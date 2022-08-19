My two dogs LOVE hanging their head out the window, and sometimes they find their way onto my lap when driving. Looks like we won't be doing that anymore. What dog doesn't like sitting on its owner's lap while driving with its head out the window? However, if you do this you might want to rethink that next time you bring your pup in your car. Illinois Bill HB1581 states:

