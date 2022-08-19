ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

These 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters Have Stood the Test of Time

Technology may have pushed some of these outdoor cinemas to the brink, but the passion of movie fans has proven greater in some parts of Missouri as I've learned of two more drive-in theaters that have stood the test of time. Over the weekend, I shared 2 Missouri drive-in movie...
Is It Legal in Illinois To Drive With a Dog on Your Lap?

My two dogs LOVE hanging their head out the window, and sometimes they find their way onto my lap when driving. Looks like we won't be doing that anymore. What dog doesn't like sitting on its owner's lap while driving with its head out the window? However, if you do this you might want to rethink that next time you bring your pup in your car. Illinois Bill HB1581 states:
A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri

There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
Nevermind Fisherman Did NOT Break Missouri Fish Record

What Rich Porter thought was a catch of a lifetime turned about to be just a normal day of fishing. Last week I wrote about a story of Rich Porert who was announced as a Missouri recorded breaker for catching a 14-pound shortnose gar fish. After the first test results came back it was determined that the fish was purebred and not a hybrid. Well, the second round of testing was done and the results of that test determined that the fish WAS IN FACT a hybrid and not a purebred shortnose gar.
MISSOURI STATE
This Illinois State Park Named a Best Place to View Fall Colors

Hard to believe we're not that far away from the season when the colors will start to change signaling the arrival of Fall. If you're a fan of watching leaves performing this annual ritual, you need to drive down the Mississippi River a ways to an Illinois state park that was named one of the best places in America to see the changing of the seasons.
Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky

Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
MISSOURI STATE
Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois

I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
