Why Illinois Residents Get More from the $92 Million TikTok Suit
There are some things you need to know if you have shared videos on TikTok. One of those involves how Illinois residents are going to get more money than anyone else from a $92 million dollar TikTok lawsuit settlement. As NBC Chicago reported, anyone that shared videos on TikTok prior...
Rockford’s Apparently One Of The Best Places To Stay Entertained In Illinois
It's definitely hard to wrap my brain around how Rockford has been making so many different lists that shed a POSITIVE light on the city. I realized after doing a lot of research about Illinois, it surprisingly has a lot of history behind it. There seems to be so much to explore, too, like hiking trails, state parks, and even hidden waterfalls!
You Feeling Okay? Life Expectancy In Illinois Drops By 2 Years
According to a new report from the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), across the United States, life expectancy dropped to 77 years in 2020, down from 78.8 in 2019. Not one state saw an increase in life expectancy in 2020. Some states, Illinois being one of them, saw an...
These 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters Have Stood the Test of Time
Technology may have pushed some of these outdoor cinemas to the brink, but the passion of movie fans has proven greater in some parts of Missouri as I've learned of two more drive-in theaters that have stood the test of time. Over the weekend, I shared 2 Missouri drive-in movie...
See Inside One of the Oldest Restaurants You’ll Find in Illinois
It first opened in 1898. I believe it was the first restaurant in Illinois to be given a liquor license. Now, you can see inside what was one of the first eateries in Illinois that is still going strong today on the Loop in Chicago. Have you ever eaten at...
Is It Legal in Illinois To Drive With a Dog on Your Lap?
My two dogs LOVE hanging their head out the window, and sometimes they find their way onto my lap when driving. Looks like we won't be doing that anymore. What dog doesn't like sitting on its owner's lap while driving with its head out the window? However, if you do this you might want to rethink that next time you bring your pup in your car. Illinois Bill HB1581 states:
A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri
There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US
A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
Watch Rednecks Rid Illinois Rivers of Invasive Evil Flying Carp
You need a job done? Let me and my redneck friends do it. Don't believe me? Watch what my people did recently when they were made aware there were invasive and evil carp in an Illinois river. They got it done big time and they did it for a good cause, too.
10 Rare & Sometimes Strange Missouri Collectibles I Found on Ebay
I don't recommend you do what I just did. I just completed an adventure where I've searched out some rare and often strange Missouri collectibles on Ebay and I have the pictures to prove it. First, let me be clear that I have no interest or connection to any of...
Nevermind Fisherman Did NOT Break Missouri Fish Record
What Rich Porter thought was a catch of a lifetime turned about to be just a normal day of fishing. Last week I wrote about a story of Rich Porert who was announced as a Missouri recorded breaker for catching a 14-pound shortnose gar fish. After the first test results came back it was determined that the fish was purebred and not a hybrid. Well, the second round of testing was done and the results of that test determined that the fish WAS IN FACT a hybrid and not a purebred shortnose gar.
Vintage Retro Video Shows Illinois Electric Railroad 70 Years Ago
There was an era when Illinois had a method of transportation unlike any before or after it. It was the electric railroad and there's a vintage video showing what this railroad was like in action. It was known as the Illinois Terminal Railroad. Wikipedia shows this unique transportation network was...
One Missouri School is Bringing Back “Corporal Punishment”
I admit that I grew up in a different era, but I remember when corporal punishment was a regular possibility if I behaved badly enough. One Missouri school is bringing that back and it has the public wildly divided over whether that's a good idea or not. This is likely...
Feds Investigating a Mystery Illness Killing Midwestern Dogs
The only thing scarier for pet owners than a virus that kills their animals is one of unknown origin and cause. That's the reality now as federal investigators are trying to figure out what's killing dogs in the northern parts of the Midwest. The Detroit Free Press is reporting that...
This Illinois City is Testing $500-a-Month Guaranteed Income Plan
Guaranteed income has been a controversial issue that has been discussed in many parts of America over the past couple years. One Illinois city is taking that concept and implementing a plan that would provide $500-a-month for residents. Their test for this plan has just begun. I saw this plan...
This Illinois State Park Named a Best Place to View Fall Colors
Hard to believe we're not that far away from the season when the colors will start to change signaling the arrival of Fall. If you're a fan of watching leaves performing this annual ritual, you need to drive down the Mississippi River a ways to an Illinois state park that was named one of the best places in America to see the changing of the seasons.
See Inside the Missouri Hotel Maybe Haunted by Al Capone’s Ghost
If you look at the places in Missouri that are said to have the most supernatural activity, you'll notice one in particular that also has a famous gangster connection. It was a regular hangout of convicted mobster Al Capone and there are many who believe that he never really left.
Quincy is a part of one of the 16 Top Romantic Getaways in IL
A website put together a list of the top 16 Romantic Getaways you can take here in the Land of Lincoln, and Quincy, Illinois is a part of one of the getaways that make the list! Here are the details on the list and how Quincy is involved. According to...
Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky
Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois
I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
