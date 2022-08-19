Read full article on original website
SkySports
Sunday Tips
Ikhtiraaq can bring up his hat-trick and complete a Sandown double for Sir Michael Stoute in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Mile Handicap. The three-year-old won once in three starts as a juvenile for Owen Burrows and was then sold for 220,000 guineas in the autumn as part of the Shadwell down-sizing, but Stoute and owner Robert Ng had clearly spotted his potential.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brighton, Chepstow and Southwell headline jam-packed Monday of action
Brighton, Chepstow and Southwell all feature on a busy Monday of action on Sky Sports Racing, with Tony Carroll looking set for a good afternoon by the seaside. Brighton 3:20 - Course specialist Temur Khan goes again for Carroll. The Derek (Delboy) Hart Sidmouth Curry Club Handicap (3:20) has a...
SkySports
Sky Bet Ebor: Frankie Dettori back to his best as Trawlerman bags York thriller for John and Thady Gosden
Trawlerman landed the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap in a thrilling finish, thanks to another Frankie Dettori masterclass. The John and Thady Gosden-trained four-year-old had a horror draw in stall 20, yet the Italian had the confidence to stay wide, all on his own, until they turned into the straight. Evoking...
SkySports
Darley Prix Morny: Blackbeard and Ryan Moore too strong for Frankie Dettori and Persian Force at Deauville
Aidan O'Brien's Blackbeard got the better of Persian Force to win an all British and Irish-trained running of the Darley Prix Morny at Deauville. The No Nay Never colt was the Ballydoyle number one following his victory in the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly last month and added another big prize to his ever-growing CV.
SkySports
James Doyle: Classic-winning rider out until next month with hand injury after Salisbury unseat
Classic-winning rider James Doyle hopes to be back in action next month after injuring his left hand at Salisbury on Friday evening. The 34-year-old rider, who is retained by Godolphin, was unseated when Fox Vardy lost his action in the mile-and-three-quarter handicap. Pat Dobbs deputised as Doyle missed the winning...
SkySports
Nelly Korda wins individual Aramco Team Series title; sister Jessica Korda denied double after being overtaken in third round
World No 3 Nelly Korda fired an excellent final round of 67 (-5) to win the Individual title at the Aramco Team Series - Sotogrande by three shots. The major champion began the day seven shots behind the overnight leader, her sister Jessica Korda, and dropped a shot on the second hole.
GOLF・
SkySports
Ramla Ali wins historic bout in first round
Ramla Ali won the first international women's bout in Saudi Arabia stopping Crystal Garcia Nova in the first round. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
SkySports
Premier League
Manchester United vs Liverpool. Premier League. J Sancho (16'16th minute) M Rashford (53'53rd minute)
SkySports
Futurity Stakes: Aesop's Fables stars at the Curragh as Aidan O'Brien secures remarkable four-timer
Aesop's Fables is as low as 10/1 for next year's 2000 Guineas having won the Galileo Irish EBF Futurity Stakes at the Curragh in authoritative fashion as Aidan O’Brien completed a four-timer. The Ballydoyle maestro ran two in the Group Two event over seven furlongs and it surprised some...
SkySports
Highlights: Usyk wins dramatic rematch with Joshua
Oleksandr Usyk used his classy skills to win a split decision after an enthralling rematch with Anthony Joshua. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
SkySports
Usyk v AJ 2 undercard LIVE! Watch British rising star Ben Whittaker in his second professional fight
British boxing's rising star Ben Whittaker continues his ascent on Saturday night as he faces Petar Nosic on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia. The Olympic silver medallist starred on his professional debut in Bournemouth with an emphatic second-round knockout win over Greg O'Neill.
SkySports
Highlights: Hrgovic edges Zhang in thrilling heavyweight clash
Filip Hrgovic claimed a victory over Zhilei Zhang in a thrilling IBF world heavyweight title eliminator. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
SkySports
Zak Crawley: Should England opener keep his spot for second Test against South Africa despite wretched run of form?
"We don't necessarily look for consistency with Zak. It's about match-winning performances and being able to do special things." This backing from England assistant coach Paul Collingwood couldn't really have been stronger after Zak Crawley's first-innings nine at Lord's, his sixth single-figure score in Test matches this summer. But is...
SkySports
Bristol City 2-0 Cardiff: Tommy Conway and Rob Atkinson score as Robins win Severnside derby
Goals from Tommy Conway and Rob Atkinson gave Bristol City the Severnside derby bragging rights with a 2-0 Championship win over Cardiff at Ashton Gate. The home side took a 41st-minute lead when Nahki Wells crossed from the left and Conway got in front of his marker to net his fourth goal of the season with a glancing header.
SkySports
Tuesday Tips
Sheila Nash can earn supporters plenty of cash when she bids for a hat-trick in Worcester's Cazoo Mares' Handicap Hurdle. A winner over course and distance the last twice, she won with any amount in hand when cruising to a five-length success here last week. She is quickly turned out under a 7lb penalty as she attempts to bring up a rapid three-timer, but a speedy return and that extra weight to carry may not be too much of a burden for Harry Whittington's thriving seven-year-old.
SkySports
Belgian Grand Prix: Formula 1 drivers call for race to remain on calendar amid 2023 uncertainty
Spa has been a much-loved F1 track by drivers and fans for more than 70 years - off the calendar in just six seasons since the championship's inception in 1950 - but is in danger of falling off the 2023 schedule. F1 is braced to welcome new races next year...
SkySports
Breeders' Cup: Mishriff team tempted by international options after Juddmonte second
Mishriff could end his illustrious career at the Breeders' Cup with a trip to Keeneland, along with the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes, among the options being mulled over by connections in their eagerness to avoid Baaeed in the latter part of the season. John and Thady Gosden's charge was...
SkySports
Jos Buttler: Manchester Originals captain out of The Hundred due to calf injury
Manchester Originals captain Jos Buttler will take no further part in The Hundred due to the calf injury he picked up last Thursday against Southern Brave. Laurie Evans will now captain the side for the remainder of the competition; they return to action against Birmingham Phoenix on Sunday. Andre Russell...
SkySports
Burnley 3-3 Blackpool: Tangerines launch comeback to earn draw in fierce encounter at Turf Moor
Blackpool staged a spirited second-half comeback to secure a 3-3 draw at Burnley after falling 3-1 behind at Turf Moor where both teams finished the game with 10 men. Sonny Carey and Ian Maatsen were both red-carded by referee Keith Stroud in the 85th minute as a thrilling Lancashire derby boiled over.
SkySports
The Hundred: Bryony Smith and Nat Sciver lead Trent Rockets to crucial win
Trent Rockets finally found some form with the bat to keep themselves alive in The Hundred by recording an 18-run win against London Spirit. Trent Rockets 142-3 off 100 balls:Smith (63 off 43 balls), Villani (24 off 20 balls), Sciver (44 off 35 balls); Kerr (23-2 from 20 balls) London...
