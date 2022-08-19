ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Tips

Ikhtiraaq can bring up his hat-trick and complete a Sandown double for Sir Michael Stoute in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Mile Handicap. The three-year-old won once in three starts as a juvenile for Owen Burrows and was then sold for 220,000 guineas in the autumn as part of the Shadwell down-sizing, but Stoute and owner Robert Ng had clearly spotted his potential.
Ramla Ali wins historic bout in first round

Ramla Ali won the first international women's bout in Saudi Arabia stopping Crystal Garcia Nova in the first round. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
Premier League

Manchester United vs Liverpool. Premier League. J Sancho (16'16th minute) M Rashford (53'53rd minute)
Highlights: Usyk wins dramatic rematch with Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk used his classy skills to win a split decision after an enthralling rematch with Anthony Joshua. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
Tuesday Tips

Sheila Nash can earn supporters plenty of cash when she bids for a hat-trick in Worcester's Cazoo Mares' Handicap Hurdle. A winner over course and distance the last twice, she won with any amount in hand when cruising to a five-length success here last week. She is quickly turned out under a 7lb penalty as she attempts to bring up a rapid three-timer, but a speedy return and that extra weight to carry may not be too much of a burden for Harry Whittington's thriving seven-year-old.
The Hundred: Bryony Smith and Nat Sciver lead Trent Rockets to crucial win

Trent Rockets finally found some form with the bat to keep themselves alive in The Hundred by recording an 18-run win against London Spirit. Trent Rockets 142-3 off 100 balls:Smith (63 off 43 balls), Villani (24 off 20 balls), Sciver (44 off 35 balls); Kerr (23-2 from 20 balls) London...
