Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KGET 17
Bakersfield one of fastest-recovering cities in California since pandemic
(NEXSTAR) – The downtown districts of several California cities are struggling to recover to pre-pandemic levels, according to the results of a new study from UC Berkeley. Using data obtained from mobile phone usage and GPS location services, the study compared the effects of the “initial shock of the pandemic” — i.e., the migration of workers to non-downtown areas or the suburbs — to the rate at which those downtown areas were being visited as of May 2022.
KGET 17
BPD searches for missing at-risk teen
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a missing teenage boy who it considers at risk due to no prior history of running away and his age. Thomas Malik Williams, 14, was last seen Monday around 9 p.m. on the 3200 block of Clearwater Drive.
KGET 17
2 victims killed in Oildale fire identified
OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The two people who died in a residential fire in Oildale in April have been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Camerin Adams, 38, of Bakersfield, was one of two people who were found dead inside a structure that was engulfed in flames during the April 1 incident. The coroner’s office determined the cause of death to be thermal burns.
KGET 17
Job Corner: August 22, 2022
Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler talks to Teresa Hitchcock with America’s Job Center of Kern County about the latest job openings and training opportunities across the county. Job Corner has an array of job openings this week from positions with Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville to positions locally with the City of Bakersfield’s job fair. The City of Bakersfield is looking to fill positions in Recreation & Parks, Public Works, Fire, Police, Development Services, Tech Services, and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KGET 17
‘I got here at 3 p.m. yesterday’: Central Bakersfield Cracker Barrel officially opens
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Cracker Barrel location opened it’s doors Monday with potential customers lining up bright and early. The doors opened at 7 a.m., but a 17 News crew reported lines forming well before then. Video shows the chain’s iconic porch rocking chairs filling up...
KGET 17
Reports: Murder suspect said he accidentally stabbed father while making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Then he said he was possessed.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Holding two knives, Daniel Schultz-Alvarez was about to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches when he tripped and fell, stabbing his father in the leg and stomach, he told police. The leg wound bled profusely and his father, lying on the couch where he was...
KGET 17
Happening in Health: Keeping kids healthy with Kaiser Permanente
Sponsored Content by Kaiser Permanente Kern County. Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler talks to Dr. Ebrahim Oomerjee, chief of pediatrics for Kaiser Permanente Kern County, and Shalni Rao, Project Manager for Kaiser Permanente Kern County about keeping our children healthy this school year. The basics still are true today, healthy...
KGET 17
Aha! Airlines stops operations as ExpressJet files for bankruptcy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Aha! Airlines, which offered nonstop flights from Bakersfield to Reno-Tahoe International Airport and last year expanded to include more West Coast cities, has ceased operations as parent company ExpressJet files for bankruptcy. Aha! Airlines is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines and is based in...
Comments / 0