LLSmith
4d ago

Trust this....the way he left us in OKC was pathetic. Went to the team that beat him/us in the semifinals. look back at that story. The majority of the fans here would not want him back.

Richard Carsins
4d ago

he left OKC with a bad temper and insulted the City. I honestly don't want Durant back. He's a joke and just not a nice guy. He doesn't fit well into the Oklahoma standard.

Jovon Cooper
4d ago

I bet half of you screaming no, won't be screaming that foolishness if he comes back and the Thunder make it to the ship!

