Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Streaming crowds confront a star-studded psychological mystery that tanked hard
On the surface, there were plenty of reasons to be curiously excited for writer and director Gilles Paquet-Brenner’s 2015 mystery thriller Dark Places. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn, the big screen version of the story arrived in theaters less than a year after David Fincher’s Gone Girl had turned the author’s source material into a riveting, character-driven thriller that found major critical and commercial success.
wegotthiscovered.com
An action thriller everyone seems to hate hunts down a spot on the streaming Top 10
The world of B-tier action thrillers is awash with titles that are hardly barometers of cinematic excellence, with a deluge of hard-hitting genre flicks arriving on what feels like a weekly basis. However, this year’s Hunting Ava Bravo has reached rarefied air that many of its peers can only dream of, by becoming one of the most popular titles on a major streaming service.
wegotthiscovered.com
A solid action movie that launched an atrocious franchise brawls with the Netflix charts
Any moderately successful action movie is destined to either launch a money-spinning franchise, or to be cast out of multiplexes forever in favor of terrible VOD sequels. Unfortunately, the first-time clash of genre icons Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger in Escape Plan ended up taking the latter path. The pair...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans think a popular character played by a beloved actor is unappreciated
The Star Wars sequel trilogy has been wrapped up for nearly two years, but some wounds never heal. Critics of the series have long bemoaned that many characters in the series ended up underutilized, and many fans feel like their favorites from the first movie, The Force Awakens, found little resolution by the end of the trilogy. But a recent Reddit post is shouting out one of the more popular characters, played by one of the biggest actors working today.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans think one scene from the show’s premiere was more gruesome than all of ‘Game of Thrones
Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode one of House of the Dragon. The time has finally come: House of the Dragon, the prequel series to Game of Thrones, has finally landed on HBO Max, and the internet has been set ablaze. The premiere episode of the season took us...
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Rickon Stark in ‘House of the Dragon’ and how is he related to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Stark family?
This article contains spoilers for the first episode of House of the Dragon. The first episode of the highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is finally here, with House of the Dragon premiering on HBO. The first episode of the series introduced us to the cast of characters which included many of the Noble Houses from Game of Thrones like the ruling Targaryens, along with some new houses like the Velaryons.
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s your first look at the Ironheart armor in ‘Black Panther 2’
So much of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been shrouded in secrecy, and fans have been reliant mostly on leaks to get glimpses at the new film. Well, Today is no different. Marvel is going big on the legacy heroes, with Sam Wilson replacing Steve Rogers as Captain America, She-Hulk...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
John Boyega says he will not be returning to the ‘Star Wars’ franchise
John Boyega has publicly confirmed that he has no intentions of returning to the galaxy of Star Wars, despite fan calls for a return. A breakout star of the sequel trilogy, Boyega has announced his plans to distance himself from the franchise that got him mainstream recognition. Cast alongside fellow English actor Daisy Ridley, and Oscar Isaac, as part of the three new faces of the trilogy, it seems like he’s more than happy to leave it at just the three films.
wegotthiscovered.com
Streaming fans beamed up by a sci-fi that got brutally roasted by viewers
The VOD market is awash with bargain basement movies of every genre, and most of them have thoroughly on-the-nose titles that let you know exactly what you’re letting yourself in for. It may have been deemed as an affront to the good name of cinema, but at least Alien Conquest doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to teasing its plot.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ star Virginia Patton Moss dies at 97
Virginia Patton Moss, the actress who played Harry Bailey’s wife in the generational Christmas-themed movie It’s a Wonderful Life, has passed away at the age of 97. Moss passed from natural causes on Aug. 18, according to her obituary Moss only acted for a brief period before retiring from the vocation in 1949 to focus on her husband and raising a family. She appeared in four movies following It’s a Wonderful Life, including her only starring role in a movie called Black Eagle.
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget ‘The Sandman,’ it’s Keanu Reeves’ Constantine fans want to celebrate
Given that he’s been the subject of much speculation surrounding his involvement in both Marvel and DC’s shared universes, it still stings for fans that Keanu Reeves’ Constantine didn’t get the sequels it deserved. Sure, talk of a second installment has emerged every now and again...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Harry Styles jokes that we might not see him in the MCU again
Harry Styles blew fans’ minds when he sauntered into the MCU in the post-credits scene of last fall’s Eternals, which revealed that he had joined the franchise as Eros aka Starfox, charming space pirate and brother to Thanos. The sequence clearly set up Styles to have a much bigger role in the universe going forward, but almost one year later, and we still haven’t seen him return as Eros just yet.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ star tried to make a tyrannical king as human as possible
The monarchs of Westeros may be renowned for many things, from bravery and battle-prowess to debauchery or even downright insanity but they probably aren’t best known for their humanity. But as the current reigning monarch Viserys I Targaryen on HBO Max’s new hit Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Paddy Considine says he had to consider the character’s heart above all else.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fan thinks they’ve found the Guardians of the Galaxy’s successors
Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are gearing up for a teary goodbye next year, as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was confirmed by director James Gunn to be the final arc in the story of the Guardians. Whether that means the characters will be gone for good, we can’t know for sure, but for the sake of one’s emotions, it’s best to err on the side of caution.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans still aren’t done debating the Holdo maneuver
It’s been five years since Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and many fans just can’t let go. Somewhere on the internet, there will always be fevered debate on Rian Johnson’s take on Luke Skywalker or his attempt to “democratize” the Force. However, there’s one scene in particular that drives fans of tactical realism in interstellar space combat nuts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans call out the MCU’s rare casting missteps, and it’s hard to argue
For the most part, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been largely impeccable when it comes to casting, whether we’re talking the marquee superheroes that play major roles in blockbuster movies and Disney Plus shows, or the smaller supporting parts that help thread the mythology together. Of course, there are...
wegotthiscovered.com
Neil Gaiman sabotaged an awful ‘The Sandman’ movie by leaking the script online
Hollywood has been trying to adapt Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman for decades. That long wait was worth it, as Netflix’s faithful adaptation of the comics (under Gaiman’s watchful eye) is everything fans dreamed of, bringing the story we know and love to live-action with a few sensible tweaks and alterations.
"Seinfeld" Star Wayne Knight, AKA Newman, Shared His True Feelings About How The Series Ended
"It didn’t quite land in the way that they wanted."
wegotthiscovered.com
Simu Liu to play villain in new project
Actor Simu Liu is known for playing a Marvel hero. Now, though, he is ready to say to heck with the status quo as the 33-year-old has signed on for his first-ever role as an antagonist in an upcoming Netflix film with Jennifer Lopez and Sterling K. Brown, too. News...
Comments / 0