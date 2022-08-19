Read full article on original website
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seattle, WA
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca CSeattle, WA
CRIME WATCH: Stolen F-150 seen on ticket cams; car break-in on video
STOLEN PICKUP SEEN ON TICKET CAMS: This vehicle was stolen in Burien but its owners live in West Seattle and it’s turned up on two ticket cameras, including the low bridge, so it might be here somewhere. From Jill:. We had our Ford F250 stolen from Maaco, where we...
Armed robbery in Everett leads to pursuit and crash
Suspect in gruesome double-murder of beloved couple in Kitsap County arrested in Tacoma
Residents react to scheduled West Seattle Bridge reopening
SEATTLE — Some residents of West Seattle are hopeful regarding the scheduled reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, while others are skeptical. Sarah and David Hecht moved to West Seattle during the pandemic with their rescue pup Big Mama. Their weekends are spent exploring with their 4-month-old daughter, Madelyn. They stay close by.
WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Postal pothole patched
When we saw yellow tape up by the Westwood Village drive-up/ride-up mailbox, we feared the worst, given its history. But instead … turns out there’s an asphalt patch in front of it. Will this resolve the infamous pothole problem that came up in comment discussion every time the mailbox made news for other reasons? Let us know next time you use it.
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Yes, buses will return to the high bridge
As we continue counting down to the expected reopening of the West Seattle Bridge on Sunday, September 18th – now less than four weeks away – we’re checking on various questions readers have asked. This one’s been answered before but people are still asking, so we re-checked with Metro: Yes, the buses that formerly used the high bridge will be back on it once it re-opens; Metro’s fall “service change” is happening on Saturday, September 17th, the day before the scheduled reopening, so they’ll be issuing new timetables anyway. Per Metro spokesperson Elaine Porterfield, “Metro will return routes 21, 21X, 50, 55, 56, 57, 120, 125, and C Line to the High Bridge immediately upon reopening. Our fall service change reflects this pathway change. Routes 118 and 119 that previously traveled on the High Bridge will remain intra-Vashon Island routes.” (As for the bridge itself, if you missed our Saturday coverage, crews brought down the first of the work platforms; the rest are scheduled for removal next weekend.)
Tacoma Man Drove Over Homeless Woman in Tent, Trapped Her Under Van, Charges Say
A 28-year-old man accused of deliberately driving a van into a couple's tent at a Tacoma homeless encampment last month and seriously injuring a woman was arrested Thursday, according to court documents. The victim's boyfriend had been searching for her assailant since the day she was struck and trapped under...
FOLLOWUP: Murder charge filed in longtime West Seattleite’s ‘road rage’ shooting death near Costco
Last month we reported on the search for witnesses to a shooting near Costco that police originally described as “road rage.” It happened on 4th Avenue South on July 21st, and the victim was a 68-year-old longtime West Seattleite named Bob Jensen. Today, after a tip, we’ve just confirmed via court documents that the man who admitted to shooting Mr. Jensen is in jail, charged Friday with second-degree murder. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office summarizes the shooting as:
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Eazy Duz It’s custom cars on display along Alki
A block of gleaming custom cars drew attention along Alki Avenue this afternoon/evening. Thanks to Rachel for the tip; we checked out the cars while covering the Alki Beach Sunset Run. This was part of Eazy Duz It Car Club‘s summer barbecue; while club members and their families gathered in the picnic area along the promenade, their cars attracted appreciative attention:
Outdoor and indoor options for your late-summer West Seattle Monday
(Today’s sunrise, photographed by Linda McKelvey) From today’s listings on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP: Today’s Block Drop spot to pick up and return equipment for a DIY community cleanup is Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki), until 6 pm. WADING POOL: Only one...
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 16 notes!
(Lavender stalk = zipline, suggests photographer Rosalie Miller) Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening on your Saturday:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has announced for all day today:. -We’ll be working in south Delridge at 16th Ave SW and SW Cambridge St...
HOV lane violations seeing sharp rise in Washington state, says WSP
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers have seen a significant increase in drivers illegally using high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes just this past week, as they caught 170 HOV violators in just a 2.5-hour span in King County. "By the time that HOV violators sees us there's a...
Protester hit by car at Hilltop rally; Tacoma police response being questioned
TACOMA, Wash. — A rally in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood took a scary turn when a protester was hit by a driver. Now organizers are accusing Tacoma police of not properly responding to the situation. The gathering aimed to highlight the gentrification happening in the neighborhood and also focused...
Seattle Fire responds to hit-and-run boat collision on Lake Washington
‘Armed and dangerous’ Washington man wanted in ‘gruesome’ double homicide of couple in their home: deputies
5 injured in hit-and-run boat collision on Lake Washington
Armed robbers targeting ATMs in Bonney Lake
Armed robberies targeting ATMs have been happening more frequently in the Tacoma area. The Tacoma Police Department is working on figuring out of these similar robberies are related in any way.
Olalla double homicide suspect taken into custody in Tacoma
Man shot after domestic violence incident in Tacoma home
A man was shot in a Tacoma home on Saturday after a domestic violence incident, according to the Tacoma Police Department. Just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South Cushman Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man...
Armed robberies of ATM users in King, Pierce counties likely related, officials say
TACOMA, Wash. — Law enforcement authorities in King and Pierce counties are investigating a crime spree in which armed robbers are targeting customers using outside bank ATMs. Investigators said ATM users have been robbed at several banking establishments in Bonney Lake, Parkland, Federal Way, Kent and possibly Seattle. Renton...
