ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

161 Acre Homestead For Sale In Western New York [PHOTOS]

The summer is fading away and, for some, the bets part of the year is about to begin. As we get to September and the start of autumn here in Western New York, the bets weather of the year is upon us. The idea of taking a walk on a crisp day and looking at the beautiful fall colors sounds amazing. It would be even more exciting if you could do that on your own property.
LITTLE VALLEY, NY
wbfo.org

Normal lake levels, carousel have made it a good summer for Olcott Beach

It was really summer at the beach Sunday in Olcott, the long-time summer mecca in Niagara County. The day celebrated the 20th anniversary of the start-up of Carousel Park, home of the 94-year old carousel, built in North Tonawanda, and the 30th anniversary of the resort’s shopping district. The old music of carousels was clearly evident, although turned down for an afternoon concert for older visitors.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, NY
Lifestyle
County
Erie County, NY
City
South Wales, NY
Erie County, NY
Government
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Restaurant Coming to Walden Galleria This Fall

Now that summer is winding down, we should see foot traffic pick up a little more at Buffalo area malls, including the Walden Galleria. Fall is on the doorstep and the holiday shopping season will be here before we know it. While many people shop for gifts online these days, there is nothing that can replicate going to a local store in person and purchasing a gift.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Local SPCAs seeing influx of pets

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara County SPCA has been accepting a lot of strays. They've also accepted a lot of animals who were dumped there by their owners due to financial hardships they had been facing. On Tuesday morning, someone dropped off five Yorkies because they just went...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Art#The Young Relics
2 On Your Side

WNY apple farm feeling impact of drought

GASPORT, N.Y. — With parts of Western New York continuing to experience a summer drought, local businesses like Becker Farms in Niagara County are seeing the effects first hand. Last weekend Becker Farms opened its gates for Western New Yorkers to get their first glimpse of this year’s apple...
GASPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

D'Youville pays $449,900 for former Karpeles Museum building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — D’Youville University has completed its purchase of the former Karpeles Manuscript Museum on Buffalo’s West Side. D’Youville paid $449,900 for the 111-year-old former museum at 320 Jersey St., according to Aug. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The building originally was constructed as the Plymouth Baptist Church.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Buffalo Funk Fest expected to be a party

Funk Fest has special meaning this year. For one weekend in August, organizers say get ready to party on Jefferson Avenue and in MLK Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
buffalobeerleague.com

Thin Man Brewery to Host Kolsch vs. Cancer Release Party & Benefit September 30

On Friday, September 30, Thin Man Brewery will be hosting a fundraiser event and raffle in collaboration with WGR Sports Radio 550 on air personality and Buffalo Bills pregame show host, Nate Geary. The event will be held at the Thin Man’s Elmwood taproom, located at 492 Elmwood Ave. All proceeds from the raffle will directly support the American Cancer Society.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

SPCA Monday: Connor and Katie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SPCA’s Bethany Kloc joined News 4 at noon on Monday, along with kittens Connor and Katie, for SPCA Monday. Connor and Katie are 2.5-month-old siblings who were found with their mom in Buffalo when they were just a day old. The full segment can be viewed above. To inquire about […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

14-unit Winspear Avenue apartment building sells for $1.4 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An apartment building that sits in the shadow of the VA Western New York Health Care System Buffalo has been acquired by a Queens real estate investor. According to an Aug. 22 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Rahman Mozibur of Queens paid $1.5 million for the 14-unit Winspear Apartments at 372 Winspear Ave. The building was owned by New York City investor BEBH Assets Inc., which paid $966,000 in April 2021.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Livingston County man run over while flagging at job site

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Livingston County man remains in serious condition at Strong Memorial Hospital after he was run over while working as a flagger for a paving company earlier this month. Bernie Fischer’s family shared their story with News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke in hopes of getting...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy