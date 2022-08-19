Read full article on original website
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
Conor McGregor reacts to news that Kamaru Usman’s daughter was carried off the arena floor bawling her eyes out at UFC 278: “I feel this deep. I do not suggest bringing family whatsoever”
Conor McGregor has said he doesn’t think fighters should allow their families to watch them compete in the arena following Kamaru Usman’s KO loss. Last Saturday night at UFC 278, Kamaru Usman fell to a devastating knockout defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards in the fifth round of their intense main event. The violent nature of the head-kick defeat left the former champion out cold on the canvas, stunning many fans and pundits both in attendance and watching around the world.
Edwards Sends Drake Advice Following Failed Usman Bet
Newly crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards had a bit of betting advice for Drake following another expensive night for the Canadian rapper. In the main event of UFC 278 this past weekend, Edwards shocked the world by ending the record-breaking win streak of Kamaru Usman, and taking the Nigerian-born star’s gold in the process.
Watch: Leon Edwards’ Raw Backstage Reaction After UFC 278 Win
After a memorable title win at UFC 278, newly crowned welterweight king Leon Edwards was understandably emotional backstage as he spoke to his family back home. Against the odds, Edwards capped off this past weekend’s Utah-held pay-per-view, which he headlined opposite Kamaru Usman, with a moment that will be replayed over and over again.
Watch: Boxer Earns Controversial KO Immediately After Glove Touch
Lightweight boxer Ruben Torres taught Cristian Baez a brutal lesson in keeping your guard up at all times during a fight. Torres and Baez competed at a recent Thompson Boxing Promotions event on Saturday in Corona, CA. Torres entered the fight 18-0 and looked to further progress his career towards potential stardom in boxing.
Tom Hardy Wins Gold At BJJ Tournament, Pulls Off Armbar
Not only does Hollywood megastar Tom Hardy kick ass on the big screen, but he is doing it on the BJJ circuit as well. Hardy is a British actor known for his roles as Eddie Brock in Venom, Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, Tommy in the MMA film Warrior, among other things. However, he has also been an avid fan of combat sports, showing up at UFC events and training in Brazilian jiu-Jitsu for several years.
Jon Jones Reminds Fans Where His Legacy Is Against Khabib’s
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is willing to compare his UFC run to anyone, including Khabib Nurmagomedov. Jones is preparing to make his return at heavyweight, potentially by the end of 2022. He’s been out of competition since vacating the light heavyweight title in 2020 following a win over Dominick Reyes.
Rashad Evans Explains Why Watching Usman’s KO Was ‘Traumatic’
Rashad Evans is recalling his experience seeing Kamaru Usman get knocked out at UFC 278. Rashad Evans was in a bad spot during the UFC 278 main event. He was cageside to watch his friend Kamaru Usman defend his title but instead had a front-row seat to his knockout. Usman was hit with a perfect head kick in the final seconds of his main event title match against Leon Edwards.
Watch: Raw Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Usman After KO Loss
Additional footage of the aftermath surrounding Kamaru Usman‘s knockout loss to Leon Edwards has been released to the public. Just seconds away from a second win over Edwards, Usman got caught by a head kick that knocked him out unconscious in the fifth round at UFC 278. This was the first time that Usman had been knocked out during his illustrious career and his first defeat of any kind since a submission loss to Jose Caceres at CFA 11 in 2013.
Lebanese Fighter Matched With Israeli Pulls Out Of Tournament
An amateur MMA fighter from Lebanon recently pulled out of a major international tournament, reportedly due to being matched up with an opponent from Israel. Lebanese competitor Charbel Abou Daher was a participant in the 2022 Youth IMMAF Championships, which took place in Abu Dhabi from August 17 to August 20.
Teddy Atlas Explains How Usman’s Boxing Focus Led To KO Loss
Renowned boxing trainer Teddy Atlas has suggested that Kamaru Usman‘s striking approach led to his downfall at UFC 278. In the main event of the Salt Lake City-held pay-per-view, Usman targeted his sixth successful title defense, having run roughshod at 170 pounds since capturing the gold from Tyron Woodley in 2019.
Helwani: Jake Paul’s Fighter Pay Crusade Has Been Discredited
MMA journalist Ariel Helwani continues to publicly reprimand Jake Paul for his trolling of Luke Rockhold during and after his fight at UFC 278. Rockhold lost to Paulo Costa on Saturday night via a unanimous decision in a ‘Fight of the Night’ winner at UFC 278. He announced his retirement immediately following the three-round war.
Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning has rung the changes for the second Test against New Zealand as Australia seek to recover from last weekend’s heavy defeat to the Black Ferns. Seven changes have been made to the run-on XV for the game in Adelaide on Saturday after the 52-5 hammering in Christchurch seven days ago, with two players set for baptisms of fire as they make their debuts against the world champion Kiwis.
Dana White Provides Major Update On Colby Covington’s Return
UFC President Dana White has given a positive update on welterweight contender Colby Covington‘s return to the Octagon. Covington, a former interim titleholder on MMA’s biggest stage, was last in action this past March. He defeated former friend-turned-bitter rival Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 272 via unanimous decision.
Watch: MMA Fighter Slams His Opponent To Sleep At AUFC 40
MMA fighter Ahmed Abdelaziz showed no mercy to his opponent in earning a brutal slam knockout at Arabian Ultimate Fighting Championship 40. Abdelaziz competed on the AUFC 40 card in Cairo, EG this past weekend. It didn’t take long for him to impose his will, pick up his opponent and slam him to the canvas for the finish.
Paulo Costa Takes Pop Quiz to Prove Twitter Authenticity
UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa has further looked to dismiss speculation that his tweets derive from the mind of someone else. In quite the turn of events, Costa has developed from a relatively low-key knockout artist inside the Octagon to an entertaining and bizarre figure on social media in recent months and years.
UFC Rankings Report: Massive P4P Shakeups Following UFC 278
The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 278, and we’ve got the full report for you below!. Men’s Pound for Pound: Entering UFC 278, Kamaru Usman was the pound-for-pound king. It seemed he was well on his way to retaining both that title and his welterweight strap when facing Leon Edwards in the night’s main event.
Cormier Forced To “Disrespect” Masvidal In Heated Exchange
Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier has given some advice to newly crowned welterweight king Leon Edwards following his title-winning performance at UFC 278, and Jorge Masvidal did not take kindly to it. Cormier had a front-row seat this past weekend as Edwards secured his place in the history books...
