CoinDesk
Is Ethereum's Merge Priced-In?
Katie Talati, the director of research at investment firm Arca, thinks traditional finance institutions are at risk of missing out on a once-in-a-decade trade. Right now, she said, ether (ETH) is woefully underpriced and there’s a catalyst around the corner. Next month, Ethereum will have billions of dollars worth...
CoinDesk
Crypto Prices Are Fanned by Flawed Economics and Conspiracy Theories; CBDCs Are Immune: Bank of Finland Governor
The volatile prices of private cryptocurrencies are "fanned by popular misunderstanding of monetary economics and even conspiracy theories," while central bank money in digital form can be trusted implicitly, the governor of Finland's central bank says. "Some have joked that a central bank digital currency is 'a solution looking for...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin's Weekly Chart Shows Bear Market Likely to Worsen, or Does It?
There may be more pain ahead for bitcoin (BTC). That is the message from a weekly chart momentum indicator, which is about to flash the first bearish signal in over three years. Bitcoin's 50-week simple moving average (SMA) is trending south and looks set to drop below the 100-week SMA...
CoinDesk
No Safety Net From Crypto Collapses, German Regulator Warns
Investing in cryptocurrencies could mean you lose all your money because there's no state-sponsored protection, Germany's financial regulator BaFin said Monday, in a toughening of previous warnings to retail investors. In Germany, whether you get your money back from failed crypto projects depends on the details of insolvency law and...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Rises Slightly Along With Stocks
Bitcoin and other crypto assets rose along with U.S. stocks, which broke a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, as investors' appetite for riskier assets returned. “Bitcoin is benefitting from a slight risk-on session on Wall Street as stocks try to end a three-day slide,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Introduces Liquid Staking Token Before Ethereum Merge
Coinbase (COIN) will introduce its own liquid staking token called, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH), ahead of the Ethereum blockchain’s Merge in September, the crypto exchange said in a tweet Wednesday. The token will be Ethereum-based and after the Merge, can be used to stake ether (ETH), the native...
CoinDesk
Anomalous Ether Futures Pricing Condition Is Likely to Revert After the Merge
Ether (ETH) proponents would like all price indicators to flash bullish signals as Ethereum's long-pending upgrade, dubbed "the Merge," nears. The futures market, however, has slipped into backwardation, an abnormal condition in which futures trade below spot prices, indicating expectations the cryptocurrency will weaken in coming months. At press time, one-month ether futures listed on major exchanges traded at an annualized discount of 8% to 10% while the three-month futures traded at a discount of around 5%, according to data tracked by analytics firm Skew.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Argo Cuts Year-End Hashrate View Citing Delayed Intel Mining Rigs
Publicly traded bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain (ARBK) lowered its year-end 2022 hashrate, or mining power capacity, guidance to 3.2 exahash per second (EH/s), down 42% from previous guidance of 5.5 EH/s. “The revision to our hashrate guidance reflects our current expectations for delivery and deployment of the custom machines we...
CoinDesk
South Korea Plans to Tax Crypto Airdrop Recipients: Report
In South Korea, recipients of crypto airdrops could be slapped with a tax of up to 50%, a government official said, according to Digital Times. Airdrops, or blockchain based token giveaways, are one of the ways crypto companies market their initiatives. South Korea said last year it will start taxing...
CoinDesk
Crypto Funds See Minor Outflows Amid Trading Volume Dip: CoinShares
Crypto funds saw minor outflows totaling $9 million in the seven days up to Aug. 19, as trading volume dropped to $1 billion, the second lowest this year, according to a CoinShares report. Bitcoin (BTC) investment products saw a third straight week of outflows totaling $15 million. The largest cryptocurrency...
CoinDesk
Popular Uniswap Frontend Blocks Over 250 Crypto Addresses Related to DeFi Crimes
Decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap has blocked 253 crypto addresses that were apparently linked to sanctioned privacy tool Tornado Cash or to stolen funds, according to GitHub data cited by Yearn Finance developer “Banteg." These addresses were either sanctioned by the U.S. government or had directly received hacked or stolen...
CoinDesk
Exchange Giant CME’s Bitcoin Futures Just Hit a Huge Discount to Spot Prices
Bitcoin (BTC) futures at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, one of the world’s biggest derivatives markets, just traded at the largest discount to spot prices in at least 2 1/2 years after a big market plunge and right before August contracts expire. Arcane Research keeps tabs on the average difference...
CoinDesk
FTX Could Buy BlockFi for Only $15M – or a Lot More If Crypto Lender Hits Big Goals
As cryptocurrency lenders crumbled earlier this year, billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried swooped in several times as a backstop. His actions prodded creative headline writers to evoke the market panic of 1907 and argue the co-founder of the FTX exchange and trading giant Alameda is a modern day J.P. Morgan – a financier with deep enough pockets to save the industry.
CoinDesk
Inside the $3B DeFi Exploit of Acala's Crypto Platform
When the decentralized-finance platform Acala was attacked on Saturday, allowing the perpetrators to mint what was technically $3 billion worth of its aUSD stablecoins, a natural question to ask was: Didn’t Acala audit their code?. Yes, the Polkadot-based protocol certainly did. But the exploit involved a misconfiguration in one...
CoinDesk
FTX Posted $1 Billion in Revenue Last Year Amid Crypto Rally: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX posted $1.02 billion in revenue last year, jumping 1,000% from $89 million in the prior year, CNBC reported, citing internal documents it had viewed. FTX also posted net income of $388 million in 2021, up from just $17 million in 2022, the documents showed.
CoinDesk
Also-Ran EOS Token Now Hottest Cryptocurrency After Switch to Antelope
The digital token EOS, mostly a disappointment since its $4 billion initial coin offering in 2018 (EOS is down 37% since then), is getting a fresh jolt thanks to a technological shift announced last week. The EOS price is up 28% over the past week, the biggest gainer among 49...
CoinDesk
Seven S. Korean Brokerages Plan to Start Crypto Exchanges Next Year: Report
Seven large traditional brokerages in South Korea have started laying the groundwork for their own crypto exchanges in the first half of next year, local newspaper NewsPim reported on Monday. The firms have applied for preliminary approval and establishment of corporations to run virtual asset exchanges, the report said. Mirae...
