Seattle, WA

CRIME WATCH: Stolen F-150 seen on ticket cams; car break-in on video

STOLEN PICKUP SEEN ON TICKET CAMS: This vehicle was stolen in Burien but its owners live in West Seattle and it’s turned up on two ticket cameras, including the low bridge, so it might be here somewhere. From Jill:. We had our Ford F250 stolen from Maaco, where we...
Armed robbery in Everett leads to pursuit and crash

A suspected armed robbery in Everett led to a pursuit and crash in north Seattle on Monday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11:30 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery with a weapon in the 800 block of 128th Street Southwest.
Residents react to scheduled West Seattle Bridge reopening

SEATTLE — Some residents of West Seattle are hopeful regarding the scheduled reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, while others are skeptical. Sarah and David Hecht moved to West Seattle during the pandemic with their rescue pup Big Mama. Their weekends are spent exploring with their 4-month-old daughter, Madelyn. They stay close by.
WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Postal pothole patched

When we saw yellow tape up by the Westwood Village drive-up/ride-up mailbox, we feared the worst, given its history. But instead … turns out there’s an asphalt patch in front of it. Will this resolve the infamous pothole problem that came up in comment discussion every time the mailbox made news for other reasons? Let us know next time you use it.
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Yes, buses will return to the high bridge

As we continue counting down to the expected reopening of the West Seattle Bridge on Sunday, September 18th – now less than four weeks away – we’re checking on various questions readers have asked. This one’s been answered before but people are still asking, so we re-checked with Metro: Yes, the buses that formerly used the high bridge will be back on it once it re-opens; Metro’s fall “service change” is happening on Saturday, September 17th, the day before the scheduled reopening, so they’ll be issuing new timetables anyway. Per Metro spokesperson Elaine Porterfield, “Metro will return routes 21, 21X, 50, 55, 56, 57, 120, 125, and C Line to the High Bridge immediately upon reopening. Our fall service change reflects this pathway change. Routes 118 and 119 that previously traveled on the High Bridge will remain intra-Vashon Island routes.” (As for the bridge itself, if you missed our Saturday coverage, crews brought down the first of the work platforms; the rest are scheduled for removal next weekend.)
FOLLOWUP: Murder charge filed in longtime West Seattleite’s ‘road rage’ shooting death near Costco

Last month we reported on the search for witnesses to a shooting near Costco that police originally described as “road rage.” It happened on 4th Avenue South on July 21st, and the victim was a 68-year-old longtime West Seattleite named Bob Jensen. Today, after a tip, we’ve just confirmed via court documents that the man who admitted to shooting Mr. Jensen is in jail, charged Friday with second-degree murder. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office summarizes the shooting as:
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Eazy Duz It’s custom cars on display along Alki

A block of gleaming custom cars drew attention along Alki Avenue this afternoon/evening. Thanks to Rachel for the tip; we checked out the cars while covering the Alki Beach Sunset Run. This was part of Eazy Duz It Car Club‘s summer barbecue; while club members and their families gathered in the picnic area along the promenade, their cars attracted appreciative attention:
Outdoor and indoor options for your late-summer West Seattle Monday

(Today’s sunrise, photographed by Linda McKelvey) From today’s listings on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP: Today’s Block Drop spot to pick up and return equipment for a DIY community cleanup is Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki), until 6 pm. WADING POOL: Only one...
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 16 notes!

(Lavender stalk = zipline, suggests photographer Rosalie Miller) Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening on your Saturday:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has announced for all day today:. -We’ll be working in south Delridge at 16th Ave SW and SW Cambridge St...
‘Armed and dangerous’ Washington man wanted in ‘gruesome’ double homicide of couple in their home: deputies

A Washington man suspected in the brutal murders of a couple inside their home on Thursday is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Shaun D. Rose, 40, is believed to be hiding in the Pierce County and Tacoma area following the murders of Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, at their home in the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.
Armed robbers targeting ATMs in Bonney Lake

Armed robberies targeting ATMs have been happening more frequently in the Tacoma area. The Tacoma Police Department is working on figuring out of these similar robberies are related in any way.
Olalla double homicide suspect taken into custody in Tacoma

OLALLA, Wash. — A 40-year-old man suspected of killing an Olalla couple on their property last week was taken into custody in Tacoma Sunday night. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) issued an arrest warrant for Shaun Rose in connection to the double homicide on Saturday. The sheriff’s...
