MLB
Andy Pettitte's son gets first pro win in combined no-no
Jared Pettitte was just finishing up his post-outing routine when Florida Complex League Marlins manager Luis Dorante Sr. told him the news: Pettitte and three other pitchers had combined on a seven-inning no-hitter of the Astros Blue team in a 4-0 victory on Saturday. Pettitte, who was making a rehab...
MLB
Longo gives Giants a much-needed spark
DENVER -- The Giants were in need of a jolt to wake up their sluggish offense and keep their latest downturn from spiraling even further. They found one in Evan Longoria. Longoria crushed his first grand slam in nine years and added a few defensive gems at third...
MLB
Twins turn their second triple play of the season
MINNEAPOLIS -- Considering they’re called the Minnesota Twins, it’s no surprise that good things come in pairs for this team -- including, evidently, triple plays. On Monday, the Twins turned three for the second time this season to escape a fourth-inning jam against the Rangers. First baseman Jose Miranda and shortstop Carlos Correa combined for a 3-6 triple play on a line drive off the bat of Nathaniel Lowe for the 17th triple play in Twins history, the club’s most significant highlight in a 2-1 loss to Texas at Target Field.
MLB
After sweeping Subway Series at Citi, Mets look to do same in Bronx
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Mets are nearing the end of a stretch in which they will have played 13 games in 12 days all against teams currently in postseason position -- but not before they head to the Bronx to wrap up their season series with the Yankees.
MLB
Buxton (hip), Twins awaiting MRI results; IL stint on the table
MINNEAPOLIS -- Things went from bad to worse on Monday. The Twins had another chance to get their bats back on track, facing a winless rookie pitcher with a 5.02 ERA. They did not, as they were again held nearly silent in a 2-1 loss, dropping three of four to a non-contending Texas team as they went 2-for-26 with runners in scoring position and only mustered six runs in the series, their lowest total in a four-game set since 2016.
MLB
Phils put Mets in rearview, get 'right back on track' behind Thor
PHILADELPHIA -- The Mets are gone. Everything felt right again for the Phillies on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park. They beat Cincinnati in the series opener, 4-1, to move into a tie with the Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot. Noah Syndergaard pitched seven innings in his second consecutive start, which the bullpen needed because it had been pushed to its limit over the weekend against New York. Philadelphia got big hits from the middle of the lineup, which might get Bryce Harper back as early as next Monday in Arizona.
MLB
Judge hits 47th as Yankees get to Scherzer
From his early-game vantage point in Yankee Stadium’s left field, Andrew Benintendi surveyed the scene of his first career Subway Series game, deciding that the raucous atmosphere rivaled a postseason contest. With Max Scherzer on the other side, the pitching matchup indeed carried autumnal energy. Though it had appeared...
MLB
'It's an honor to be his teammate': Ageless Pujols on incredible tear
CHICAGO -- As dialed in as he has been at almost any point throughout his historically dominant career, Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols used a moment from Monday’s second inning, made a slight tweak to it and ultimately turned it into the 693rd regular-season home run of his career. Yep,...
MLB
Cessa hoping to prove himself in future starts
PHILADELPHIA -- Monday's series opener vs. the Phillies wasn't meant to be a bullpen day for the Reds' pitching staff, per se. Yes, Luis Cessa has been a reliever most of his career and for all of this season -- except for one game when he was used as an opener. But amid roster moves over the weekend, Cessa was inserted into the rotation, and manager David Bell hoped the right-hander could have some quick innings and potentially stretch himself a little against Philadelphia.
MLB
Greene '100 percent' optimistic he'll return to finish season
PHILADELPHIA -- On the heels of his bullpen session in Pittsburgh on Sunday, starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Reds were optimistic that he will be able to return and finish his rookie season. “How I feel now: 100 percent,” Greene said on Monday at Citizens Bank Park. “Oh...
MLB
Cubs excited about mix of vets, homegrown arms in rotation
CHICAGO -- Inside Wrigley Field's interview room Monday afternoon, Cubs manager David Ross revealed that pitching prospect Javier Assad would be coming up from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday and making his Major League debut against the Cardinals. A few minutes later, veteran pitcher Kyle Hendricks took a seat in the...
MLB
Waters nearly misses MLB debut, then brings in winning run
KANSAS CITY -- On Monday morning, Drew Waters was sitting in his hotel bed in downtown Kansas City, scrolling through Instagram. He had just ordered Chick-fil-A through DoorDash and was waiting for it to show up when he got a text from Jeff Davenport, the Royals’ vice president of Major League operations.
MLB
These Deadline moves have ignited the Cards
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Sitting halfway up the lower bowl and directly behind home plate at lovely Hammons Field so he could closely watch Jack Flaherty’s rehab assignment Sunday, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak fielded requests from several fans who came up and asked for autographs and photos.
MLB
Hockey mindset helping Crew prospect grind closer to MLB
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy’s Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Triple-A hitting coach Al LeBoeuf is a baseball lifer, but what he loves most about the Brewers’ hottest-hitting prospect is that Sal Frelick is a hockey player at heart.
MLB
Updated farm system rankings for 2022
Adley Rutschman was one of the main reasons why the Orioles topped MLB Pipeline's farm system rankings at midseason in 2021 and again entering this season. Baseball's best catching prospect in years, he has made a case for being the game's best catcher since arriving in Baltimore in late May and surprisingly spurred his club into Wild Card contention.
MLB
K of Pujols just one of Cubs rookie Assad's thrills
CHICAGO -- Cubs rookie Javier Assad smiled when Albert Pujols' name came up in his first career press conference at Wrigley Field. Pujols is on a path to baseball's Hall of Fame, but Assad can now remember the slugger as the first player he struck out in the Major Leagues.
MLB
Buxton's return uncertain, but Twins hope 'major injury' avoided
HOUSTON -- Byron Buxton has played through several injuries this season, but after exiting Monday’s series finale against the Rangers, the Twins placed the All-Star center fielder on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a low grade right hip strain. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said the news was...
MLB
In return to Houston, Correa remembers 'all the great moments'
HOUSTON -- Carlos Correa was introduced before the crowd at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, getting the kind of roaring standing ovation you’d expect from a local hero. Correa, as usual, soaked up the moment, flashed his bright smile and joined with the fans in reliving some of his greatest memories of playing with the Astros being shown during a video tribute on the big screen.
MLB
Homers back Ray's no-hit bid as Mariners answer 'Costco' challenge
SEATTLE -- Even if the Mariners are allowing themselves to envision the postseason, Scott Servais tersely shot down the notion that the unspoken yet added pressure of a 21-year drought has crept into the Mariners’ clubhouse. Speaking ahead of a six-game homestand after a not-so-great road trip, Servais was...
MLB
Easy outs at bottom of the order? Not in this Braves lineup
PITTSBURGH -- Facing Ronald Acuña Jr., Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley to begin a game can be intimidating for any pitcher. But the numbers show it’s quite dangerous to also face anybody the Braves have placed in the final three spots of their lineup this year. Max Fried...
