Bakersfield one of fastest-recovering cities in California since pandemic

(NEXSTAR) – The downtown districts of several California cities are struggling to recover to pre-pandemic levels, according to the results of a new study from UC Berkeley. Using data obtained from mobile phone usage and GPS location services, the study compared the effects of the “initial shock of the pandemic” — i.e., the migration of workers to non-downtown areas or the suburbs — to the rate at which those downtown areas were being visited as of May 2022.
BPD searches for missing at-risk teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a missing teenage boy who it considers at risk due to no prior history of running away and his age. Thomas Malik Williams, 14, was last seen Monday around 9 p.m. on the 3200 block of Clearwater Drive.
2 victims killed in Oildale fire identified

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The two people who died in a residential fire in Oildale in April have been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Camerin Adams, 38, of Bakersfield, was one of two people who were found dead inside a structure that was engulfed in flames during the April 1 incident. The coroner’s office determined the cause of death to be thermal burns.
Job Corner: August 22, 2022

Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler talks to Teresa Hitchcock with America’s Job Center of Kern County about the latest job openings and training opportunities across the county. Job Corner has an array of job openings this week from positions with Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville to positions locally with the City of Bakersfield’s job fair. The City of Bakersfield is looking to fill positions in Recreation & Parks, Public Works, Fire, Police, Development Services, Tech Services, and more.
Happening in Health: Keeping kids healthy with Kaiser Permanente

Sponsored Content by Kaiser Permanente Kern County. Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler talks to Dr. Ebrahim Oomerjee, chief of pediatrics for Kaiser Permanente Kern County, and Shalni Rao, Project Manager for Kaiser Permanente Kern County about keeping our children healthy this school year. The basics still are true today, healthy...
Aha! Airlines stops operations as ExpressJet files for bankruptcy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Aha! Airlines, which offered nonstop flights from Bakersfield to Reno-Tahoe International Airport and last year expanded to include more West Coast cities, has ceased operations as parent company ExpressJet files for bankruptcy. Aha! Airlines is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines and is based in...
