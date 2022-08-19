ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIX 108

Comments / 11

Anthony J Lawson
5d ago

there was an escape attempt stemming from a relationship between an inmate and a guard. the guard was convicted and she had to do some time.

Reply
5
Jay Smith
5d ago

Theres no reason to have anything remotely close to this type of prison, except for the fact that our country is full of wishful thinking crybabies! If the criminal is guilty period enough to be there then if you cant realize they are not the ones truly punished then you gotta be blind or knieve because WE NON CRIMINALS are the ones supporting them for breaking the law at the same time WE STILL have to support our own obligations and families, so I ask ya whose supposed to be punished for the crimes commited??? Its a total joke of a broken down system that truly makes me furious that we all have to pay the ultimate price for someones inability to differentiate right from wrong and support them.

Reply
3
Related
fox9.com

Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Ramsey County Poor Farm Barn in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Our summer barnstorming drone tour continues with a flight over a majestic brick barn with an unconventional history. The Ramsey County Poor Farm sits near the intersection of Frost and White Bear Avenues. The historic barn the serves as the site's anchor was built in 1918, and once housed 135 cows to provide milk for the indigent residents who lived on the farm and and other Ramsey County Institutional sites.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Minneapolis Police#Mental Health Unit
KEYC

Minnesota authorities attempting to locate parents, guardians of missing child

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Minnesota are attempting to locate the parents or guardians of a missing child. The Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Police Department said they are trying to locate the parents and/or guardians of a girl, who is believed to be around 10 months old, who was found around 9 p.m. Sunday at the airport with a person in crisis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ktoe.com

One Dead In Apparent Suicide Shooting At MN Mall

(Eden Prairie, MN) — Police in Minnesota say there is no threat to the public after a man died in an apparent suicide at a mall. The incident happened Monday night at Eden Prairie Centre Mall just outside of Minneapolis, with the victim found dead of a single gunshot wound inside a sporting goods store. Officers say it’s believed to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
KEYC

UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities have located the mother of a baby found at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Sunday. The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s mother. According to authorities, the child arrived at the airport...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Puppy rescued by mail carrier gets new home in the Twin Cities

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — A puppy who was found abandoned in South Dakota is now getting a new start in the Twin Cities - with a help of a special "delivery." A mail carrier found the puppy, who has now been appropriately named Priority, and reached out to a rescue organization. From there, an organization called Ruff Start Rescue took over.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
MinnPost

Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores

This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Second Rochester washing machine thief is sentenced to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A second person is sentenced to prison for breaking into apartment buildings and robbing the washing machines. Stephanie Rae Bellanger, 30 of Shakopee, was sentenced Tuesday to two years and two months behind bars and ordered to pay $6,567.50 in restitution. She pleaded guilty to first-degree damage to property and two counts of second-degree burglary. 31 other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fox News

In Minneapolis, Wild Greg's Saloon closes, the latest victim of hospitality crisis in deep-blue cities

Crime and COVID-19 restrictions have claimed yet another business in the already eviscerated Minneapolis hospitality scene. Wild Greg's Saloon closed its sprawling nightclub in troubled downtown Minneapolis just days after its owner highlighted for Fox News the growing chasm between the restaurant crisis in deep-blue cities and the thriving hospitality scene in red-state America.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Insurance claims being denied in Minnesota

(Undated)--The state of Minnesota is reporting a spike in complaints from homeowners whose insurance claims were denied following recent storms, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce. The department is issuing an alert, asking Minnesotans to review their insurance policies, particularly in the areas of hail and wind damage.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy