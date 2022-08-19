Ether (ETH) proponents would like all price indicators to flash bullish signals as Ethereum's long-pending upgrade, dubbed "the Merge," nears. The futures market, however, has slipped into backwardation, an abnormal condition in which futures trade below spot prices, indicating expectations the cryptocurrency will weaken in coming months. At press time, one-month ether futures listed on major exchanges traded at an annualized discount of 8% to 10% while the three-month futures traded at a discount of around 5%, according to data tracked by analytics firm Skew.

