced out of their ancestral beach
Coopers Beach, in Southampton, is the site of a debate over access and beach rights between the town and the Shinnecock Indian Nation. Citizens of the Shinnecock Indian Nation say they are being denied their rightful access to Coopers Beach, accusing the local government of gatekeeping a pristine shoreline that the coastal tribe has navigated for thousands of years. [ more › ]
Parts of Long Island experiencing severe drought
WESTBURY, N.Y. -- Parts of Long Island now join Putnam and Dutchess counties in what's considered a severe drought. Staten Island and Brooklyn qualified for that status earlier this month.There has been very little rainfall and that creates a fire danger.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, it's been so dry, Long Island officials are pleading with people to change the hours of their water use. It's not that Long Island is running out of water, but with so much demand all at once, it impacts water pressure needed for emergencies."I mowed it the other day, and it was like...
An Update From The Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District
A champagne toast took place on Aug. 11 to celebrate the completion of the new mural that now brightens up downtown Glen Cove. Over the course of a week, muralist Shei Phan painted the tower of the Brewster Street Garage. It took the 32-year-old artist just seven days to finish the project, which brings a striking blast of color to the highest point of the parking garage that can be seen from School Street.
‘Mambo Man of Valley Stream’ rouses crowd to its feet
On any given day, the grounds of Village Green Park serves as the usual go-to spot for joggers and dogwalkers. But last week, it transformed into a roaring dance floor as dozens gathered for a night of salsa. At the center of it all was Bronx Changa, an eight-person Latin...
ALERT CENTER: FDNY firefighter from Point Lookout dies in Queens accident
News 12 has learned an FDNY firefighter from Point Lookout has died in an accident in Queens. According to the FDNY, firefighter Joseph P. Mulvey, of Engine Company 325, passed away on Friday after succumbing to injuries sustained while off duty. Firefighter Mulvey served the department for 19 years. He...
Schools: What’s Happening in the Huntington District
Schools are getting ready for the new year, with sports tryouts, band camps, and orientation sessions on the immediate schedule. Here are some of the many activities in the Huntington district in the next weeks. Fall athletic tryouts get underway Monday, as does the weeklong marching band camp, both at Huntington High School. Band camp culminates in a parent show Sunday at 2 p.m. at the high school. Primary school orientations are scheduled for Thursday at Jefferson, Flower Hill, Southdown and Washington schools. Numerous documents involving school policies, immunization requirements , the 2023 themebook for the National History Day competition, expectations, school safety plan, supply lists and more are available on the website . See the school calendar for more activities. The students’ first day of school is Tuesday, Sept. 6. Board of Education members, meetings.
10 Gold Coast Mansions of Long Island
8. The Childs Frick Estate (Clayton) The Nassau County Museum of Art, one of the nation’s largest suburban art museums, is situated inside the former Gold Coast Childs Frick Estate. The land on which the museum grounds currently sit was previously a part of poet William Cullen Bryant’s retreat from his life in the city. In the 1890s the land — save seven acres — was sold by his family to former Congressman Lloyd Bryce. He constructed a Georgian Revival mansion, perched on the high ground of the estate and overlooking Hempstead Harbor. In 1919, the estate was bought by Henry Clay Frick, the co-founder of U.S Steel, as a wedding gift for his son, Childs. The architect Sir Charles Carrick Allorn was employed to redesign the facade and interior.
