Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Andy Pettitte's son gets first pro win in combined no-no
Jared Pettitte was just finishing up his post-outing routine when Florida Complex League Marlins manager Luis Dorante Sr. told him the news: Pettitte and three other pitchers had combined on a seven-inning no-hitter of the Astros Blue team in a 4-0 victory on Saturday. Pettitte, who was making a rehab...
This stunner nets Arenado first Play of Week Award
Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado on Monday earned his first career Electric Play of the Week Award presented by Chevrolet. He's St. Louis’ first winner since Tommy Edman in September 2021. In the bottom of the sixth inning of a close game at Chase Field, Arenado made a barehanded...
Hockey mindset helping Crew prospect grind closer to MLB
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy’s Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Triple-A hitting coach Al LeBoeuf is a baseball lifer, but what he loves most about the Brewers’ hottest-hitting prospect is that Sal Frelick is a hockey player at heart.
Twins turn their second triple play of the season
MINNEAPOLIS -- Considering they’re called the Minnesota Twins, it’s no surprise that good things come in pairs for this team -- including, evidently, triple plays. On Monday, the Twins turned three for the second time this season to escape a fourth-inning jam against the Rangers. First baseman Jose Miranda and shortstop Carlos Correa combined for a 3-6 triple play on a line drive off the bat of Nathaniel Lowe for the 17th triple play in Twins history, the club’s most significant highlight in a 2-1 loss to Texas at Target Field.
Greene '100 percent' optimistic he'll return to finish season
PHILADELPHIA -- On the heels of his bullpen session in Pittsburgh on Sunday, starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Reds were optimistic that he will be able to return and finish his rookie season. “How I feel now: 100 percent,” Greene said on Monday at Citizens Bank Park. “Oh...
Waters nearly misses MLB debut, then brings in winning run
KANSAS CITY -- On Monday morning, Drew Waters was sitting in his hotel bed in downtown Kansas City, scrolling through Instagram. He had just ordered Chick-fil-A through DoorDash and was waiting for it to show up when he got a text from Jeff Davenport, the Royals’ vice president of Major League operations.
These Deadline moves have ignited the Cards
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Sitting halfway up the lower bowl and directly behind home plate at lovely Hammons Field so he could closely watch Jack Flaherty’s rehab assignment Sunday, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak fielded requests from several fans who came up and asked for autographs and photos.
Cessa hoping to prove himself in future starts
PHILADELPHIA -- Monday's series opener vs. the Phillies wasn't meant to be a bullpen day for the Reds' pitching staff, per se. Yes, Luis Cessa has been a reliever most of his career and for all of this season -- except for one game when he was used as an opener. But amid roster moves over the weekend, Cessa was inserted into the rotation, and manager David Bell hoped the right-hander could have some quick innings and potentially stretch himself a little against Philadelphia.
Confidence soaring for emerging Cabrera
OAKLAND -- Edward Cabrera had one goal in mind as he took the mound for Monday's series opener at the Coliseum: Finish the game. The 24-year-old right-hander almost got his wish as he dominated the A's lineup, retiring 14 straight batters to end his night with eight sterling innings in the series opener. Once he got back in the dugout, Cabrera was pleading his case, trying to be granted the chance to go back out for the ninth.
Cruz aims to 'keep finding ways to dominate'
PITTSBURGH -- Oneil Cruz is experiencing the learning curve. On the whole, Cruz, who hit his 10th home run in the Pirates’ 2-1 loss to the Braves on Monday night at PNC Park, has hit a bit of a rough patch in recent weeks. Slumps have the ability to wear on young players, but for manager Derek Shelton, the rookie’s demeanor has provided reassurance.
'Baseball at its purest': Red Sox relish Little League Classic
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- The roars for the Red Sox started as soon as they deboarded the plane in Little League World Series country on Sunday around noon ET. As Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and the rest of the players got onto the tarmac, they were warmly greeted by Little League teams from Middleboro, Mass., and Brisbane North, Australia.
Longo gives Giants a much-needed spark
DENVER -- The Giants were in need of a jolt to wake up their sluggish offense and keep their latest downturn from spiraling even further. They found one in Evan Longoria. Longoria crushed his first grand slam in nine years and added a few defensive gems at third...
'Unbelievable' Harris HR a fine starting point
PITTSBURGH -- Michael Harris II strengthened an impressive Rookie of the Year resume and Jake Odorrizi showed why he was acquired. Their contributions helped the Braves move closer to the top of the National League East standings with a 2-1 win over the Pirates on Monday night at PNC Park.
Now in spotlight, Allen's 'phenomenal' defense shining
OAKLAND -- For years, Nick Allen's slick fielding skills earned him a reputation as the best defensive shortstop throughout the Minor Leagues. Now at the Major League level, he’s starting to show why the A’s envision multiple Gold Gloves in his future. Allen was all over the place...
Crack, crack of the bat: Trout's double contact brings RBI single
ST. PETERSBURG -- Angels superstar Mike Trout picked up his first RBI since returning from his back/rib cage injury on Friday, and it came in an unusual way in a 2-1 loss to the Rays on Monday. Trout dropped in what appeared to be a routine bloop single in the...
Buxton (hip), Twins awaiting MRI results; IL stint on the table
MINNEAPOLIS -- Things went from bad to worse on Monday. The Twins had another chance to get their bats back on track, facing a winless rookie pitcher with a 5.02 ERA. They did not, as they were again held nearly silent in a 2-1 loss, dropping three of four to a non-contending Texas team as they went 2-for-26 with runners in scoring position and only mustered six runs in the series, their lowest total in a four-game set since 2016.
Judge hits 47th as Yankees get to Scherzer
From his early-game vantage point in Yankee Stadium’s left field, Andrew Benintendi surveyed the scene of his first career Subway Series game, deciding that the raucous atmosphere rivaled a postseason contest. With Max Scherzer on the other side, the pitching matchup indeed carried autumnal energy. Though it had appeared...
Phils put Mets in rearview, get 'right back on track' behind Thor
PHILADELPHIA -- The Mets are gone. Everything felt right again for the Phillies on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park. They beat Cincinnati in the series opener, 4-1, to move into a tie with the Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot. Noah Syndergaard pitched seven innings in his second consecutive start, which the bullpen needed because it had been pushed to its limit over the weekend against New York. Philadelphia got big hits from the middle of the lineup, which might get Bryce Harper back as early as next Monday in Arizona.
Hahn says Sox are 'fully capable' of winning division
CHICAGO -- The White Sox arrived in Baltimore on Monday night for a three-game series with a 62-60 record, sitting three games behind the Guardians in the American League Central with exactly 40 to play. Despite amassing a 27-21 mark since the start of July, the White Sox arguably have...
Scherzer denied historic win by Yankees
NEW YORK -- On Monday night at Yankee Stadium, there was no one the Mets would have rather entrusted the ball to than right-hander Max Scherzer. For a club with a rotation that also boasts two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, that’s no small consideration. As the...
